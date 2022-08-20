ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Blake Shelton Is Prioritizing Gwen Stefani & Stepsons in the ‘New Phase of My Life’

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Blake Shelton is loving his life married to Gwen Stefani above all else.

In a new interview with ET , the country superstar revealed that in his new married life, his career might take a “backseat” to his wife and stepsons. “Look, I love music and I love The Voice . I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life,” he said.

“I’m having fun putting out songs when I feel like it and luckily the record label allows me to do that,” he continued. “They always support it when I do it and my stupid ideas of doing a ’90s country video — they’re always on board and because of that, we have a ‘God’s Country’ once in a while or a ‘Happy Anywhere.'”

As for what young Shelton would have said if he had known one day he’s marry Stefani, the singer revealed, “I would have probably said, ‘Are you talking about that girl that holds up the orange in her video?’ I never understood until now that she’s from Orange County. My entire life of knowing who Gwen Stefani even was was ‘Is that the girl that holds the orange up in the video? Oh my god, she’s so hot, but why is she obsessed with this freaking orange, you know?'”

Stefani shares Kingston, Zuma and Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The former couple were married for 13 years — and dated for nearly six years before that — but parted ways in 2015. Shelton and Stefani tied the knot in 2021, and have been going strong ever since. “I love my stepfather, and I looked up to him, and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be,” Shelton previously explained in an interview KFROG’s The Ride with Kimo & Heather . “I also have a blast with it, I’m not gonna lie. I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time, because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing. I can’t imagine my life without these kids now.”

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Blake Shelton Reportedly Fighting With Gwen Stefani Over Her Latest 'Obsession' But Here's What to Know

Blake Shelton is allegedly angry with Gwen Stefani because of her new "obsession" with plastic surgery. This is part of a long-running National Enquirer storyline about Stefani supposedly being addicted to getting work done on her face. The idea that there is any tension between Stefani and Shelton, who will be coaches on the upcoming season of The Voice together, is false.
Popculture

Blake Shelton and Gavin Rossdale Reportedly Feuding Over Gwen Stefani's Children, But Is It True?

There are reports swirling that indicate Blake Shelton and Gavin Rossdale are feuding over Gwen Stefani's children with the Bush frontman, and many fans are probably wondering if this is true. According to Suggest, outlets such as the National Enquirer have been running stories that suggest the two men are at odds over fatherhood. However, Suggest is not so sure these rumors have any validity.
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Family Divided? Blake Shelton Doesn't Wish Stepson Zuma Happy Birthday

A missed opportunity. While Blake Shelton tries to get the hang of parenting duties to wife Gwen Stefani's sons, he seemed to miss wishing one of his kiddos a happy birthday. The "Hollaback Girl" crooner, who shares Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, took to Instagram Sunday, August 21, to celebrate her middle child's 14th lap around the sun.Sharing a collection of throwback photos of her now-teenager, as well as a candy-decorated cake for his 14th birthday, Stefani captioned her birthday post for Zuma: "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! Gx." BLAKE...
RELATIONSHIPS
TMZ.com

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#In My Life#Apollo
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
Popculture

'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Gets Married Following Divorce From TLC Show Marriage

Jorge Nava is a married man again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum, who stepped into the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, officially tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua Sunday in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
Closer Weekly

Are HGTV Star J.D. Scott and Wife Annalee Belle Still Together? Inside Their Marriage

HGTV fans are obsessed with the bond Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott have with their older brother, J.D. Scott. He has been their right-hand man when it comes to renovating homes and providing comedic relief on their popular shows. Fans have been curious about J.D.’s personal life and whether he is still married to Annalee Belle. Keep scrolling to see where their relationship currently stands.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

How 'Eight Is Enough' Star Willie Aames Found True Love with a Former Fan: 'It Was Meant To Be'

Willie Aames always had a feeling there was more to life than fame and fortune. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the former teen heartthrob and Eight Is Enough star, 62, opened up about finding true love with his now wife, Winnie Hung — a former fan and pen pal for over three decades — and how they managed to turn their love story into a movie with Hallmark's Love in the Limelight.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michael Buble & Wife Luisana Lopilato Welcome Baby No. 4: ‘From Love Comes Life’

Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, are proud parents of four! The couple, who have been married since 2011, announced they welcomed a baby girl in matching Instagram posts on Aug. 19. “From love comes life, light and her… our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!!” they enthusiastically wrote in the caption for a sweet snapshot of each of them holding one of Cielo’s tiny feet. “Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!!”
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Blake Shelton Brings ’90s Vibe to ‘No Body’: Stream It Now

Blake Shelton released a new song, “No Body,” on Friday (Aug. 19), and it is soaked in ’90s country vibes. Of course, this is par for the course for Shelton, who moved to Nashville in the 1990s to chase his own country music ambitions, and has since earned 28 No. 1 hits on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart. “I get excited and feel like a kid every time we release new music,” Shelton said via a press release. “But this song in particular takes me back to the ‘90s when I was in high school and first moved to Nashville, because it...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy