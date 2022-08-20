Harry passed away peacefully after a 4-year struggle with multiple health issues. He was born in Costa Rica the second of six children to Harrison and Matilda Dike. At age 6 they moved to the US, and he was raised in Westchester, California. He was an avid little leaguer, competitive wrestler and surfer. At the age of 15 he jumped a train for Alaska to work in a logging camp and returned to complete his High School education.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO