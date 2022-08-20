Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading/Central York and Wilson WL/Central Dauphin boys bball, 12.6.22
Reading and Wilson West Lawn opening up home play for the first time this season. Both the Red Knights and Bulldogs taking care of business on their home courts.
WFMZ-TV Online
Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America
LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
WFMZ-TV Online
Swat team punches hole in ceiling of a women's home on a false tip
A Denver Police Department SWAT team searched a 77-year-old woman's home after a "Find My" iPhone app ping in the area. The ACLU of Colorado has filed a lawsuit on her behalf.
WFMZ-TV Online
Xzavier Wayman booking photo
Former student arrested in homicide near Kutztown Univ. The Philadelphia man was charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tractor-trailers create double trouble on Route 222
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — A pair of mishaps involving tractor-trailers made a mess of travel along Route 222 between Reading and Allentown on Wednesday. One of the tractor-trailers jackknifed on the ramp from Route 222 North to the Allentown Pike in Ontelaunee Township. That happened around 10 a.m. The truck was reported to be leaking fuel.
WFMZ-TV Online
Homeless heroes stocking project results in 3,000 stockings for Western PA homeless veterans
Students in Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Rho Tau Chi military service fraternity collected enough toiletries and supplies to create 3,000 holiday stockings for homeless veterans in Indiana County and western Pennsylvania. The donation is part of the Homeless Heroes Holiday Stocking Project, which provides toiletries and other necessities to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Historic homes, mansion opening their doors for holidays
READING, Pa. — It will be a weekend to embrace the holiday spirit and the history of the Centre Park Historic District in Reading. "We start it on Saturday, which is our moonlight tour, which will consist of doing the homes in the evening time because there's nothing like see a home lit up at night," said Karl Ford, a homeowner with a home on the tour.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former student arrested in homicide near Kutztown Univ.
READING, Pa. — A former Kutztown University student is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a man during an exchange of gunfire inside a student housing complex near the university's campus last month. Xzavier Wayman, 22, of Philadelphia, was arrested Monday morning at the Berks County...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man injured when car slams into stone barn in Alsace
ALSACE TWP., Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after his car went off the road and slammed into a stone barn in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Antietam Road in Alsace Township, between Basket and Blankenbiller roads.
WFMZ-TV Online
Giant donates 250 hams to Second Harvest Food Bank
EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Giant is making sure families in our area have something to eat for the holidays. The company donated 250 hams to Second Harvest Food Bank near Nazareth. Volunteers also packed hunger relief boxes and organized and restocked shelves. Second Harvest says its relationships with businesses...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wells Fargo closing branch in Norristown area as customers move toward digital banking
Wells Fargo is closing a branch in Montgomery County as customers move toward digital banking and away from traditional bricks-and-mortar offices. The branch at 2740 W. Ridge Pike in the Trooper section of Lower Providence Township will close Feb. 22 at noon. "Wells Fargo made the difficult decision to close...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks judge dies after serving on bench nearly 17 years
READING, Pa. — The Berks County Court of Common Pleas has lost one of its judges. Judge Paul M. Yatron died Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office and Berks County President Judge Thomas G. Parisi. Wolf ordered all state flags at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man shows up at hospital after being shot in Reading
READING, Pa. — A man was wounded by gunfire in Reading on Monday, according to the city police. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of the 400 block of Locust Street. The 26-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg,...
WFMZ-TV Online
LVHN breaks ground on Lower Macungie hospital
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health network broke ground Monday on a new, acute care hospital in Lower Macungie Township, right on route 100. This "neighborhood hospital" is a first of its kind for them. Smaller, suburban hospitals are the new trend that's picking up steam. A release...
WFMZ-TV Online
UGI responds to gas leak in Coopersburg
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - UGI was called to the scene of a gas leak in Coopersburg, Lehigh County. Crews were called to the 400 block of Liberty Lane Wednesday afternoon. Crews dug a hole on the front property of a house in the neighborhood. At this point, it did not appear...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks judge tosses GOP's petitions for vote recount
READING, Pa. — The Berks County Board of Elections said it expects to certify the county's November election results on Thursday after Judge James Lillis tossed recount petitions filed by the Berks County Republican Committee. The petitions, which were filed last month on behalf of 94 voters who alleged...
