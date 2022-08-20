Florida officials seize $12.8 million worth of drugs, arrest 85 in a two-year undercover investigation

Read full article on original website
Florida deputy points gun at pregnant woman who was with 3 children during traffic stop
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy in North Florida is off the job after he pulled a gun on a pregnant woman during a traffic stop. It happened in a rural part of Bradford County, which is north of Gainesville. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “You...
fox13news.com
Video: Florida man drops half a pound of meth under patrol car during traffic stop
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida man hoping to fool deputies into thinking he didn’t have a bag of meth on him may have wanted to hide it somewhere better than under a patrol car. According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, John Schneider had just purchased half a...
cbs12.com
Drugs, cash and gun recovered by law enforcement, ending three-month long investigation
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office worked alongside local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to bring down a drug trafficking scheme in Fort Pierce on Friday afternoon. The sheriff's office says Derron Johnson, 25, and Edward Clark, 30, were known 10th Street...
fox13news.com
Deputies arrest 2 men linked to Hillsborough County bank robbery
TAMPA, Fla. - Two men accused of robbing a Hillsborough County bank Saturday morning are now behind bars. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered the Bank of America located at 10301 N Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa shortly before 10:20 a.m. Deputies say he jumped...
Confirmed bomb threat in Eatonville, police say
EATONVILLE, Fla. — Maitland Police Department said there is a confirmed bomb threat in Eatonville. We have a Channel 9 crew at the scene looking to find out more information. Investigators said they are working to find more information. Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates on this developing...
Car fleeing Polk traffic stop leads to chase with Florida Highway Patrol
A car fleeing a traffic stop on Monday led to a chase through Hillsborough County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) stated.
click orlando
Silver Alert issued for missing St. Cloud man
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Silver Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a missing St. Cloud man who had not been seen in more than a day, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Candido Mantalvo was reported missing Monday after leaving his home in St....
‘No evidence of clothes, just drugs’: Suitcases of narcotics carried through airports in CA, FL
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A years long investigation saw Florida officials partner with federal authorities to dismantle a drug-trafficking organization that was shipping hundreds of pounds of drugs in luggage on domestic flights. In a news release, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced that 85 suspects had been arrested...
villages-news.com
Pickup truck driver loses license after DUI arrest at Villages High School
A man who had been driving a pickup truck when he was arrested on a drunk driving charge at The Villages High School will lose his license. Kevin Nathaniel Fremmer, 35, of Fruitland Park, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
fox40jackson.com
Missing Ohio woman Erica Epps is last seen in Florida, police say
An Ohio woman that has been missing for more than a week has been spotted exiting a plane in Florida, police announced Monday. “She is without medication & it is unknown why she boarded a plane to Orlando,” the department said in a tweet. Erica Epps was seen getting...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Can a city police officer pull me over on an interstate?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “Can a city police officer pull me over on an interstate?”...
click orlando
Lake County deputies make arrest in connection to attempted armed robbery of internet café
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies made an arrest Friday in connection to an attempted armed robbery of an internet café that left a security guard hurt. Deputies responded to Hot Spot in Dona Vista around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They learned...
WATCH: Florida Woman Flips Out When She Finds Baby Alligator in Her Pool
On Thursday, two deputies in Florida responded to a homeowner’s call after she woke up and found an alligator in her swimming pool. Body camera footage from one of the deputies was later shared on Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, and it made for a hilarious encounter.
fox35orlando.com
Stolen gun found among candy bars in backpack of teen at Disney World, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Security at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom in Florida say they found a gun in the backpack of a 15-year-old while he was trying to enter the park. According to an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, back in June, a security guard at the entrance of Disney's Animal Kingdom was inspecting the teen's bag and saw multiple juice boxes and candy bars before finding a small handgun at the bottom of the green Gucci backpack. Security spoke to the boy's mother, who was with him, and she explained that they were visiting from Alabama and that his sister had given him the bag for him to use during the trip to Florida.
WESH
1 hurt in shooting near The Stars on Orange Blossom Trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning on South Orange Blossom Trail. According to the OCSO, deputies responded to 5581 S. OBT, the address of the Stars Men's Club, around 2 a.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a man in his 30s who had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg drug suspect arrested second time in 10 days for running from police
A Leesburg man was arrested Wednesday night for possession of controlled substance and marijuana as well as resisting arrest after trying to outrun the Leesburg police. Ten days earlier, 40-year-old Tony Goldwire was arrested for running from the police when he was jailed on a drug charge and a weapons violation. He posted bond on those charges five days before his second arrest.
Florida stepdad gets life in prison after server saves ‘tortured’ boy with note
An Orlando man will now spend the rest of his life in prison for abusing his stepson, according to a report.
Man accused of killing Tampa rapper to remain in jail
TAMPA, Fla. — A convicted criminal who was released from jail in June is back behind bars. "Are you a danger to the community or society and I have to say yes," a Hillsborough County judge said Friday afternoon during a court hearing for Demon Speed. Speed is accused...
‘Tragic’: Woman killed by lightning strike in Seminole County identified
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Investigators identified the woman killed by a lightning strike in Seminole County as a mother of two and wife of an Orlando Sanford International Airport police officer. Officers said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday after lightning struck a tree she, her daughter Ava, 10, and their...
WRAL
Wrong-way driver causes major crash on I-95 in Florida
Video shows a wrong-way driver that caused a crash on Interstate 95 on Friday night. The Florida Highway Patrol says after driving the wrong way down I-95, the driver carjacked a FedEx truck, crashed it downtown and jumped a river. Yes, that really happened. It's Florida.
