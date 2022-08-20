ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trader Joe's store closed days before planned union election

NEW YORK -- A Trader Joe's wine store in Union Square was abruptly closed just days before its 30 employees were planning to call a union election.

The grocery chain shuttered the location on Aug. 11. Workers say they found out that day.

Trader Joe's denies the closure was union-related, saying the store was underperforming and that the company is searching for another location.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union said it's prepared to pursue charges.

Trader Joe's said workers will be paid through Aug. 28 and will be able to apply for other jobs at the company's 16 other New York City locations.

