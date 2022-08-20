ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CaddyHack Charity Golf Festival raises money for Boys to Men Mentoring Network Aug. 22

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two-hundred and twenty-four golfers are signed up for the CaddyHack Charity Golf Festival and Gala on Monday, Aug. 22. The festival will raise money for the Boys to Men Mentoring Network. KUSI’s Allie Wagner stepped onto the scene to get a closer look at the golf festival, and the purpose behind it.
Young Black & N’ Business putting on Bizcon, Saturday Aug. 27

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Young Black & N’ Business will be putting on Bizcon, a virtual business conference, on Saturday Aug. 27. KUSI’s Paul Rudy spoke with the CEO of Young Black & N’ Business, Roosevelt Williams III, about the upcoming event. The virtual business conference...
9 Restaurants in Chula Vista That Will Take You on a Global Food Tour

Ah, Chula Vista. Nestled between San Diego and Tijuana, this South Bay suburb is not a place many visitors would think to go when it comes to good eats. But those in the know will tell you that Chula Vista is home to some of the best tacos on this side of the border–not to mention how Mexican and other Latin influences have made their impressions on Italian, Japanese and Mediterranean cuisine in the area. From birria-topped pizzas to elote smothered in black mayonnaise, here are some of the best places to eat in Chula Vista. Best Restaurants Chula Vista.
Blended Festival To Take Over Bayfront Spanish Landing Park In Downtown San Diego For Two Days Of Live Music & Wine This October 8 & 9 | Promo Code SDVILLE Saves 10% On Tickets

Blended Music & Wine Festival returns to San Diego's bayfront this October 8 & 9, featuring headliners T.I., Everclear, Galantis, Timmy, and more. We are raffling off 2 tickets as well as offering promo code SDVILLE for 10% savings on tickets. Blended Festival will take over San Diego's Spanish Landing...
New beauty inside historic Santa Fe Depot.

I believe that efforts to revive the life and beauty of historically important buildings should be celebrated. So today let me celebrate a project underway inside San Diego’s historic 1915 Santa Fe Depot. Earlier this week, as I was waiting for Jimmy at the Santa Fe Depot concession stand...
A Legacy Estate Sit on One of the Largest Lots in Coronado for $32 Million

The Estate in Coronado, a historical landmark sits on a palm-lined promenade offering state-of-the-art amenities for optimal luxury living space, 100-year-old rustic olive trees, three fountains, a putting green, secret garden is now available for sale. This home located at 1127 F Ave, Coronado, California offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joshua E Altman (Phone: 310-819-3250) at Douglas Elliman of California & Janice P Clements (619-806-7052) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Coronado.
Hot Wheels Skate™ to host Demo Days in Oceanside on August 20

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hot Wheels Skate™ will be partnering with Nitro Circus and Walmart to host Demo Days in Oceanside on August 20. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was joined by Beaver Fleming, Nitro Circus Announcer, and Josh Stafford, Skateboarder, to talk about the upcoming event. The free,...
HUNDREDS ATTEND DISTRICT 79'S 10TH ANNUAL BACKPACK GIVEAWAY AND FREE VACCINATION CLINIC HOSTED BY ASSEMBLYMEMBER DR. AKILAH WEBER

Over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to students on Saturday. Additionally, there were vendor booths with more giveaways, resource tables with of information for families and the CHP held a bicycle helmet giveaway!. Sponsors included: International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 569 & National Electrical Contractors Association...
Classic Cars Roll Into Downtown Vista September 4

$25.00 – Pre-sale registration without a T-shirt, Dash Plaque. $30.00 – Pre-sale registration with a T-Shirt, Dash Plaque. Regular Registration (7/20/2022 – 9/03/2022 at 5pm):. $30.00 – Registration – comes with Dash Plaque (no T-Shirt) Day of Registration (On 9/04/2022):. $35.00- Day of Registration –...
Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76

Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.

