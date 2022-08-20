ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Honolulu Little League advances to LLWS winners bracket with mercy rule victory over New York

By Christian Shimabuku
Honolulu Little League advanced to the winners bracket of the 2022 Little League World Series with a 12-0 victory over New York’s Massapequa Coast Little League on Friday.

Honolulu improved to 2-0 in 2022 LLWS play, winning both games in five innings via mercy rule. On Wednesday, it opened with an 11-1 win over Washington’s Bonney Lake/Sumner Little League.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

On Friday, HLL had 13 hits as a team, led by a pair of home runs from leadoff hitter and shortstop Kekoa Payanal.

On the mound, ace Jaron Lancaster and No. 2 pitcher Cohen Sakamoto threw a combined no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and two walks. It is the first no-hitter a Hawaii team has thrown in Little League World Series history.

Next up for Honolulu is a game against Pearland Little League of Texas on Monday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. HST on ESPN2.

