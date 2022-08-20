ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

WFMZ-TV Online

Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America

LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
LEESPORT, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Xzavier Wayman booking photo

Former student arrested in homicide near Kutztown Univ. The Philadelphia man was charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.
KUTZTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Tractor-trailers create double trouble on Route 222

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — A pair of mishaps involving tractor-trailers made a mess of travel along Route 222 between Reading and Allentown on Wednesday. One of the tractor-trailers jackknifed on the ramp from Route 222 North to the Allentown Pike in Ontelaunee Township. That happened around 10 a.m. The truck was reported to be leaking fuel.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Homeless heroes stocking project results in 3,000 stockings for Western PA homeless veterans

Students in Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Rho Tau Chi military service fraternity collected enough toiletries and supplies to create 3,000 holiday stockings for homeless veterans in Indiana County and western Pennsylvania. The donation is part of the Homeless Heroes Holiday Stocking Project, which provides toiletries and other necessities to...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Historic homes, mansion opening their doors for holidays

READING, Pa. — It will be a weekend to embrace the holiday spirit and the history of the Centre Park Historic District in Reading. "We start it on Saturday, which is our moonlight tour, which will consist of doing the homes in the evening time because there's nothing like see a home lit up at night," said Karl Ford, a homeowner with a home on the tour.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former student arrested in homicide near Kutztown Univ.

READING, Pa. — A former Kutztown University student is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a man during an exchange of gunfire inside a student housing complex near the university's campus last month. Xzavier Wayman, 22, of Philadelphia, was arrested Monday morning at the Berks County...
KUTZTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man injured when car slams into stone barn in Alsace

ALSACE TWP., Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after his car went off the road and slammed into a stone barn in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Antietam Road in Alsace Township, between Basket and Blankenbiller roads.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Giant donates 250 hams to Second Harvest Food Bank

EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Giant is making sure families in our area have something to eat for the holidays. The company donated 250 hams to Second Harvest Food Bank near Nazareth. Volunteers also packed hunger relief boxes and organized and restocked shelves. Second Harvest says its relationships with businesses...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks judge dies after serving on bench nearly 17 years

READING, Pa. — The Berks County Court of Common Pleas has lost one of its judges. Judge Paul M. Yatron died Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office and Berks County President Judge Thomas G. Parisi. Wolf ordered all state flags at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man shows up at hospital after being shot in Reading

READING, Pa. — A man was wounded by gunfire in Reading on Monday, according to the city police. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of the 400 block of Locust Street. The 26-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg,...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

LVHN breaks ground on Lower Macungie hospital

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health network broke ground Monday on a new, acute care hospital in Lower Macungie Township, right on route 100. This "neighborhood hospital" is a first of its kind for them. Smaller, suburban hospitals are the new trend that's picking up steam. A release...
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

UGI responds to gas leak in Coopersburg

COOPERSBURG, Pa. - UGI was called to the scene of a gas leak in Coopersburg, Lehigh County. Crews were called to the 400 block of Liberty Lane Wednesday afternoon. Crews dug a hole on the front property of a house in the neighborhood. At this point, it did not appear...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks judge tosses GOP's petitions for vote recount

READING, Pa. — The Berks County Board of Elections said it expects to certify the county's November election results on Thursday after Judge James Lillis tossed recount petitions filed by the Berks County Republican Committee. The petitions, which were filed last month on behalf of 94 voters who alleged...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

