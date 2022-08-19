Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Skilled to Work: Becoming a barber
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - People interested in pursuing a career as a barber may be like Hayden Copeland. "I decided to start my own thing, so here I am." Copeland says he decided to follow his dream years ago. He's worked as a barber in Columbus and Starkville and even cut his teammates' hair on his college soccer team.
wtva.com
Ole Miss makes several gameday enhancements
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A complete overhaul of the sound system at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is among several gameday enhancements Ole Miss made in preparation for the 2022 football season. Other enhancements include improved parking scanners and 250 new point-of-sale terminals. Open this link to view the list of enhancements. The...
wtva.com
Daycares having to turn away parents due to overcrowding, low staffing
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Parents are having a hard time finding daycare facilities for their children. The main reason: not enough capacity. "Yes, it's overcrowding of daycare and not having enough adequate staffing," Lynne Black said. She owns the Lil Leap Academy Too in Tupelo. Finding and paying qualified staff...
wtva.com
Oakley receives 45 years for 2019 death of child
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Joshua Oakley pleaded guilty on Sunday, Aug. 21 to the 2019 death of a 6-year-old. He received a 45-year prison sentence. Oakley was arrested and accused of abusing his girlfriend’s son, Camden Blair, in November 2019. The boy had suffered severe burns and showed signs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtva.com
Rain is a welcome sight for farmers
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Farmers are thankful for the much-needed rain after recent droughts. Several factors have put stress on farmers: the summer heat, supply chain issues and rising prices. Jason Scruggs has been farming for approximately 35 years. His corn crop has really suffered. "We had a real dry...
wtva.com
Six Rebels, five Bulldogs named preseason All-SEC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - Six Rebels and five Bulldogs made the 2022 Preseason Coaches All-SEC list. The league published the list on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Players from neither team were named First Team All-SEC. Second Team. Jonathan Mingo, wide receiver, Ole Miss. Nick Broeker, offensive lineman, Ole Miss. Emmanuel Forbes,...
wtva.com
Grand jury to hear molestation case against Fulton man
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand jury will hear the case against a Fulton man charged with child molestation. According to a news release from the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrested Alan Young on Aug. 9. The sheriff’s office and Child Protective Services conducted the investigation. No...
wtva.com
More information to be released about weekend shooting in Houston
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Houston police chief is expected to provide information soon about a weekend shooting. Police Chief Adam Harmon said the shooting happened Friday, Aug. 19 along Starkville Road. He has not released any more information about the incident; however, he said no one was killed.
RELATED PEOPLE
wtva.com
Oxford Police identify suspect in Old Taylor Road auto burglaries
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Police identified one of the teenagers accused of auto burglary in Oxford. Xavian Ivy, 18, of Oxford, initially faced four counts of auto burglary. Two juveniles were also arrested. Police did not identify them. The auto burglaries were reported on Aug. 17 in the area of...
wtva.com
Corinth primary runoff election results
CORINTH, Miss (WTVA) -- Here are the unofficial results of Tuesday's primary runoff elections in Corinth. The Alderman at Large race was a "do over" from three weeks ago when Hopkins and Curry tied. Alderman Ward 5 (R) Joshua Bryant 182 61%. David Roberts 116 39%
Comments / 0