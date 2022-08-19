ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama WR Robert Foster placed on IR after suffering injury in Giants practice

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5AHz_0hOAQlEx00
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants wide receiver Robert Foster recently suffered a hamstring injury in practice. As a result, the Giants placed Foster on the injured reserve.

Foster spent his college career at Alabama. Out of high school, he was regarded as a five-star by many recruiting services. The expectations were certainly high for the Pennsylvania native.

Through five seasons in Tuscaloosa, he hauled in 29 receptions for 345 receiving yards and three touchdowns. A lot of Alabama fans would argue that Foster wasn’t utilized enough. However, injuries were a significant issue for Foster while with the program.

In 2015, he earned a starting spot at wide receiver. That didn’t last long as he suffered a season-ending injury early in the season against Ole Miss. Nonetheless, he did go on to make some positive contributions over the next two years.

He recently signed with the New York Giants this offseason after having spent time with the Bills, Packers, Commanders, Dolphins and Cowboys. There has been no official report as to how severe his injury is.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Foster and his injury status as well as other former Alabama football players in the NFL.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevor Lawrence gives Steelers the Dikembe Mutombo finger-wag after amazing pass

If there’s one thing we knew about the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, it’s that things wouldn’t possibly be as bad as they were last season under the “leadership” of one Urban Meyer. New head coach Doug Pederson had nowhere to go but up in everything from accountability to game-planning to roster management to game design, and so far, things are looking pretty good out there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints punter Blake Gillikin gets 'random' drug test after 81-yard punt

The NFL would like us to believe that punters are people, too. So, why is there such disrespect from the league when punters do great things? Second-year New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin certainly feels the disrespect. Against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Gillikin put forth one of the greatest punts you’ll ever see — this 81-yard bomb in the third quarter, turning the field from the New Orleans 19-yard line all the way to the opposing end zone for a touchback.
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is facing a critical decision

Should Robert Saleh bench all of the New York Jets’ starters for their second preseason game?. Speaking to the media on Saturday after their second joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh dropped an interesting nugget about his plans for Monday night’s exhibition contest. Saleh revealed that he is “torn” on whether to play any starters.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Las Vegas Raiders sign former Georgia LB

NFL free agent defensive end Jordan Jenkins has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2022 season. The former Georgia outside linebacker racked up 20 tackles along with 2.5 sacks in 2021 with the Houston Texans after spending his first four seasons with the New York Jets. The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Football#Nfl#American Football#Sports#Ir#The New York Giants
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Alabama transfer Shane Lee is the most important player on USC's 2022 defense

Senior inside linebacker Shane Lee transferred to USC in the spring of 2022 from Alabama. He will try to immediately contribute to the Men of Troy. In Lee’s three-year (2019-2021) career at Alabama, he made 96 tackles, including eight for losses (with 6 sacks), plus an interception, 3 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a pass deflection in 29 games (with 13 starts).
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buffalo Bills trade offensive lineman Cody Ford to the Cardinals

The Buffalo Bills have traded offensive lineman Cody Ford to the Arizona Cardinals, in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round selection. Buffalo drafted Ford in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, out of Oklahoma. He played in 16 games for the Bills as a rookie, making 15 starts, the bulk of which came at right tackle. In the seven games he played in during the 2020 campaign, Ford split time between the two guard positions. His season was cut short with a torn meniscus.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Patriots looking to trade former first-round draft pick

The New England Patriots could be looking to part ways with former first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn, per a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, the Patriots are “probably going to trade someone,” and when delving into who that someone could potentially be, he touched on the team being engaged in trade conversations involving the offensive tackle.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants vs. Bengals Player of the Game: Daniel Jones

The New York Giants defeated the Super Bowl runner-ups, the Cincinnati Bengals, in Week 2 of the preseason. The 25-22 victory brings the Giants to 2-0 in the preseason with one more matchup left before they start regular season play. Big Blue rested most of their offensive skill starters in this game but one that did play was Daniel Jones, and he dominated.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU running back worth the Price of admission in 49ers preseason

In three seasons as a running back for LSU, Ty Davis-Price played in 35 games finishing with 1,744 yards on 379 carries (4.6 yards per carry) with 15 touchdowns. Davis-Price was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He enters a very nice situation with a team that made it all the way to the NFC Championship game last season. Davis-Price was already assumed to get a lot of playing time as a rookie but plays like these only help cement that fact.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No one's turning more heads than Patriots WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

New England Patriots receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey was just another name in a crowded receivers room at the beginning of training camp. That line of thinking has obviously changed after seeing the instant production from the former undrafted rookie out of Texas in the first two preseason games. He’s gone from a relative unknown to cracking ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10, along with leading conversations as a live underdog to make the 53-man roster.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB Anthony Brown is breaking out in the preseason, leaving Oregon fans to question Mario Cristobal

This isn’t quite the Anthony Brown that we saw in Eugene over the past couple of years. While many of the fall months in Eugene a year ago were spent with fans of the Oregon Ducks frustrated by the play of their starting quarterback, and occasionally calling for him to be benched, the former Boston College transfer is now getting his chance to make a spot on the Baltimore Ravens roster in the NFL, using the preseason to show what he’s capable of. It turns out he’s capable of a lot more than what we saw with the Ducks a year ago. Mario...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two Nittany Lions make The Draft Network’s Top 100

College football is officially back this week and with that, the talk of the NFL draft also heats up. James Franklin and his staff have had 40 Nittany Lions go from State College to the NFL. This year there are bound to be more but two are sticking out to The Draft Network as top 100 players. One is someone we have seen a lot in mock drafts lately, Joey Porter Jr. The son of former Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro Joey Porter, he has quietly carved out a very solid career at State College. Now as he approaches the NFL, teams, and...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Swing tackle trade? Turpin's time in spotlight, backup QB battle

Saturday night’s 32-18 preseason win in Los Angeles gave Cowboys fans plenty to get charged up about as the team heads back to Dallas for the end of training camp. KaVontae Turpin is still the man of the hour, and he’s making the most of his moment in the spotlight. He offered a heartfelt dedication after his two-touchdown performance, turned in impressive official speed on the field, and reminded us that he saw this coming all along.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

142K+
Followers
188K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy