Red Sox Wrap: Boston Bullpen Hands Series Win To Baltimore
The Boston Red Sox dropped another American League East series on Sunday night, losing to the Baltimore Orioles, 5-3, in the Little League Classic at Muncy Bank Ballpark in Williamsport, PA. The Red Sox dropped to 60-62, while the Orioles improved to 63-58. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY.
How Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Feels About Playing In Little League Classic
Sunday night won’t be an ordinary baseball game for the Red Sox and the Orioles. Boston and Baltimore are slated to meet in the 2022 Major League Baseball Little League Classic. The sixth annual event will take place in Williamsport, Penn., where the Little League World Series has been held every year since 1947.
Bruins Almost Finalized Craig Smith Trade, Talks Hit Snag
As per a report by Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now , the Boston Bruins are shopping forward Craig Smith and recently came close to trading him. Murphy cites a source who was described as an “NHL source with direct knowledge of the situation” and notes that teams have shown interest in Smith and one team, in particular, seems keenly set on trying to add him. Trade talks have been ongoing and while it appears there’s no deal in place, one was almost finalized.
Orioles TV network savagely roasts Yankees
The Baltimore Orioles were playing the Boston Red Sox during Sunday’s Little League World Series Classic, and the team’s television network managed to take a shot at another division rival before the game. The game was played in Williamsport, Pa., the site of the annual Little League World...
This isn't working out as planned for Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
The frustration of Xander Bogaerts boiled over Friday night, with the Red Sox shortstop being thrown out of a game for the second time in his career.
Tomatoes in the bullpen: At Camden Yards, an Orioles tradition comes alive again
As the Orioles relievers line up by the home bullpen, watching the starting pitcher finish his warmup, there’s time for their attention to wander. They know in a few moments they’ll partake in a daily handshake line, but in the minutes before then, a great green stalk catches their focus. It was a midseason addition, one that took the bullpen arms by surprise. One day, there it was — a tomato ...
Hottest 2022 MLB Little League Classic gear includes Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles hats
Just over a week removed from the Field of Dreams Game, Major League Baseball will again be on display in a unique setting. The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will meet up in the 2022 MLB Little League Classic on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. ET in a battle between AL East foes looking to stay alive in the Wild Card chase. This the fifth time MLB teams will play at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa. It's a celebration of Little League Baseball, with most of the crowd consisting of Little League players and families. Fanatics already has 2022 MLB Little League Classic hats for both the Red Sox and Orioles available. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
Orioles edge Red Sox in Little League Classic
Jorge Mateo's three-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Baltimore Orioles, who were playing as the hosts, past the Boston Red Sox 5-3 in the fifth annual Little League Classic on Sunday night in Williamsport, Pa. Baltimore's Ramon Urias walked against Matt Barnes (0-4) with one...
Odorizzi Ks 7, Harris homers; Braves top Pirates 2-1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Odorizzi struck out seven and Michael Harris II hit a two-run homer, helping the Atlanta Braves gain in the NL East with a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night. Odorizzi (5-5) allowed one run on four hits in six innings, retiring 14...
Nationally televised game gives Orioles chance to ‘showcase exactly what we’ve built here’
The last time a national audience watched the Orioles play a game on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball,” Baltimore lost to the New York Yankees, 5-3, at Camden Yards. That was Aug. 26, 2018. Much has changed since then. By that point in the season, the sell-off that signaled the start of Baltimore’s rebuild had already transpired. Even so, none of the nine players in the starting lineup that night ...
Tomase: As Orioles surge, Red Sox may face sobering AL East reality
Ready to feel despondent, despairing and depressed?. This might be the closest the Red Sox get to the Orioles for the next three years. No one saw this coming. Projected to lose 100 games again this season, the O's instead are accelerating comparisons to last decade's Astros, who turned high draft picks into the core of the 2017 World Series winners and remain powerhouses today.
Red Sox’s Alex Cora Relives Childhood Memories At Little League Classic
The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles are taking part in the sixth annual Major League Baseball Little League Classic on Sunday, giving reason for players and coaches to relive some of their best baseball memories. Red Sox manager Alex Cora was one of those who recalled the important role...
Xander Bogaerts Offered This Advice To Kids At MLB Little League Classic
Members of the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles were presented with a special opportunity Sunday. The American League East ballclubs took part in this year’s Major League Baseball Little League Classic, an event that’s been held annually in Williamsport, Pa., since 2017. It was a full-day affair for the Sox and the O’s, who spent hours hanging out with some of the world’s best youth baseball players before playing a game at Bowman Field.
Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles odds, picks and predictions
The Boston Red Sox (60-61) and Baltimore Orioles (62-58) meet Sunday night at 7:10 p.m. ET in a special game — the Little League Classic — at Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa. (ESPN). Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Red Sox at Orioles odds with MLB picks and predictions.
