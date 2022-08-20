Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Local man killed in car crash
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross the street Saturday night. According to Lynn Haven Police, the victim, 58-year-old Jeffery Elliot Goodman, was trying to cross Ohio Avenue when he was hit by a pick up truck. Witnesses said at the time […]
waltonso.org
TWO ARRESTED, INVESTIGATION ONGOING INTO INCIDENT ON MADGE LANE IN SANTA ROSA BEACH
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— Two men have been arrested following an incident on Madge Lane in Santa Rosa Beach early Sunday morning. In the early morning hours of August 21st, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Madge Lane to a report of a fight where multiple people were injured.
WJHG-TV
Fatal Pedestrian Car Crash in Lynn Haven
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven Police are investigating an overnight traffic crash that resulted in the death of a local man. Around 8:30p.m. Saturday evening, Patrol Officers responded to the area of Ohio Avenue and 17th Street in reference to a motor vehicle crash wherein a pedestrian had been struck.
niceville.com
Shalimar woman allegedly breaks into garden shop twice in under a month
SHALIMAR, Fla. — A Shalimar woman broke into a Shalimar garden shop—twice in less than a month– taking assorted plants, pots, and clippings, according to a report by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Miranda Rice, 37, has been charged with two counts of burglary and one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
69-year-old Florida woman dies in vicious dog attack after 100+ bites
Bonifay, Fla. — A 69-year-old Florida resident was killed in a vicious dog attack Sunday. The body of Shirley Johnson, who lives in Gritney, about an hour north of Panama City Beach, was found about 24 hours after her death. According to the Holmes County Medical Examiner, a pack...
Body of missing swimmer found in Jax. Co.
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A 69-year-old Florida woman was killed while walking home when three dogs attacked her, according to the sheriff. Shirley Johnson, a 69-year-old Holmes County resident, was found dead last Sunday in Gritney, Florida. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said her cause of death was dog bites, WJHG reports.
WJHG-TV
Chipley man arrested for possession and trafficking
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Reports of suspicious activity in a convenience store parking lot soon led to an arrest of a Chipley man, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a store in Wausau on Sunday morning after receiving calls that a man had been sitting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Woman Mauled To Death By Group Of Dogs
A 69-year-old Florida woman was found dead after being mauled to death by a group of dogs Sunday. Shirley Johnson, a Holmes County resident, was found dead on Sunday in Gritney, Florida, with over 100 bite marks on her body. According to WJHG, the 69-year-old
wtvy.com
Three charged after altercations at high school sporting event
CHIPLEY, FL. (WTVY) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received tips of potential fighting that was supposed to occur during the Chipley High School Football game on August 19th. The school’s Resource Officer requested extra back up in attempt to prevent an altercation or respond if one occurred.
niceville.com
Alleged chase, gunfire land Fort Walton Beach man in jail
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man allegedly chased a vehicle and shot at it in two different locations in the city during the chase, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department said in a press release. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD), Samuel...
WJHG-TV
Fort Walton man stabbed overnight, expected to survive
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A man from the Fort Walton Beach area is recovering after he was stabbed three times Saturday evening, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials report the victim was attacked at a home off of Pinewood Trace and was taken to a hospital...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fort Rucker military student’s body found after vanishing while tubing in Florida river
UPDATE: “The body of the missing tuber was recovered during the night. More information will be available later this morning,” the sheriff’s office posted. ORIGINAL: A search is underway for a military student from Fort Rucker who vanished while tubing with a group of students on Florida’s Chipola River, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials search for missing swimmer in Spring Creek
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continued their search efforts on Sunday for a swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek on Saturday. Deputies said Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge Boat Landing would be closed on Sunday while the rescue efforts continued. At around 1:00 Saturday afternoon, JCSO got a call […]
Murder trial postponed again in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A murder trial was postponed in Calhoun County again. A German man named Daniel Belc was accused of shooting his wife in March of 2018. After shooting her, Belc allegedly loaded her body in the trunk of his car. He then drove around until a family member convinced him to […]
WJHG-TV
Update: body found of missing swimmer in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a swimmer in Spring Creek has been found. Divers found the body at around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning. The body was turned over to the medical examiner’s office. This is all the...
Bay County Courthouse construction creates confusion for residents
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is beginning on a new parking lot and building at the Bay County Courthouse. The parking lot will have a new drainage system underneath the lot. “It’s been very confusing,” Bay County Clerk of Court Bill Kinsaul said. “And then even when they park, finding their way to the […]
wdhn.com
UPDATE: New information on Jackson Co. drowning
UPDATE: The victim has been confirmed to be a 38-year-old Iraqi Colonel, training at Fort Rucker to be an Apache helicopter pilot. Investigators say the victim was with 33 fellow military students who were all wearing life jackets. The victim reportedly told his friends he could not swim and proceeded to take off his life jacket 10-15 minutes before jumping in the water. His friends rushed to save him but did not reach him in time.
One arrested in Okaloosa stabbing
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fort Walton Beach man is expected to survive after being stabbed multiple times on Saturday. Authorities arrested 24-year-old Timothy Attaway from Dallas, Texas. Deputies said the victim, a 31-year-old man, was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace on Saturday. Witnesses said the victim made a joke or comment […]
WJHG-TV
Two arrested for meth trafficking in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people were arrested in a busy Panama City shopping center parking lot for trafficking meth. Panama City Police say the suspects were parked near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 23rd St. when officers found 300 grams of meth in the car.
Comments / 5