Mike Zimmerman
3d ago

I know what would have happened to my brother or I if we had been involved with hazing someone when we were in school.Dad would have liberally applied the board of education to our seats of learning. absolutely no more extra curricular activities the rest of the school year. we would also have been taken to the houses of those we had hazed and we would have been made to apologize profusely to them!!of course, knowing that, we never did anything like that.

Meletia Shriner
2d ago

I agree with what the psychologist said it effects both and sheads a light as to why this happens. I know several of these kids and know its not something their parents agree with and they are humiliated by the actions of their kids. I don't condone their actions, but I do feel their punishment given is severe for these teenager boys who took this whole thing as a joke and never once thought of it as child abuse. When you have a large group of teenager boys without any supervision as I've said you're bound to have issues.! This is definitely an ugly mess and the things that are being said about these boys have them marked as hard core criminals and that's really not who these boys really are.

Related
PennLive.com

Middletown considered canceling football season, ‘will not tolerate hazing’: district officials

The Middletown Area School District considered canceling the football season in the wake of a hazing incident involving some members of the football team. It opted not to, however, after consideration of what effect that would have on football players who weren’t involved in the incident, as well as students in marching band and cheerleading, Superintendent Chelton Hunter said in a statement Monday afternoon.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

Middletown Area School District students involved hazing removed from team pending investigation

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown School District has removed the students involved in the hazing incident from mid-August from the football team and considered canceling the football season entirely. Releasing new details on Monday, the school describes an incident involving Middletown football players happening during a practice. “Middletown Area School District will not tolerate hazing, […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
FOX 43

Middletown football plays scrimmage despite hazing investigation

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Middletown High School played their Saturday morning scrimmage against Northern High School while also facing scrutiny over a current hazing investigation. FOX43 spoke to recently named acting coach, Robert Brodish, at the game. Brodish was made promoted to he lead for the upcoming season following former head coach Scott Acri's resignation on Monday, Aug. 15.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg coach charged in odometer scheme will return to coaching

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Calvin Everett, the Harrisburg head football coach charged in an odometer-tampering scheme, will return to the office and the field for the coming school year. Eric Turman, the school's superintendent, shared a message on Saturday regarding the charges filed against Everett and his return to campus:
abc27.com

Harrisburg Coach involved in car odometer scam to resume duties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg School District coach, who Pennsylvania State Police said was involved in a car odometer scam that affected dozens will be resuming his duties as Athletic Director and Coach. Earlier in August of 2022, Pennsylvania State Police say Harrisburg High School head football coach...
HARRISBURG, PA
lykensvalley.org

Lykens Woman Dies Following Abortion, 1933

Two well-known Pottsville men, W. H. Mortimer, and Robert Wessinger, were arrested in 1933 and charged with performing an illegal or criminal operation (abortion) on Anna Snyder of Lykens, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, which resulted in her death. Snyder had been employed as a domestic in the Mortimer household, and it was assumed that it was Mortimer who was responsible for her “delicate condition.” Although a coroner’s jury concluded that some kind of operation had been performed to terminate the pregnancy, and that “it cannot be proved that any crime was committed,” the men went to trial anyway, probably because Mortimer, at the time of his arrest, confessed to the abortion. After presentation of the evidence by the Commonwealth, the judge freed Wessinger on the grounds of insufficient evidence. The jury took the case on Mortimer and returned with a verdict of “not guilty.”
local21news.com

Body found in car near Scott Elementary School

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg city officials are reporting that a dead body was discovered near Scott and Rowland Schools. Police say the body was found in a parked car located near 19th and Derry Streets. Foul play is not suspected and the incident is not being investigated as suspicious.
HARRISBURG, PA
BUnow

BU student found dead early Saturday morning

This picture of the 71 Iron St. apartments is from the Bloomsburg Student Housing website. Bloomsburg University student Edward Heckler, 23, of Audubon, Pa was found dead early Saturday morning from a suspected overdose. The Press Enterprise reported Heckler was found by police at 71 Iron St., along with three...
lebtown.com

Blotter: Fatal accident, harassment, commercial burglary, criminal mischief

Harassment – At approximately 7:03 p.m. Aug. 13, police responded to the 200 block of North Mechanic Street for a reported domestic. Police determined that a 38-year-old Fredericksburg man and the victim, a 32-year-old Fredericksburg woman, were engaged in a verbal argument. During the argument, the actor purposefully discharged bodily fluids onto the victim by way of forcibly propelling fluid from his nose onto her face. The victim, along with her children, were relocated. Charges were filed against the actor, who fled the scene prior to police arrival.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
