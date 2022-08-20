ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WILX-TV

Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
UPMATTERS

Ohio man sentenced to prison for Wisconsin jewelry heist

(WFRV) – A man from Ohio was sentenced to federal prison after a jewelry heist where a hole was cut through a reinforced concrete wall to get into the store’s vault. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 57-year-old James Quinn was sentenced to 57 months (four years and nine months) in federal prison for his role in a Brookfield jewelry heist. Quinn had previously pleaded guilty to charges of criminal conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Detroit News

James Craig says he would support U.S. Taxpayers nominee before Tudor Dixon

Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon or Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election for Michigan's top office. It's possible, the former lawman suggested in an interview Monday, that he could back U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg,...
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Forced to fail: How Michigan’s lockdowns ruined an Oxford gym

If Kelly Rickabus, age 60, had owned a gym in Oxford Township rather than the Village of Oxford, she would probably still be in business right now. “We feel very much like the government forced us to fail by shutting us down and then left us, and didn’t help us,” Rickabus told Michigan Capitol Confidential. “And we have reached out to everyone from the president all the way to our local government. We’ve tried every avenue we can think of, and the doors just keep shutting in our face.”
CBS Detroit

Michigan Man Linked To Supremacist Group Gets 56 Months To 20 Years

CARO, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man described as a leader of the white supremacist group The Base has been sentenced to 56 months to 20 years in prison, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday. Washtenaw County Judge Patrick Conlin sentenced Justen Watkins on Monday after he pleaded guilty to one count of gang membership, Nessel said. Watkins “used intimidation tactics at a family’s home and posted messages to other The Base members targeting the home,” Nessel’s office said in a news release. Two other charges, using a computer to commit a crime and unlawfully posting a message online, were dismissed under a...
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin

On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Michigan Dems prep for fall election as GOP awaits unpredictable convention

Lansing — Michigan Democrats pushed to unify voters behind top-of-the-ballot incumbents Sunday, while state Republicans — a week ahead of their own nominating convention — made veiled comments over social media about the team they'd nominate for the November general election. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, standing beside Lt....
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate

Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon has chosen former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House. He chaired...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Cash infusion could help Michigan college students

Carmen Samaniego has been employed as a hair stylist for years but decided to change careers during the lockdown in the pandemic, when she wasn't able to see clients for months; her income dried up and she became concerned about her ability to support her two young sons. Samaniego enrolled...
MICHIGAN STATE

