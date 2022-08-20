Read full article on original website
KULR8
Three & Out: Small Butte Central prepares for new season against big Class A
BUTTE, Mont. - Bob Green Field in Butte is starting to look a little more maroon, which means the Butte Central Maroons are just days away from the start of their fall season. After eight months of long offseason, the Maroons take to the turf in 2022 with high hopes. A disappointing 2021 campaign saw the Maroons finish 3-5. They're eager for a bounce-back season in line with their winning tradition.
buttesports.com
Miners Hart, Leary, Lee sign to play baseball in Oregon
From left, Eric Hart, Kenley Leary, Aidan Lee and Jim LeProwse pose for photos after the three players signed to play at Umpqua Community College Saturday evening at 3 Legends Stadium. Three Butte Miners are getting the band back together. In Oregon. Shortly before a ceremony honoring the Montana Class...
KULR8
Copper Game tickets on sale Monday, August 29
BUTTE – Individual game tickets for the 2022 Copper Game presented by Rocky Mountain Credit Union go on sale on Monday, August 29 at 10 a.m. MST. The Montana Tech Orediggers host Carroll College in the home opener at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 3rd. Additionally, the limited-edition Copper...
KULR8
MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Lewis and. Clark County through 800 PM MDT... At 733 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13. miles south of Augusta, or 30 miles west of Cascade, moving northeast. at 10 mph.
yourbigsky.com
Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County
A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
Man hit by car in Butte hospitalized
A man was hospitalized after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:30 while walking Uptown in Butte.
montanarightnow.com
Two men shot in Helena, suspect at-large
HELENA, Mont. - On 08/18/2022 at 0102 hours, Officers responded to the 800 block of Abbey for a report of an assault with a weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered two adult males who had been shot. The two individuals were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Both individuals did not sustain life threatening injuries. The person that shot at the two adult males ran from the scene just after the shooting. Police have not been able to identify the suspect at this time.
I-90 crash snarls traffic on Homestake Pass
A crash was reported on Friday, August, 19 on Interstate 90 Eastbound on Homestake pass near the Homestake exit.
montanarightnow.com
Firefighters extinguish two 'suspicious' fires on south side of Mt. Helena
HELENA, Mont. - Firefighters put out two wildfires on the on the south side of Mount Helena in the Dump Gulch Trailhead area Sunday night. A release from the Helena Fire Department (HFD) said when firefighters arrived, they found the two fires and extinguished them. A crew from the Department...
Suspicious fires on Mount Helena under investigation
Helena authorities are investigating suspicious wildland fires that started Sunday evening on the south side of Mount Helena.
