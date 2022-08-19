Fees could rise for vendors at Harrigan Centennial Hall next year. When the Sitka Assembly met in a special meeting on Thursday (8-18-22), they heard a presentation from Centennial Hall manager Tony Rosas and consultant Lenise Henderson– the two were tasked in early March with updating the permitting system for the city-owned hub, where many tour groups congregate in downtown Sitka each summer. Rosas said the building is seeing more passengers than ever with the record-breaking tourist season.

SITKA, AK ・ 6 HOURS AGO