Thousands attend Cruisin’ Weekend events in Atascadero
– An estimated 15,000 spectators lined the streets of El Camino Real for the 29th Annual Hot El Camino Cruise Night in Atascadero Friday night. More than 500 cars entered the rolling car show. The classic and antique cars traveled north and south through Atascadero, and turned around and repeated the circuit.
Cruisin’ Weekend wraps up in Atascadero with Dancing in the Streets event
Among the local bands that performed were Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters, The Counterfeit Kings, Steppin' Out and Burning James and the All-Stars.
Thousands of fish pushed ashore by pelicans near Cayucos Pier
Thousands of fish lined the shores of the beach below the Cayucos Pier on Wednesday. Local photographer Danna Dykstra-Coy snapped several shots of the wildlife in action.
calcoastnews.com
The obnoxious electric golf cart invasion of Cayucos
Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
Crumbl Cookies to open first location on Central Coast
Crumbl Cookies has 560 locations across the country, but this will be the first one on the Central Coast.
Locals swap and sell items thanks to a long-standing tradition in Paso Robles
Attendees met up at the Downtown City Park to check out all sorts of items. Trading Day is where people around the Central Coast can gather and sell items like a yard sale but at a park.
calcoasttimes.com
Reduction in SLO County gas prices slow, find the lowest prices
Nationally and in San Luis Obispo County, the decline in gas prices has slowed after peaking in June. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped two cents to $5.72 a gallon, according to figures from AAA. SLO County currently has the seventh...
Noozhawk
2 Semi Trucks Collide on Highway 101 on Gaviota Coast
Traffic was backed up on Highway 101 on the Gaviota coast on Monday morning after two semi trucks collided. The incident was reported at 10:56 a.m. on northbound Highway 101 near Mariposa Reina, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Heavy fog was reported in the area at the...
Cal Poly is great for SLO, but for its neighborhoods, not so much, residents say
Residents who live near campus say they’re lose a sense of community as investors buy up homes and turn them into student rentals.
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Emrys
Sweet and social Emrys recently lost the only home she’s ever known when her owner passed away. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Emrys from Woods Humane Society North County. Sweet and social Emrys recently lost the only home she’s ever known when her owner passed away. The shelter wants nothing more than to place her quickly back into a loving home like she’s used to. Could that be yours?
No home yet, but things are looking up for family of 6 evicted from SLO County motel
They have a place to sleep, but at $2,680 every two weeks, it’s still too high.
NBC Los Angeles
Morro Bay's Avocado Margarita Festival Just Got Bigger
MORRO ROCK? It is most definitely not shaped like an avocado. Rather, it is very much a Morro Rock-shaped rock, a massive and magnificent volcanic plug that has a distinctive appearance that is instantly recognizable to anyone who has called upon the beautiful Central Coast burg. But a person might be forgiven for thinking of the iconic alligator pear, and all of its yummy uses, upon seeing Morro Rock in the foggy distance. Why? Because one of the Golden State's greenest and creamiest scenes has long taken place in the ocean-close hamlet, a celebration of the pit-tastic fruit, a variety of spicy and savory guacamoles, and a libation that's long been associated with avocado-centered appetizers, the margarita. For Morro Bay is the famous home of the Avocado Margarita Festival, a foodie gathering that's about to embark on something new in 2022: A three-day event.
New Spanish tapas restaurant opens in Paso Robles
Junction offers an extensive tapas and drinks menu. – Junction, located in the Paso Robles Downtown Train Station, is the newest spot in town to grab Spanish tapas with a Latin twist, enjoy drinks from local and abroad breweries and wineries, and spend time with friends and family. Owners and...
calcoasttimes.com
San Luis Obispo City Council votes to ban or limit watering turf
The San Luis Obispo City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to ban the watering of ornamental turf at businesses and to ban the watering of turf and ornamental plants at residences during daytime hours. In response to the governor’s emergency drought mandates, the city declared a stage two water shortage,...
Make a moon phase wall hanging with the Paso Robles Library
Simple mirror craft will provide an eye-catching display of the phases of the moon. – Crafters can make a moon phase wall hanging with the Paso Robles Library in September. The registration deadline for the activity is Sept. 1, and a pickup party is happening on Sept. 8. Perfect for...
Spraying sprinklers and dripping hoses: SLO City Council hired a ‘water cop’ in 1980s
Ray Cardwall was paid $6 an hour to roam the city in a white-and-orange pickup truck looking for lawbreakers.
UPDATE: Road reopens following Atascadero death investigation
A road closure was in place along a portion of Capistrano Drive in Atascadero Monday morning due to police activity in the area.
Hundreds of cars cruise through Atascadero
A cruise night full of classic cars came roaring back to life in Atascadero on Friday evening for Hot El Camino Cruise Night.
Man found dead at SLO County intersection, leading to road closure, investigation
The man’s body was discovered at 5:34 Monday morning.
Fire breaks out at Grover Beach apartment
A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Grover Beach late Saturday night. It was reported just before 11:30 p.m.
