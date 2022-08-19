Read full article on original website
Assembly considers increased fees, permitting for vendors at Centennial Hall
Fees could rise for vendors at Harrigan Centennial Hall next year. When the Sitka Assembly met in a special meeting on Thursday (8-18-22), they heard a presentation from Centennial Hall manager Tony Rosas and consultant Lenise Henderson– the two were tasked in early March with updating the permitting system for the city-owned hub, where many tour groups congregate in downtown Sitka each summer. Rosas said the building is seeing more passengers than ever with the record-breaking tourist season.
