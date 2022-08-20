Bottom-of-the-table Man Utd face 12th-placed Liverpool in what may be one of the strangest meetings of English football's greatest rivals. They're unlikely to be down there for long, but their current positions are a fair reflection of how each team has performed so far. Having overseen two atrocious displays, Eric ten Hag's future is already being questioned, while some Liverpool fans have been just as quick to write this season off. It's a funny old game, and you can read on to find out how to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool online and get a Premier League live stream today, no matter where you are.

