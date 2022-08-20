ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

calcoastnews.com

The obnoxious electric golf cart invasion of Cayucos

Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
CAYUCOS, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Reduction in SLO County gas prices slow, find the lowest prices

Nationally and in San Luis Obispo County, the decline in gas prices has slowed after peaking in June. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped two cents to $5.72 a gallon, according to figures from AAA. SLO County currently has the seventh...
Noozhawk

2 Semi Trucks Collide on Highway 101 on Gaviota Coast

Traffic was backed up on Highway 101 on the Gaviota coast on Monday morning after two semi trucks collided. The incident was reported at 10:56 a.m. on northbound Highway 101 near Mariposa Reina, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Heavy fog was reported in the area at the...
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Emrys

Sweet and social Emrys recently lost the only home she’s ever known when her owner passed away. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Emrys from Woods Humane Society North County. Sweet and social Emrys recently lost the only home she’s ever known when her owner passed away. The shelter wants nothing more than to place her quickly back into a loving home like she’s used to. Could that be yours?
NBC Los Angeles

Morro Bay's Avocado Margarita Festival Just Got Bigger

MORRO ROCK? It is most definitely not shaped like an avocado. Rather, it is very much a Morro Rock-shaped rock, a massive and magnificent volcanic plug that has a distinctive appearance that is instantly recognizable to anyone who has called upon the beautiful Central Coast burg. But a person might be forgiven for thinking of the iconic alligator pear, and all of its yummy uses, upon seeing Morro Rock in the foggy distance. Why? Because one of the Golden State's greenest and creamiest scenes has long taken place in the ocean-close hamlet, a celebration of the pit-tastic fruit, a variety of spicy and savory guacamoles, and a libation that's long been associated with avocado-centered appetizers, the margarita. For Morro Bay is the famous home of the Avocado Margarita Festival, a foodie gathering that's about to embark on something new in 2022: A three-day event.
MORRO BAY, CA
calcoasttimes.com

San Luis Obispo City Council votes to ban or limit watering turf

The San Luis Obispo City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to ban the watering of ornamental turf at businesses and to ban the watering of turf and ornamental plants at residences during daytime hours. In response to the governor’s emergency drought mandates, the city declared a stage two water shortage,...

