ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview

Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen

Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ DJ Khaled’s Bee Gees Spin, Snoop Dogg’s Top 10 & More Nostalgia on the Billboard Charts

Everything old is new again on the Billboard charts, with a series of samples, features and remixes putting some legends back on top 40 radio. On Friday, Nicki Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl,” which prominently samples Rick James‘ 1981 top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Super Freak.” Plus, Snoop Dogg is back in the Hot 100 top 10, thanks to Benny Blanco‘s “Bad Decisions” with BTS (No. 10), marking his fourth decade with a top 10 hit on the chart. And DJ Khaled‘s new song “Staying Alive” (No. 5), featuring Drake and Lil Baby, samples the Bee Gees‘ 1978 Hot 100 No. 1 “Stayin’ Alive” and puts the Brothers Gibb back in the top 10 as songwriters.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Alexander Ludwig
XXL Mag

Kendrick Lamar Reacts to Security Guard Who Was Seen on Video Crying During Rapper’s Show

Kendrick Lamar has offered his thoughts on the viral video of a security guard crying while K-Dot was performing during his The Big Steppers Tour stop in Houston. On Tuesday (July 26), young reporter Jazlyn Guerra shared video of an interview she did with Kendrick Lamar following his recent headlining set at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival. During the conversation, Kendrick was asked about impacting people with his music.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Freaky#Billboard Hot 100
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists

Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
MUSIC
Vibe

Nicki Minaj Snatches Her First Solo No.1 With “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicki Minaj has made her way to the top of the charts again with her newest single, “Super Freaky Girl.” The Rick James-sampling track first debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and went on to tally the same on the Streaming Songs chart. This is Minaj’s first Streaming Songs No.1 since 2014 with “Anaconda.” According to Billboard, “Super Freaky Girl,” is the second No. 1 debut on the Streaming Songs chart since DJ Khaled‘s “Staying Alive,” featuring Drake and Lil Baby. Concurrently, the track also dominated the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts. With over 89,300 digital sales, Minaj has continued to prove...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Rod Wave Earns His Second No. 1 Album; Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Sets a 21st Century Benchmark for Female Rappers

Florida rapper Rod Wave earns his second No. 1 album with the debut of his fourth studio effort, “Beautiful Mind,” which tops the Billboard 200 chart with 115,000 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, topping this week’s Billboard Hot 100 is Nicki Minaj’s Rick James-interpolating “Super Freaky Girl,” which earns the rapper her first No. 1 as a solo artist. The track, which has quickly become a streaming favorite (21.1 million streams in its first week), is her third No. 1 on the songs chart (after two collaborations that hit the top in 2020: “Trollz,” with 6ix9ine, and “Say So,” with Doja Cat). Minaj’s...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Traumazine’ Is a Multi-Faceted Mood

A Megan Thee Stallion verse is not unlike a bag of salt and vinegar chips—there’s something classic and quaint and straight-up hood about the sharp and improbable flavors packed inside every one of them. There were always going to be some quirky juxtapositions with Meg. The twenty-something spitter is an old soul who swears by Pimp C and Biggie and Juicy J. While other rappers her age couldn’t point out Pete Rock in a police lineup, nearly every time Meg spits a freestyle in one of her many viral clips, it’s over a classic instrumental from some raw Nineties hit.  Mentored...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z & Nas Convinced Dr. Dre Not To Pull Out Of Super Bowl Performance

Dr. Dre has revealed he had doubts about performing at Super Bowl LVI, until he spoke to JAY-Z and Nas. During a recent interview on fitness entrepreneur Dolvett Quince’s Workout the Doubt podcast, the Hip Hop mogul revealed he was in two minds about the February halftime show over fears of looking like a “sellout.”
NFL
105.5 The Fan

Lil Wayne Goes Off on Concertgoer for Throwing Something on Stage During Show

Lil Wayne recently reprimanded a concertgoer who threw something on the stage while the Young Money head honcho was performing. On Aug. 19, Lil Wayne performed at Jacksonville’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida. Fresh into his set, someone in the crowd tossed something on the stage, which drew Tunechi's ire. The New Orleans rapper stopped the show to address the culprit.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy