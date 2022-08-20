SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The No. 16 Notre Dame women’s soccer team (2-0) certainly had a Sunday Funday at Alumni Stadium, showing off in front of 1,655 fans in a 2-0 victory over Western Michigan (0-2). Senior forward Maddie Mercado picked up her second career brace and first goals of the 2022 season. Mercado’s first goal came via a header in the 23rd minute from a beautiful cross from freshman Leah Klenke. Then Mercado’s second came in the 58th minute via penalty kick.

