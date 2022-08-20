Read full article on original website
25th Adult Soapbox Derby: Gravity propels dozens of soapboxes down Mount Tabor
The Adult Soapbox Derby, possibly Portland’s biggest DIY event, returned to Mount Tabor Saturday after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The free event, which hosted a virtual competition in 2020 but skipped 2021, attracted upward of 7,000 spectators and 42 race teams. The race, which travels along a steep path...
World’s ‘largest rare beer auction,’ held in Portland, helps prevent youth homelessness
Lauren Eads’ first day as director of development and communications at New Avenues for Youth was not text-book onboarding. She attended a beer auction run by the Portland nonprofit, and “I didn’t know what I was walking into,” Eads said. “All of a sudden people were raising their paddles for thousands of dollars for bottles of beer, and I was, like, ‘I think I’m in a little bit over my head.’... I was blown away.”
Take a Closer Look Inside Portland’s Most Mysterious Ruins
What’s your favorite abandoned building? We all have one, right?. For the longest time, I was obsessed with the Radke Auto Parts building at that weird angular intersection of North Fessenden and Columbia Way. Couldn’t you just imagine two candy-paint, kitted-out classic Cadillacs on display on the little triangle pocket of sidewalk in front of the entrance? It’s been empty for as long as I remember. But what was that place like in its heyday?
YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: PBA Lawsuit Fizzles, a Flavored Nicotine Ban, and Local Villains Being Villainous!
GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
‘Shopping while Black’: Walmart ordered to pay Portland area man $4.4M for summoning police on bogus charges
A Multnomah County jury has slapped Walmart with $4.4 million in damages after a Portland area man said in a lawsuit that a theft prevention employee racially profiled him for “shopping while Black” and tried to have him jailed on bogus charges. Michael Mangum said he felt “disrespected...
Grand Ronde tribal leader on revitalizing Oregon City
The Willamette Falls Legacy Project is re-imagining the downtown area of Oregon City. The Willamette Falls is the second-largest waterfall by volume in America, trailing only Niagara Falls.
Weekend Trip: Searching for Small-Town Charm in Silverton
It’s nearly impossible not to be charmed by Silverton, which lies about 30 minutes east of Salem in the heart of the Willamette Valley. Century-old brick buildings compose the compact, walkable downtown core—and many of those façades are adorned with murals that reflect the community’s past. Silver Creek runs north to south at the western edge of downtown, and is best viewed from several restaurant patios overlooking the water, or from a pedestrian pathway that looks like a miniature covered bridge.
Remembering Rockwood's history at the Gresham Museum
Donations needed for exhibit celebrating communities outside of city's 'Historic Downtown.'Rockwood was named after pioneering farmers encountered nearly unworkable soil filled with rocks and boulders — an unfortunate legacy of the ancient Missoula Floods. But nevertheless a small community grew around the crossroads of Stark and 181st — then the intersection of Baseline and Rockwood roads. The community was characterized by the roadhouses that served stagecoach traffic leaving Portland. At least one, known as Birdleg's Place, was owned by a Black resident and in operation until 1936, outlasting many competitors that shuttered during Prohibition. A D V E...
Selfie Spots in Vancouver
Created by artist Larry Kirkland, the Waterfront’s signature feature, with its sail-like cables, 90-foot extension over the Columbia, and triangular platform cutout, looks good from any angle, day or night. 2. The Yard Milkshake Bar. If you think milkshakes should be a food rather than a beverage, this is...
Dolph Park: Restrictions shaped the early neighborhood, creating an enclave of wealth and big houses
We’ve often wondered about Dolph Park: the island of tall trees, large houses and lush landscaping a few blocks west of Grant High School in Northeast Portland. Who were the Dolphs? How did this place come to be? What was here before?. Today a subset of the Grant Park...
Day Trip: Playing Tourist Across the Border in Vancouver, Wash.
Ah, Vancouver. If it’s not being confused with the city in Canada, it’s constantly compared to Portland. And yet, there’s no better thing to do when you’re on the Washington side of the Columbia River than to look back at Oregon, and boy, does Vancouver know it. The city’s business and tourist energy is focused hard on its waterfront, which offers both a great view of Mount Hood and the hills of Forest Park.
Mass-timber office in Portland is world's largest commercial Living Building
Mass-timber framing, compostable toilets and a rooftop photovoltaic array are among the sustainable features in PAE Living Building, an Oregon office building that was designed and partly funded by US studio ZGF Architects. Named after one of its key tenants – the engineering firm PAE – the building is located...
Bus Tour in Sept Digs Into Oregon Coast Black Pioneer History
(Astoria, Oregon) – Sometimes the phrase a “fascinating ride” along the Oregon coast is quite literal. In this case, a tour bus is set for September 18 along the north coast that digs into black pioneer history of this part of northwest Oregon, a subject largely unknown to regional residents. Like Native American history here, it's left untouched by culture and school systems alike. (Above: Seaside. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Black-Owned Portland Barbershop Added To The National Register Of Historic Places
Dean's Beauty Salon and Barber Shop has evolved into a community mainstay. The post Black-Owned Portland Barbershop Added To The National Register Of Historic Places appeared first on NewsOne.
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Portland, OR in 2022
Portland is a famous food destination that knows its way around sushi for its access to high-quality seafood and Japanese foods. The fresh fish and seafood from the nearby Pacific Ocean go well with Portland’s distinctive edginess and traditional Japanese cooking methods to create a wide range of sushi restaurants like no other. So, if you can’t get enough sushi, you will have limitless choices in Portland foodie city. From the casual Japanese pubs to the high-end dine-in restaurants and sustainably sourced ingredients, here is a review of the 20 best sushi restaurants in Portland, OR in 2022.
Opinion: An absence of leadership leaves neighborhood to navigate chaos
New Lake Oswego fashion shop was inspired by owner's mom
The House of Rose sells custom-made clothing and accessories at 55 S. State Street. When considering the namesake for his bespoke apparel store, Tony Iyke first thought of his mother. Rose ran multiple boutiques during Iyke's childhood in Nigeria, sparked his appreciation for fashion and helped shape his style. Thus,...
Hello, Rose City! to premiere on KGW in September
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hello, Rose City! is a brand-new lifestyle show for Portland. It’s a show that embraces the fun and excitement of the Rose City!. In each 30-minute episode, you can meet trendsetters, changemakers, local celebrities, and health and lifestyle experts. You’ll learn about the area's biggest happenings, products and more. Every show will bring Oregon and Southwest Washington viewers valuable, useful information and leave them feeling smarter and more connected to the community.
Readers respond: Single drivers clogging HOV
I often must drive from downtown Portland north to Vancouver. The high-occupancy vehicle lane is, in my experience, almost always filled with single-driver cars. Today we counted over 20 of them in about a one-mile stretch; all but one had Washington plates. Installing a few traffic cameras to send tickets to these scofflaws would almost certainly pay for themselves quickly, provide another source of revenue to the city of Portland and clean up the persistent and problematic congestion in this lane. Thomas Hartmann, Portland.
That line of lights high in the High Desert night sky? Maybe you knew, but if not: They were a row of Starlink satellites
Many Central Oregonians were intrigued or puzzled by a line of lights moving slowly across the High Desert sky around 10 p.m. Saturday night. The post That line of lights high in the High Desert night sky? Maybe you knew, but if not: They were a row of Starlink satellites appeared first on KTVZ.
