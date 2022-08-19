Tennessee high school football: Highlights, big plays and scores from Friday's games

The first Friday of the Tennessee high school football season includes a Egg Bowl preview as Chris Parson and Ravenwood faces Marcel Reed and MBA.

This year, we'll have several ways to follow along and look back at high school football action in Middle Tennessee on Friday nights. We'll have live updates, a live scoreboard and a weekly highlights page each week, along with all of the coverage from our reporters at games and more.

Friday, we'll have highlights from three games: CPA vs. Independence, MBA vs. Ravenwood and Smyrna vs. Stewarts Creek. We'll also pull together any notable highlights from social media from games across the area and the state.

Gallatin leads Mt. Juliet in the first half on this physical TD run

CPA in control as Crews Law has another rushing score

CPA INT!

Ravenwood strikes back! Look at the YAC

To the house! MBA's Johnothan Moore with 84-yard TD run

MBA's Marcel Reed makes a great play on the run for a TD