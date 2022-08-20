ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Yankees rookie Oswaldo Cabrera robs home run in first career RF start

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is already making an impact. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It's been quite a week for New York Yankees rookie infielder Oswaldo Cabrera.

After receiving the call-up to the majors this week, Cabrera made his major debut on Wednesday. The Yankees' top prospect registered his first big-league hit the following day, finishing 2-for-4 with a double.

Cabrera started at shortstop and third base in his first two games but manned right field Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays. And it didn't take long for the 23-year-old to see some action.

On the very first pitch of the game, Cabrera robbed Toronto's Lourdes Gurriel Jr. of a home run, sending the Yankee Stadium faithful into a frenzy.

