Steamboat Pilot & Today
Judge denies motion in lawsuit against the city over short-term rental tax
On Monday, Aug. 22, Routt County District Judge Michael O’Hara rejected a motion in a lawsuit against the City of Steamboat Springs seeking an immediate injunction to allow a local petition to proceed. The decision was a setback in a local group’s efforts to call a referendum on City...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Competitors get creative in showing fake birds at Routt County Fair junior livestock
The junior livestock show at the 2022 Routt County Fair in Hayden commenced on Saturday, Aug. 20, with competitors showing off humans dressed as birds. Makayla Iacovetto toted a posted board with pictures of her turkeys, Maverick and Goose, while a friend in a chicken costume followed her and held a sign that said, ‘eat more turkey’, a play on Chick-fil-A’s advertising slogan.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: Harrison “Harry” Dike
Harry passed away peacefully after a 4-year struggle with multiple health issues. He was born in Costa Rica the second of six children to Harrison and Matilda Dike. At age 6 they moved to the US, and he was raised in Westchester, California. He was an avid little leaguer, competitive wrestler and surfer. At the age of 15 he jumped a train for Alaska to work in a logging camp and returned to complete his High School education.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat 72-year-old takes 2nd in division at Leadville 100, adding to his accolades
For the 12th time in his mountain bike racing career, Steamboat Springs resident Daniel Smilkstein took to the start line of the Leadville Trail 100 on Aug. 13. Smilkstein finished the 100-mile race in 11 hours and 34 minutes, earning second place in the men’s 70+ division and his seventh career divisional podium. Through his dozen appearances in the event he’s accrued five first-place finishes, one second-place finish and one third-place finish in his respective age group.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
School starts in Hayden with triple the number of principals
Students returned to the halls of Hayden Valley School on Monday, Aug 22., kicking off the first school year in recent memory where the district will have three principals. Superintendent Christy Sinner said for about the last 15 years, Hayden has had an elementary and secondary school principal, with the latter overseeing students from sixth to 12th grade.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Granby has ‘Fittest Man on Earth’
Grand County rancher Cal Cherrington didn’t “truly” get in shape until he started doing CrossFit—the interval-based, high-intensity strength and conditioning method that took the workout world by storm in the early 2000s—as a 55-year-old. That sounds a little far-fetched, especially when he rattles off all...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat boys soccer takes first win of the season
The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team started their season on the right foot with a 1-0 victory over Evergreen High School on Saturday, Aug. 20. The Sailors scored the lone goal in the first half of the affair and were able to hold a strong defensive front, keeping Evergreen out of the net for the first 40 minutes of play.
