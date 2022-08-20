ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClutchPoints

Manchester United set to make shocking Cristiano Ronaldo move for Liverpool clash

Manchester United are desperate to pick up at least one point on Monday against Liverpool. Both clubs are off to dreadful starts to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, having failed to win a single game through their first two matches. With Manchester United in complete disarray, new manager Erik Ten Hag is set to make a stunning lineup change for Monday’s tilt against Liverpool. According to Sky Sports, via The United Stand, Cristiano Ronaldo will shockingly be benched for the crucial game vs. Liverpool, with outcast Anthony Martial set to return to the starting XI.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Is Man United vs Liverpool on TV? Channel and live stream

Liverpool take the short trip over to Manchester tonight to take on the Red Devils, and both teams are looking for their first wins of the new season. Liverpool fans will be disappointed with their sides’ start to the campaign after seeing their team draw 2-2 with newly promoted Fulham and following it up with a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).
PREMIER LEAGUE
TechRadar

Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Bottom-of-the-table Man Utd face 12th-placed Liverpool in what may be one of the strangest meetings of English football's greatest rivals. They're unlikely to be down there for long, but their current positions are a fair reflection of how each team has performed so far. Having overseen two atrocious displays, Eric ten Hag's future is already being questioned, while some Liverpool fans have been just as quick to write this season off. It's a funny old game, and you can read on to find out how to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool online and get a Premier League live stream today, no matter where you are.
FOX Sports

Newcastle serves warning by giving City big fright in EPL

In years to come, if Newcastle is contending for Premier League and Champions League titles as widely expected, the Saudi-funded team might look back on this game as the one when it truly arrived as a force in soccer. Few opponents have given Manchester City the kind of battering Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona live stream: La Liga match prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, odds

Barcelona play their second La Liga match of the season on Sunday when they go to Real Sociedad on Matchday 2. Xavi's Barça, featuring a plethora of new signings, were underwhelming in their opener and were forced to settle to a scoreless draw at home against Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou. That was a match where Barça had 21 shots and six on frame yet could not break down a club they've had their fair trouble with. Against Real Sociedad, they'll hope the attack can come to life.
UEFA
BBC

We know what cup run means - Coady

Conor Coady says he is loving life at Everton and that performances are on the "right track" after the draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Coady thinks the Toffees deserved more than a point and now has his sights set on a first win when Everton face Fleetwood on Tuesday.
SB Nation

Ornstein: Nottingham Forest interested in loan for Sergio Reguilon

Here’s an interesting one. David “The Ornacle” Ornstein is reporting in The Athletic (£) this morning that there’s finally some interest for Tottenham Hotspur left back Sergio Reguilon, and it’s from the Premier League — Nottingham Forest are apparently interested in taking Reggie to the East Midlands on loan for the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE

