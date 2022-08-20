If Kelly Rickabus, age 60, had owned a gym in Oxford Township rather than the Village of Oxford, she would probably still be in business right now. “We feel very much like the government forced us to fail by shutting us down and then left us, and didn’t help us,” Rickabus told Michigan Capitol Confidential. “And we have reached out to everyone from the president all the way to our local government. We’ve tried every avenue we can think of, and the doors just keep shutting in our face.”

