Red Sox Wrap: Boston Bullpen Hands Series Win To Baltimore

The Boston Red Sox dropped another American League East series on Sunday night, losing to the Baltimore Orioles, 5-3, in the Little League Classic at Muncy Bank Ballpark in Williamsport, PA. The Red Sox dropped to 60-62, while the Orioles improved to 63-58. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY.
Bruins Almost Finalized Craig Smith Trade, Talks Hit Snag

As per a report by Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now , the Boston Bruins are shopping forward Craig Smith and recently came close to trading him. Murphy cites a source who was described as an “NHL source with direct knowledge of the situation” and notes that teams have shown interest in Smith and one team, in particular, seems keenly set on trying to add him. Trade talks have been ongoing and while it appears there’s no deal in place, one was almost finalized.
Orioles TV network savagely roasts Yankees

The Baltimore Orioles were playing the Boston Red Sox during Sunday’s Little League World Series Classic, and the team’s television network managed to take a shot at another division rival before the game. The game was played in Williamsport, Pa., the site of the annual Little League World...
Tomatoes in the bullpen: At Camden Yards, an Orioles tradition comes alive again

As the Orioles relievers line up by the home bullpen, watching the starting pitcher finish his warmup, there’s time for their attention to wander. They know in a few moments they’ll partake in a daily handshake line, but in the minutes before then, a great green stalk catches their focus. It was a midseason addition, one that took the bullpen arms by surprise. One day, there it was — a tomato ...
Hottest 2022 MLB Little League Classic gear includes Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles hats

Just over a week removed from the Field of Dreams Game, Major League Baseball will again be on display in a unique setting. The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will meet up in the 2022 MLB Little League Classic on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. ET in a battle between AL East foes looking to stay alive in the Wild Card chase. This the fifth time MLB teams will play at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa. It's a celebration of Little League Baseball, with most of the crowd consisting of Little League players and families. Fanatics already has 2022 MLB Little League Classic hats for both the Red Sox and Orioles available. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
Orioles edge Red Sox in Little League Classic

Jorge Mateo's three-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Baltimore Orioles, who were playing as the hosts, past the Boston Red Sox 5-3 in the fifth annual Little League Classic on Sunday night in Williamsport, Pa. Baltimore's Ramon Urias walked against Matt Barnes (0-4) with one...
Nationally televised game gives Orioles chance to ‘showcase exactly what we’ve built here’

The last time a national audience watched the Orioles play a game on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball,” Baltimore lost to the New York Yankees, 5-3, at Camden Yards. That was Aug. 26, 2018. Much has changed since then. By that point in the season, the sell-off that signaled the start of Baltimore’s rebuild had already transpired. Even so, none of the nine players in the starting lineup that night ...
Tomase: As Orioles surge, Red Sox may face sobering AL East reality

Ready to feel despondent, despairing and depressed?. This might be the closest the Red Sox get to the Orioles for the next three years. No one saw this coming. Projected to lose 100 games again this season, the O's instead are accelerating comparisons to last decade's Astros, who turned high draft picks into the core of the 2017 World Series winners and remain powerhouses today.
Xander Bogaerts Offered This Advice To Kids At MLB Little League Classic

Members of the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles were presented with a special opportunity Sunday. The American League East ballclubs took part in this year’s Major League Baseball Little League Classic, an event that’s been held annually in Williamsport, Pa., since 2017. It was a full-day affair for the Sox and the O’s, who spent hours hanging out with some of the world’s best youth baseball players before playing a game at Bowman Field.
