Kari Bellville Returns To Alma Mater, Joins Golf Coaching Staff
University of Notre Dame Director of Golf John Handrigan has announced the addition of Kari Bellville to his staff as an assistant coach, working with both the men’s and women’s teams. Bellville is joining the Irish after spending the 2021-22 season as the head coach at the University...
No. 16 Irish Down Western Michigan, 2-0
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The No. 16 Notre Dame women’s soccer team (2-0) certainly had a Sunday Funday at Alumni Stadium, showing off in front of 1,655 fans in a 2-0 victory over Western Michigan (0-2). Senior forward Maddie Mercado picked up her second career brace and first goals of the 2022 season. Mercado’s first goal came via a header in the 23rd minute from a beautiful cross from freshman Leah Klenke. Then Mercado’s second came in the 58th minute via penalty kick.
