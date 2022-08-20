ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Oregonian

World’s ‘largest rare beer auction,’ held in Portland, helps prevent youth homelessness

Lauren Eads’ first day as director of development and communications at New Avenues for Youth was not text-book onboarding. She attended a beer auction run by the Portland nonprofit, and “I didn’t know what I was walking into,” Eads said. “All of a sudden people were raising their paddles for thousands of dollars for bottles of beer, and I was, like, ‘I think I’m in a little bit over my head.’... I was blown away.”
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Take a Closer Look Inside Portland’s Most Mysterious Ruins

What’s your favorite abandoned building? We all have one, right?. For the longest time, I was obsessed with the Radke Auto Parts building at that weird angular intersection of North Fessenden and Columbia Way. Couldn’t you just imagine two candy-paint, kitted-out classic Cadillacs on display on the little triangle pocket of sidewalk in front of the entrance? It’s been empty for as long as I remember. But what was that place like in its heyday?
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: PBA Lawsuit Fizzles, a Flavored Nicotine Ban, and Local Villains Being Villainous!

GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Weekend Trip: Searching for Small-Town Charm in Silverton

It’s nearly impossible not to be charmed by Silverton, which lies about 30 minutes east of Salem in the heart of the Willamette Valley. Century-old brick buildings compose the compact, walkable downtown core—and many of those façades are adorned with murals that reflect the community’s past. Silver Creek runs north to south at the western edge of downtown, and is best viewed from several restaurant patios overlooking the water, or from a pedestrian pathway that looks like a miniature covered bridge.
Gresham Outlook

Remembering Rockwood's history at the Gresham Museum

Donations needed for exhibit celebrating communities outside of city's 'Historic Downtown.'Rockwood was named after pioneering farmers encountered nearly unworkable soil filled with rocks and boulders — an unfortunate legacy of the ancient Missoula Floods. But nevertheless a small community grew around the crossroads of Stark and 181st — then the intersection of Baseline and Rockwood roads. The community was characterized by the roadhouses that served stagecoach traffic leaving Portland. At least one, known as Birdleg's Place, was owned by a Black resident and in operation until 1936, outlasting many competitors that shuttered during Prohibition. A D V E...
GRESHAM, OR
WWEEK

Selfie Spots in Vancouver

Created by artist Larry Kirkland, the Waterfront’s signature feature, with its sail-like cables, 90-foot extension over the Columbia, and triangular platform cutout, looks good from any angle, day or night. 2. The Yard Milkshake Bar. If you think milkshakes should be a food rather than a beverage, this is...
VANCOUVER, WA
WWEEK

Day Trip: Playing Tourist Across the Border in Vancouver, Wash.

Ah, Vancouver. If it’s not being confused with the city in Canada, it’s constantly compared to Portland. And yet, there’s no better thing to do when you’re on the Washington side of the Columbia River than to look back at Oregon, and boy, does Vancouver know it. The city’s business and tourist energy is focused hard on its waterfront, which offers both a great view of Mount Hood and the hills of Forest Park.
VANCOUVER, WA
beachconnection.net

Bus Tour in Sept Digs Into Oregon Coast Black Pioneer History

(Astoria, Oregon) – Sometimes the phrase a “fascinating ride” along the Oregon coast is quite literal. In this case, a tour bus is set for September 18 along the north coast that digs into black pioneer history of this part of northwest Oregon, a subject largely unknown to regional residents. Like Native American history here, it's left untouched by culture and school systems alike. (Above: Seaside. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
ASTORIA, OR
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Portland, OR in 2022

Portland is a famous food destination that knows its way around sushi for its access to high-quality seafood and Japanese foods. The fresh fish and seafood from the nearby Pacific Ocean go well with Portland’s distinctive edginess and traditional Japanese cooking methods to create a wide range of sushi restaurants like no other. So, if you can’t get enough sushi, you will have limitless choices in Portland foodie city. From the casual Japanese pubs to the high-end dine-in restaurants and sustainably sourced ingredients, here is a review of the 20 best sushi restaurants in Portland, OR in 2022.
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

New Lake Oswego fashion shop was inspired by owner's mom

The House of Rose sells custom-made clothing and accessories at 55 S. State Street. When considering the namesake for his bespoke apparel store, Tony Iyke first thought of his mother. Rose ran multiple boutiques during Iyke's childhood in Nigeria, sparked his appreciation for fashion and helped shape his style. Thus,...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
KGW

Hello, Rose City! to premiere on KGW in September

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hello, Rose City! is a brand-new lifestyle show for Portland. It’s a show that embraces the fun and excitement of the Rose City!. In each 30-minute episode, you can meet trendsetters, changemakers, local celebrities, and health and lifestyle experts. You’ll learn about the area's biggest happenings, products and more. Every show will bring Oregon and Southwest Washington viewers valuable, useful information and leave them feeling smarter and more connected to the community.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Single drivers clogging HOV

I often must drive from downtown Portland north to Vancouver. The high-occupancy vehicle lane is, in my experience, almost always filled with single-driver cars. Today we counted over 20 of them in about a one-mile stretch; all but one had Washington plates. Installing a few traffic cameras to send tickets to these scofflaws would almost certainly pay for themselves quickly, provide another source of revenue to the city of Portland and clean up the persistent and problematic congestion in this lane. Thomas Hartmann, Portland.

