ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Passaic Valley Water Commission will resume shut-off service

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTDx2_0hOAVGFb00

Passaic Valley Water Commission to resume shut off service 00:25

PATERSON, N.J. -- The Passaic Valley Water Commission says it will resume shut-off service for delinquent accounts on Monday.

Customers having problems paying are encouraged to contact customer service to discuss their options.

Officials say there are currently about 16,000 deliquent accounts, adding up to more than $14.5 million.

The utility suspended shut-off service for two years due to the pandemic.

Passaic Valley Water Commission supplies water to Paterson , Clifton, Passaic , Prospect Park , Lodi , North Arlington and a section of Woodland Park.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Fleeing Driver Crashes At Route 208 Entrance: Passaic County Sheriff

A reckless driver led Passaic County sheriff's officers on a pursuit that ended in a crash at a Route 208 on-ramp. Officers spotted the Audi sedan with New York plates being driven recklessly "without regard to any other vehicles or pedestrian on or near the road" in the area of Route 20 and Maple Avenue in Paterson shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.
themontclairgirl.com

Famous ‘First’ Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey

From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
thepressgroup.net

Mayor’s wife, town marshal square off at the church

MONTVALE—This week 125 years ago, Montvale’s first lady faced down the town marshal. He threatened to take her church organ; she threatened to shoot him. Here is that story. The former St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (the Old Stone Church) at the corner of Grand Avenue and Woodland Road...
MONTVALE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Passaic, NJ
Business
City
Woodland Park, NJ
City
Prospect Park, NJ
City
North Arlington, NJ
City
Passaic, NJ
City
Lodi, NJ
North Arlington, NJ
Government
Clifton, NJ
Government
City
Clifton, NJ
City
Paterson, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Government
Paterson, NJ
Business
Passaic, NJ
Government
New Jersey 101.5

Accused drunk driver hits 16 vehicles on Paterson, NJ street

PATERSON – A drunk driver left a trail of destruction on a Paterson street after hitting and damaging approximately 16 cars on Saturday night, police said. The driver of a pickup truck went eastbound on 16th Avenue between Straight Street and Madison Avenue around 10 p.m. and struck the vehicles parked along the one-way street, Paterson police told NBC 4 New York.
94.5 PST

2 Garden State Parkway rest stops shutting down until spring

Two service areas along the Garden State Parkway are out of commission for at least nine months, starting this week. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has announced that no food, gasoline and restrooms would be available as of Aug. 17 at the Vauxhall and Brookdale South service areas, which will be demolished and replaced with new facilities.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken mourning the loss of longtime community advocate Kyelia Colon

The City of Hoboken is mourning the loss of longtime community advocate Kyelia Colon, who was found dead in a Jersey City motel early Friday morning. Jersey City police have released few details as of Monday evening, simply stating they are investigating a woman found unresponsive at the Skyway Motel (who they are still working on identifying), located at 380 Tonnelle Ave., Facebook tributes have been coming in since Saturday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
jerseydigs.com

A True Live/Work Condominium Available for the First Time in Jersey City Heights

Sponsored by Team Francesco - Christie’s International Real Estate. With three brand new condo residences now available, 3568 Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City Heights offers owners luxious finishes and full smart home technology. Written by Jersey Digs. 3568 JFK Blvd Condominiums is a brand-new construction project that just hit...
Travel Maven

These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
roi-nj.com

Garden State Plaza developers plan to transform Bergen County mall into destination area

Garden State Plaza in Paramus is set to be completely reimagined. Instead of surface parking areas to the west of the shopping center, there will be modern luxury apartment homes, plazas, parks, gardens, health and wellness amenities, commercial office space, as well as a transit center — alongside new outdoor shops, restaurants, community event spaces and a restored Sprout Brook.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
94.5 PST

Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield

If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
hudsontv.com

Free Food Distribution in Bayonne on Tuesday

The City of Bayonne has announced that there will be a free, food distribution held on Tuesday, August 23. The event will be held at the 16th Street Park’s lower level, near the boat ramp. The distribution of food will begin at 12-noon. Distribution is on a first come,...
BAYONNE, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Goffle Brook Park Playground in Hawthorne NJ

When we visited Goffle Brook Park Playground in Hawthorne last week we certainly didn’t have a sense of how massive Goffle Brook Park was. Had we realized that there were not one but three playgrounds we certainly would have tried to visit them all. That being said this playground,...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
PIX11

Pressure on Amy DeGise, NJ pol in alleged hit-and-run, continues

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jersey City Councilmember Amy DeGise continues to face calls to resign after her alleged involvement in a July hit-and-run, now including an online petition that has amassed thousands of signatures. But DeGise has thus far refused to step down, vowing to have more to say after the conclusion of an investigation […]
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Aug. 22, 2022

St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center celebrated the transport of its 20,000th dog since 2016 on Aug. 16. A flight carrying Sweetie, a 5-year-old terrier mix from Louisiana, landed at Morristown Airport that day. There was a celebration with Sweetie on arrival plus treats for her and other dogs at the Madison shelter.
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
105K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy