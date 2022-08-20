Just over a week removed from the Field of Dreams Game, Major League Baseball will again be on display in a unique setting. The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will meet up in the 2022 MLB Little League Classic on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. ET in a battle between AL East foes looking to stay alive in the Wild Card chase. This the fifth time MLB teams will play at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa. It's a celebration of Little League Baseball, with most of the crowd consisting of Little League players and families. Fanatics already has 2022 MLB Little League Classic hats for both the Red Sox and Orioles available. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO