LA County Logs Nearly 8,000 New COVID Cases Over Weekend
Nearly 8,000 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Los Angeles County over a three-day period ending Monday, along with 25 new virus-related fatalities. According to the county Department of Public Health, 3,701 new infections were reported Saturday, along with 2,627 Sunday and 1,596 on Monday. The new cases gave the...
Riverside County Sees Slight Increase in COVID Hospitalizations
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County has increased by 13 people to 181, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 21 were being treated in intensive care, down from 27 the previous day. One month ago, 133 people...
Long Beach Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19
Long Beach Mayor and congressional candidate Robert Garcia tested positive Monday for COVID-19. Garcia, who lost his mother and stepfather to COVID, said he tested positive Monday morning “for the first time since the pandemic started.”. “I have light symptoms and otherwise feel fine,” the 44-year-old Garcia wrote on...
Excessive Heat Watch Issued for Lancaster and Palmdale
An excessive heat watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Los Angeles County starting Tuesday morning. Lancaster and Palmdale are expected to see temperatures up to 109 degrees on Tuesday. The heat watch is in place until Tuesday evening. Dangerously hot conditions along with very...
Two Taken Into Custody in Bellflower Following Pursuit
Two robbery suspects were taken into custody in Bellflower after leading authorities on a pursuit Monday. The suspects allegedly robbed a sunglasses store in Lakewood, and authorities began pursing the two in a gray sedan about 4:50 p.m. on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. The sedan...
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle and Killed in Long Beach
A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday in Long Beach. The woman was struck about 1:40 a.m. at East Seventh Street and Campus Drive, and she died at the scene, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Her name was withheld, pending notification of her relatives. The motorist...
Third Duck Connected to String of Violent Attacks in Fountain Valley
A third duck with its bill severed was found in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley, officials with the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center announced Monday. The injured duck was originally found “suffering from starvation” in the park the night of June 14 by a center volunteer who was walking in the area, said Debbie McGuire, the care center’s executive director.
Man, 78, Injured in Woodland Hills House Fire
A 78-year-old man was severely burned in a house fire Monday in Woodland Hills. Los Angeles Fire Department units were called just after 2:25 p.m. to the home at 5144 N. Don Pio Drive, near Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to department spokesman Brian Humphrey. Firefighters extinguished the flames — on...
Man Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Investigation Underway
Authorities Monday identified a man who was shot to death in Long Beach, and detectives sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers were sent the 6700 block of Harbor Avenue about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Kacy Lloyd, 48, of Los Angeles, died...
Fire in Downtown LA Sends Smoke, Odor Over Large Parts of City
An odor of smoke wafted over large parts of the city Sunday hours after firefighters put out a structure fire in downtown Los Angeles. The fire was reported at 2:57 a.m. at 1228 S. Compton Ave. Heavy damage was confined to a one-story, metal-clad commercial structure and an adjacent six-bay automotive storage or repair facility, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. Two adjacent commercial structures were successfully protected.
LAX Continues To See Increase In Trade, Sets June Single-Month Record
The Los Angeles International Airport continues to see an increase in cargo operations in 2022, with officials announcing Monday that the airport set another single-month record for trade by value in June. The airport totaled $14.9 billion in global imports and exports in June — $8.86 billion in imports and...
Woman, 67, Reported Missing in Compton
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find a 67-year-old woman with schizophrenia, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease who was last seen in Compton. Arcelia Looney was last seen about 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 12000 block of Wilmington Avenue, near Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LASD Searching For Missing Carson Man, 82
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help to find an 82-year-old man who suffers from dementia and is medication dependent. Jose Auis Fernandez was last seen Sunday around 6:30 a.m. in the 20000 block of Jamison Avenue in Carson, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez said.
Five Arrested For Allegedly Targeting People With `Splatter’ Pistols
Felony and misdemeanor charges may be filed Tuesday against an 18-year-old man suspected of joining four others in a series of drive-by assaults throughout Banning and Beaumont using a pistol firing “splatter balls.”. Joseph Marc Anthony Gastelum of Banning was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility Thursday...
Elderly Driver Plows SUV Into Huntington Beach Home
A motorist described as elderly by police escaped with minor injuries after plowing an SUV into a two-story Huntington Beach home, authorities said Saturday. No one was inside the home at the time of the crash. Paramedics rushed the driver to a hospital with minor injuries, according to a Huntington Beach Police Department watch commander.
Teen Fatally Struck by Two Vehicles Near Large South LA Party ID’d
The coroner’s office Monday confirmed the identity of a 17-year-old boy struck and killed by two vehicles during a gang-related assault in South Los Angeles on the outskirts of a party that included at least 150 people. Matthew Lobos was a Los Angeles resident. The death occurred shortly before...
Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Car In Huntington Beach
A man was hit by a car and killed in Huntington Beach, and an investigation was underway, police said Monday. The 42-year-old pedestrian was injured about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Beach Boulevard, south of Ellis Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
Man, Woman Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Moreno Valley
A man fatally shot himself at a Moreno Valley home where deputies had just discovered the body of a woman in what was being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide, sheriff’s officials said Saturday. Deputies found the woman’s body during a welfare check at around 11:20 a.m. Friday in the...
Man Riding Bike in Pomona Struck by Pickup and Killed
A 50-year-old man riding a bike was killed when he was struck by a pickup in Pomona, authorities said Monday. The crash was around 5 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Val Vista Street and Paige Drive, just north of the Pomona (10) Freeway, according to Pomona police. The bicyclist...
Man Killed, Woman Injured in San Clemente Rollover Crash
A 63-year-old motorist died Saturday and a passenger in her 20s was injured in a rollover crash that resulted in the vehicle hitting a tree in San Clemente. The crash occurred just after 9:30 a.m. on Camino De Los Mares just north of the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton.
