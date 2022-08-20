Read full article on original website
Tink Connects With Fabolous On "Oooh Triflin" Track From Her New Album
Amongst the many male artists who delivered new music this weekend (B.o.B, Larry June, and Tank, just to name a few) comes a fresh new offering from 27-year-old Tink, who shared her 16-track Pillow Talk project on Friday (August 19) featuring artists like G Herbo, Russ, and Toosii. Yet another...
"Rolling Stone UK" Names Harry Styles The "New King Of Pop" & Swiftly Earns Backlash
If there's one thing Rolling Stone can do, it's causing a viral moment among music fans. The publication has often come under fire for its hot takes, including the Top 200 Rap Albums list they shared last month. Their placements caused Hip Hop to implode as the publication was scrutinized for allegedly not understanding Rap culture, with many artists and industry professionals coming forward to publicly condemn that publication's choices.
Soulja Boy Shares His Latest Single "Life Is Amazing"
Say what you will about Soulja Boy but he's never been one to shy away from experimenting with his sound. He's frequently adapted and evolved with the times which is why he remains a cultural figure today. Mind you, his music might not be popping off the way it once did but Soulja Boy can produce a hit. That you can not deny.
Fabolous & Jim Jones Link Up For "Rich Hustle" Single & Music Video: Watch
Yet another banger to arrive for hip-hop lovers this weekend comes from Fabolous and Jim Jones on their "Rich Hustle" single and accompanying music video. We haven't heard a new album from the former since 2019, although he looks to be getting back into the swing of things following the arrival of his "Say Less" joint with French Montana and his "1 Thing" freestyle.
Kodak Black Delivers Surprise 4-Track "Closure" EP Exclusively On YouTube
After dropping off his Back For Everything LP to much success in the earlier half of 2021, Kodak Black has returned with a surprise EP for his fans, available exclusively on YouTube. The 4-track pack, called Closure, consists of emotionally driven songs and finds the Florida rapper doing what he...
Natalie Nunn Claims Blueface's Mom Tried To Take Chrisean Rock's Checks
The relationship between Blueface and Chrisean Rock has caused concern for years, but they've outdone themselves in 2022. For (at least) the second time this year, Rock was arrested due to an incident involving the rapper. Previously, she was reportedly taken into custody in Oklahoma after she was said to have broken into his house and driven off with his vehicle. It was reported that she was driving cross country back home to Baltimore.
The Game Responds To NBA YoungBoy's Feature Fee: "I Ain’t Never Paid For A Verse"
The Game reacted to reports of NBA Youngboy's fee for a featured verse on Instagram, Friday, saying that he's never paid for a verse in his life. Wack 100 had claimed that the Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind track, “O.P.P.," which featured Youngboy was removed from the album due to the rapper's fee being too high.
Chrisean Rock Arrested After Blueface Fight, Blueface's Mom Reacts
The feuds and fistfights between L.A. rapper Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock continue to escalate. Blueface recently took to Instagram to claim that Rock is now in police custody for their altercation in an Arizona lounge, occasionally stating "Free Rock!" throughout the clip. "We ain't never make the same...
Quando Rondo Shooting Update: Video Shows Rapper In Distress After L.A. Incident
After Quando Rondo was involved in a Los Angeles shooting on Friday (August 19) night, fans feared for the 23-year-old rapper's fate. Initial reports speculated that he may have lost his life in the incident, but it was later confirmed that he survived, although all the members of his entourage weren't so lucky.
Chris Brown Reveals He's Still Banned From Performing At Award Shows
Chris Brown has had an incredible year thanks to the success of his tenth studio album Breezy as well as his current "One Of Them Ones" Tour with Lil Baby. But according to the star, despite all of his accomplishments, he's still banned from performing at award shows. The "Warm Embrace" singer took to social media over the weekend to thank his fans for their undying support and revealed that even BET hasn't invited him to take the stage during their award shows.
Will Smith's Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Hopes The World Will Forgive Him For Oscars Slap
Now that she's a part of the Real Housewives franchise, expect to see much more from Sheree Zampino. The business mogul was married to Will Smith from 1992 to 1995 and the pair share a son, 29-year-old Trey Smith. Zampino was just as shocked as the rest of the world when Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards earlier this year, and like many who support the Oscar-winning actor, she hopes that the world will learn to forgive him.
Casey Affleck Unlikely To Attend Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez' Wedding: Report
Casey Affleck appears unlikely to be attending his brother, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding, after the actor was spotted in Los Angeles picking up coffee from a Starbucks on Saturday morning. Ben and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding is scheduled to be held in Georgia over the weekend. “Why...
Quando Rondo Didn't Sustain Injuries In Los Angeles Shooting, Rep Confirms
Though it was reported that he was allegedly shot (and possibly even dead) yesterday evening, today (August 20), a rep for 23-year-old Quando Rondo has confirmed that the rapper was not injured in the incident that tragically killed another member of his entourage. "Quando was involved in a shooting yesterday...
Quando Rondo Mourns 23-Year-Old Lul Pab's Death After L.A. Shooting
Though Quando Rondo survived the recent shooting at a gas station in Los Angeles of which he was reportedly the target, the Georgia native didn't make it out totally unscathed as he lost a close friend – 23-year-old Lul Pab – in the tragic incident. As we previously...
Raz B Is "Disgusted" That Omarion Shared Tour Moment In Doc: "Traumatizing"
There have been plenty of music acts that have gone from touring the world together to not being able to be in the same room with one another. The ongoing tension between the members of B2K has played out like a soap opera, even making its way to reality television when Fizz dated the mother of Omarion's children, Apryl Jones. The drama unfolded on-screen and on social media as the former friends unleashed on one another, and things were reignited after Omarion's much-talked-about Verzuz performance.
Snoop Dogg Recalls Declining Dr. Dre's Offer For "Eazy-Duz-It" Beat
Snoop Dogg stands as one of the greatest rappers of all time but he admittedly had to work on his confidence when he was coming up, per HipHopDX. During a recent interview on Big U's Checc'n - The Podcast, Snoop Dogg recalled one of his earlier introductions to Dr. Dre who, at the time, asked him to jump on Eazy-E's "Eazy-Duz-It" beat.
Diddy Has "A Good Six" Tory Lanez Joints On His "Smashing Playlist"
When it comes to his love life, Diddy has never been one to shy away from sharing the intimate details of his bedroom preferences. Most recently, the multihyphenate joined Tory Lanez for a conversation on Instagram Live during which the pair got to talking about the current state of R&B, among other things.
Johnny Depp In Talks To Make Surprise Appearance At MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp has been riding high since his victory over Amber Heard in their much-publicized defamation suit. The Edward Scissorhands actor has been working on new music, directing his first feature in over two decades, and maybe even reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow. Now the Charlie And The...
Dj Khaled Reveals Whether He Would Work With T-Pain Again
DJ Khaled and T-Pain made music history together over the years, dropping hit collaborations that became mainstays on the music charts. From "All I Do Is Win" to "I'm So Hood," there was a time when it was rare to turn on the radio without hearing a T-Pain and DJ Khaled record. But as with most great things, the Florida stars' relationship took a turn in 2013 when T-Pain spoke about Khaled and his relationship with Future during an interview.
