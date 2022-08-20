Read full article on original website
Two injured after man drives wrong-way on interstate, hitting two cars, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were sent to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center after a man reportedly hit them while driving the wrong way on I-275 early Sunday morning. According to an incident report, Jared Lindsay, 26, was driving to his Lake City home after drinking at a bar...
One dead, two hospitalized after crash in Morristown
An 18-year-old woman has died and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Morristown on Aug. 13, the first of two fatal crashes in the city in a seven-day period.
18-month-old dies after car crashes into Morristown home, police say
A Rural Metro spokesperson encouraged travelers to look out for motorcyclists while on the road. The shooting happened at the Shell gas station located on Western Avenue late Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. 18-month-old dies after car crashes into Morristown home, police say. Updated: 15 hours ago.
Two injured after hit-and-run crash on MLK Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash involving a possible hit and run has left two people injured on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Monday. According to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland, there was a car crash on MLK Avenue near Kyle Street involving a hit-and-run driver. This is...
Car crash in Halls leaves two injured on Norris Freeway
HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) — A car crash in North Knox County injured two people on Norris Freeway Saturday, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County. Rural Metro Fire reported a car and motorcycle were involved in a crash on Norris Freeway near Pedigo Road. The motorcyclist was...
Murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 found shot, dead in Maryville fire
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were found dead inside a condo following a fire in Maryville early Saturday morning, according to the Maryville Police Department. Maryville Fire and Police Department crews responded to the Regal Tower, located at 453 Greenbelt Drive, at 2:38 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to police and fire chief Tony Crisp. Upon arrival, crews found fire and smoke coming from the sixth floor of the building.
Child with no seatbelt injured in DUI crash, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A child was injured in a crash in West Knoxville on Saturday after a woman was driving under the influence, a police report stated. At around 5:00 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers arrived at the scene of a crash on Bob Kirby Road. They found a child in the front seat of the car without a seatbelt stuck inside due to damage to the passenger side door, according to the report.
JCSO: 18-year-old on the run after stealing a car who was convicted in 2019 for killing a couple in a Mascot crash
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they were searching for an 18-year-old previously involved in some high-profile cases in East Tennessee. They said Mekiah Tre Davis, 18, was wanted on several misdemeanor and felony charges and they said he is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to move between Morristown, Kodak, Sevierville and Knoxville, according to a release from authorities.
Two injured in Oak Ridge crash, Oak Ridge Police report
The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday evening.
Police search for person of interest after Morristown toddler dies from crash
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are looking for a suspect who they say is the person who may have killed an 18-month-old toddler in South Morristown Saturday. According to Morristown Police Department, a vehicle hit a home on Louise Street in South Morristown and killed an 18-month-old. The toddler was reported to be sleeping during the incident.
Ohio man seriously injured by boat propeller on Norris Lake
An Ohio man was seriously injured after a boating accident on Norris Lake in Campbell County Friday, Aug. 20.
Fugitive considered armed and dangerous after police pursuit in Jefferson County
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for a suspect who's said to have multiple outstanding warrants and is armed and dangerous.
Monroe County deputy arrested for DUI while responding to call
MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested for driving under the influence while responding to a call Sunday night, according to a release from the MCSO. Auxiliary Deputy Norm Renshaw responded to a call around 9 p.m. to assist Corporal Dakota Rinehart with...
