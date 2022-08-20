Read full article on original website
U.S. Congressman "Defied Property Tax Law" For Nearly a DecadeTaxBuzz
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Popular Texas supermarket set to close as soon as inventory runs outKristen WaltersTexas State
CBS Austin
Austin Pets Alive! in need of fosters for 9 dogs from San Benito
Austin Pets Alive! agreed to take in nine dogs from San Benito and now they need fosters. San Benito Animal Control reached out to APA! and said that because of recent and projected rain, their all-outdoor shelter is at risk of flooding. The dogs will be transported to APA! on...
Mission Food Pantry now offering pet food
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Food Pantry is now providing and accepting donations for cat and dog food. According to the City of Mission Facebook page, the food drive titled Mission PAWsible, has accepted donations from Brick Fire Pizza, Ranch House Burgers, Movie Night, and community donations. All the food has been marked, dated, […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Cat mom launches stylish business, creating collars, bandanas
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After finding a limited selection of animal collars online, a Brownsville native decided to add her own flare to the everyday used product. Kayla Rea, 20, is a Brownsville native and the face behind pixieloveco, an online dog and cat collar shop. Rea said she...
utrgvrider.com
Without an end in sight￼
Brownsville band hopes to continue performing for years to come. Cannon the Dealers, a Brownsville band that started by playing at parties, just came off its first statewide tour with plans for bigger shows, more original music and hopes for the experience to never end. The band started in 2016...
valleybusinessreport.com
McAllen Seeks Man & Woman of the Year Nominations
Every year, the McAllen Chamber of Commerce Man & Woman of the Year Selection Committee selects two outstanding volunteers to receive the honor of McAllen’s Man & Woman of the Year. Now through Sept. 2, the committee is accepting nominations for the awards. Nominees must live in McAllen or...
KRGV
LIST: Rio Grande Valley cities distributing sandbags
With the potential for rain in the Rio Grande Valley increasing as a tropical storm warning goes into effect for Willacy and Cameron counties, several cities announced they are distributing sandbags to residents. CAMERON COUNTY. WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 7 a.m. through noon. WHERE:. • Commissioner Precinct 1...
Four hospitalized after driver crashes into Dollar Tree
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four people are hospitalized after a driver crashed a car through a Dollar Tree in McAllen. According to McAllen Fire Chief Jim Schultz, the driver crashed into a Dollar Tree at the 1400 block of North Ware Road. Officials detained the driver and are investigating if the driver was intoxicated at […]
RGV housing market continues to grow
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The cost of building supplies has skyrocketed in the past 2½ years due to the pandemic and supply chain issues. Karla Perez, who represents Esperanza Homes, a home builder company located in the Rio Grande Valley said home construction in the RGV is doing well. According to Perez, interest rates are […]
KRGV
Animal shelter in Sullivan City asks people to adopt due to low adoption rates
Another Valley shelter that takes in cats, dogs, and more says adoption rates are at an all-time low. They are warning about stray overpopulation, even diseases that strays can spread and cause more problems. "Within the last year, I think it's been the worst I've ever seen in all my...
iheart.com
A Kid From South Texas Won Second Place In The USA Mullet Championship
A South Texas boy with an "epic" hairstyle couldn't get enough votes to win a national mullet competition over the weekend. Epic Orta of La Joya finished second in the kid's division of the USA Mullet Championships following a week of online voting. A man known for an epic mullet did compliment Orta's style during the competition. David Spade, who portrayed the mullet-wearing lead character in two "Joe Dirt" movies, commented Friday that Orta's mullet was both interesting and nice. The compliments didn't help push the eight-year-old over the top, as he finished about 15 hundred votes behind the winner.
Harlingen announces free concert event
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is hosting a free concert in Downtown Harlingen. The event titled “Downtown at Sundown” will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 19. As stated on the city’s Facebook page, the event is free to the public along with a concert, vendors and a […]
Back-to-school traffic tips for pick up, drop off
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the school year beginning, morning traffic is expected to get worse, especially for parents with children to drop off. School police say it is important to remember to drive slow and pay attention to road signs as well as stay away from distractions like cell phones. Law enforcement urges drivers […]
Brownsville fire fighters working on warehouse fire
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Fire Department is at the scene of a warehouse fire near Padre Island Highway and Cheer Street. The warehouse is said to contain palettes and hand sanitizers. According to Brownsville PD spokesperson Martin Sandoval, the fire extended to the grass nearby the building. No injuries have been reported, police said. […]
megadoctornews.com
Nursing Program Graduates Ready for Next Chapter
HARLINGEN, Texas – Texas State Technical College’s Nursing program recently celebrated their graduates in two pinning ceremonies held at TSTC’s Harlingen campus. Thirty-two Nursing and 13 Vocational Nursing graduates were honored for their commitment to providing the best patient care. The smiling Nursing graduates walked across the...
KRGV
Over 20 dogs put down at PVAS due to overcrowding
Palm Valley Animal Society said their shelters are overcrowded, forcing them to put down more than 20 dogs in the last week. “We have had to make some really, really tough decisions this week to try to make space for other dogs,” PVAS director Faith Wright said. “It's been a really tough week, the staff have been really strong - but it's also been really hard on all of us.
KRGV
Pallets of hand sanitizer burn at Brownsville warehouse
A warehouse in Brownsville created an unusual kind of fire Friday as crews battled a blaze there. The Brownsville fire and police departments responded to the fire at a warehouse located on the 1300 block of Cheers St. The warehouse was used to store crates of hand sanitizer. “This is...
HPD: 14 weapons, 2000 rounds of ammunition seized
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police say they arrested two people for possession of drugs and firearms. According to a news release from the department, the arrest happened Thursday, Aug. 18 on the 500 block of North S. Street while officers were serving a search warrant. During the search police say they found 14 weapons […]
Two killed in a three-way car crash in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A three-vehicle crash that occurred this morning and left two dead is under investigation. Edinburg police responded to the 4000 block of South Interstate 69 at about 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers saw a gray Chrysler Crossfire rolled over in the northbound lanes with a woman lying on the roadway next […]
PSJA ISD preps for school year with new safety measures
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District leaders are taking action to enhance school safety in preparation for the upcoming school year. Some of the actions include hands-on training for PSJA police and security department officers, increasing the number of PSJA police officers, campus checks and inspections, visitor screening, enhancing video surveillance, training […]
