27 First News
Kathleen Hart, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Hart, formerly Ellis, 76, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Hospice House. Kathy was born February 16, 1946, in Tampa, FL. Kathleen was proud to have worked as a nurse’s aide and later a maintenance supervisor at Assumption Nursing Home and then...
27 First News
Carroll Rowe, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carroll Rowe, 84, died Friday, August 19, 2022 at Salem North Health Care. Carroll was born on December 08, 1937 in Salem, the son of Cletus and Arlene (Daugherty) Rowe. He was graduate of Greenford High School. Carroll was a veteran of the United States...
27 First News
Anthony J. “Tony” Capple, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony J. “Tony” Capple, 83, of Boardman, who passed peacefully on Saturday evening August 20, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 2, 1939 in Youngstown, the son of John and Carrie (Pirone) Capple. Tony was proud to have grown...
27 First News
James Allen, Jr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Wendell Allen Jr, 66, passed away unexpectedly Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. James, known by his family and friends as “JimBo,” was born September 27, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late James and Mildred...
27 First News
Barbara Ruth Tolley, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ruth Tolley, age 79, peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. She was born on June 29, 1943, in Elizabethton, Tennessee to James Avery and Minnie (Eskridge) Tolley. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Sherri Santiago Guzman of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Linda Tangeri...
27 First News
Janet Mae (Leipply) Koran, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Mae (Leipply) Koran, 63, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 18, 2022, at home following a brief illness. Janet was born on August 24, 1958, in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert Roland and Evelyn Mae (Metzler) Leipply. A life-long area resident, she graduated...
27 First News
Keith Thomas August, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith Thomas August was born in Salem, Ohio, July 2, 1942, and died on August 20, 2022, at Blossom Nursing and Rehab Center in Salem, Ohio. Keith is a 1961 graduate of Salem High School. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force,...
27 First News
Thomas Lloyd Bettiker, Sr., Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Lloyd Bettiker, Sr., age 88 of Cortland, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 15, 1934, in Fowler, Ohio the son of the late Lloyd and Ruth James Bettiker. He was preceded in death...
27 First News
James Lucarell, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Lucarell, 83, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at St. Anthony Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was born September 22, 1938, a son of James V. Lucarell and Mary E. Hogg. James was a 1956 graduate of East High School and upon graduation went...
27 First News
Ann Marie “Mary” Profanchik, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with heavy hearts and much love that we announce the peaceful passing of Ann Marie “Mary” Profanchik, 76, on Sunday, August 21, 2022, after a lengthy and courageous battle with colon cancer. Ann Marie, who was affectionately known as Mary, was...
27 First News
Masol Young IV, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Masol Young IV, 35, of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Mr. Young was born May 1, 1987 in Youngstown, a son of Masol and Bessie Ford Young. He was a 2005 graduate of Chaney High School, he attended Akron...
27 First News
Brendon Sharef Moorer, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Brendon Sharef Moorer, Jr., 23, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on August 2, 2022. Brendon was born January 20, 1999 in Youngstown, a son of Brendon S. Moorer, Sr. and Kandice Jones. He attended Youngstown City Schools and had worked in a distribution...
27 First News
Anthony D. Jones, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Demetrius Jones of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned unexpectedly at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, August 15, 2022. Anthony was born on January 3, 1948, to Cora G. Rushton and Carl Coward and raised by his parents Edith and Issac Jones. In 1967 he met...
27 First News
Janet Marie Arendas, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Marie Arendas, 72, of Warren, passed away early Saturday morning, August 20, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic. Born January 15, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of Harold and Clara (Watt) Kemery. Janet was a graduate of North High School. She worked...
27 First News
Crystal Aqila Johnson Goodwin, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Crystal Aqila Johnson Goodwin lost her life unexpectedly, from complications of open heart surgery on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Sentara Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia. Crystal was born on December 31, 1971 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. S. he was a stay at...
27 First News
Steven Wayne Carman, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven Wayne Carman, 56, died Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness. Born July 23, 1966, in Salem, he was a son of Donald R. Carman, Sr. and the late Eleanor J. (Marshall) Carman. He was a 1984 graduate...
27 First News
Charlotte J. Barlow Custer, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte J. Custer, of Masury, Ohio, formerly of Kinsman, Ohio, passed from this life on Thursday, August 18, 2022, while a patient at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Warren, Ohio, following an extended illness. She was 71. Charlotte was born September 29, 1950, in Warren, a daughter...
27 First News
Mary Catherine (Zito) Hernandez, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Catherine (Zito) Hernandez, 89, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home and family on Friday, August 19, 2022. She was the first-born daughter of four children to Bruno and Virginia Zito, a long-time resident of Warren, and fervent parishioner at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.
27 First News
Andrew James “Andy” Basista, Warren, Ohio-obit
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew James “Andy” Basista, 95, of Warren passed away Thursday afternoon, August 18, 2022 at Washington Square Healthcare. Andy was born on January 25, 1927 in Struthers, Ohio, a son of John D and Anna Basista. After graduating high school, Andy entered into...
27 First News
Margaret Ann Keeney, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Ann Keeney, 87, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. She was born October 23, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late William Stewart and the late Susan (Simonik) Stewart. She married the late...
