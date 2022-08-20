Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Queen Creek shopping center to house Ashley Furniture, Hobby Lobby and more
PHOENIX — Queen Creek Crossing will move forward with phase two of its development, adding Ashley Furniture, Hobby Lobby, as well as restaurants and shops. The 145,000-square-foot space built by Vestar, will be on Queen Creek and Ellsworth roads. When all phases are finished, it will total 400,000-square-feet and include a Costco.
AZFamily
An exclusive look at Toyota’s secret Arizona site where vehicles are put to the test
WITTMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Press the “Rock” button on the new 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck and just point the nose up the rock hill. You steer and the truck does the rest. It’s just one of the features you’ll find on the Tundra and it’s...
ABC 15 News
Trash mess angers renter who pays mandatory removal fee
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — When you force renters to pay extra monthly fees, they should expect those services to be carried out or they should get an explanation as to why not. One Valley renter held her landlord accountable over a smelly problem. "See, animals have gotten into this," Raelene...
KTAR.com
Desert Ridge Marketplace to add 5 new tenants this fall
PHOENIX — Desert Ridge Marketplace is opening its doors to five new tenants this fall, offering food, coffee, shopping and more. Nordstrom Rack, Dakota London, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, Cartel Roasting Co. and Spitz Mediterranean will be the five new tenants that total the over 50,000 square feet and 98%-leased shopping center, according to a release.
KTAR.com
City of Peoria offering free bulk trash cleanup due to monsoon storms
PHOENIX — The city of Peoria is offering a free bulk trash cleanup on Aug. 27 due to the ongoing monsoon storms that have hit the Valley. The service will be offered to those near the area of Cactus Road to Olive Avenue and 75th to 91st avenues, according to a press release.
AZFamily
Large home being used as short-term rental heavily damaged by fire in north Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An early-morning blaze that was originally thought to be extinguished at a Scottsdale home flared back up into a large fire that caused extensive damage. Fire crews were initially called to the single-story home around 5:30 a.m. located on 79th Street, just north of...
Roughly 700 students evacuated from Santa Fe Elementary in Peoria due to air conditioning failure
PEORIA, Ariz. — Roughly 700 students have been evacuated from Santa Fe Elementary School in Peoria after problems with the HVAC unit caused the school to reach unsafe temperatures. Officials with the Peoria Unified School District announced the evacuation just after 9 a.m. Soon after, buses began to arrive...
KTAR.com
Dutch Bros opening newest Phoenix drive-thru on Tuesday
PHOENIX — Dutch Bros Coffee is expanding in the Valley with a new location set to open in Phoenix on Tuesday. The shop is located near 7th Avenue and Bell Road. The location will also donate $1 from every drink sold on opening day to Ryan House, a center that offers children dealing with a pediatric illness palliative and respite care, the coffee shop said in a press release.
AZFamily
RAW VIDEO: Fire breaks out at large Scottsdale home being used as short-term rental
Early Monday afternoon, Fire Chief Hayden Boyd said around 25-30 homes have been impacted and that up to 60 people have been evacuated. Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Dozens of residents of a small town...
fox10phoenix.com
Tree topples over into Surprise woman's pool during powerful monsoon
SURPRISE, Ariz. - Heavy storms across the Valley leave behind plenty of damage, and a woman is seeing that very destruction in her pool after a tree that was imposing on her backyard for a year finally toppled over. In Surprise, a woman found a tree from her next-door neighbor's...
AZFamily
Highs near 100 in Phoenix as storm chances diminish for Monday
Residents began evacuating flood-prone areas of Duncan early Monday morning. RAW VIDEO: Fire breaks out at large Scottsdale home being used as short-term rental. Raw video shows flames shooting through the roof of a large Scottsdale home being used as a short-term rental. All fifteen people inside made it out safely.
AZFamily
Queen Creek fitness instructor drowns while on volunteer trip in Costa Rica
Duncan residents say with more rain in the forecast this week, some are worried. But they say they'll continue to stick together and help their neighbors. Mesa police shoot suspected burglar during standoff. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A man is in the hospital after police said officers shot him...
KTAR.com
Here’s what July drop in Phoenix home prices means for buyers, homeowners
PHOENIX – The once-sizzling metro Phoenix housing market is cooling off, which is good news for shoppers but nothing for homeowners to worry about, according to a real estate expert. Zillow released a report Thursday showing the typical home value in metro Phoenix falling 2.8% from June to July,...
ABC 15 News
Surprise family dealing with devastating aftermath following storm
SURPRISE, AZ — One family in Surprise is dealing with more than just damages brought by the monsoon storm after a tree, taller than their two-story home, came crashing down on their property. It’s especially devastating for the Fernandez family because they recently remodeled their house and put it...
scottsdale.org
Scottsdale Airpark eyed for $1 billion project
An estimated $1 billion multi-use development is slated for Scottsdale Airpark, bringing a five-star 223-room hotel, 1,236 condos and apartments and 100,000 square feet of retail space to 32.3 acres. The Parque, unveiled at an open house Aug. 11, calls for 13 buildings that also will include 40,000 square feet...
3 People Involved In Motor Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
Mesa police state that they responded late Saturday night to a motor vehicle incident near Broadway Road and Dobson Road in Mesa. The reports and witness accounts state that a car went up in flames overnight after it hit a power pole.
AZFamily
Drowning at Tempe Town Lake pushes police to create new water rescue protocol
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sean Bickings drowned in Tempe Town Lake in May after his friends say he tried to get away from officers. The body camera video from police the morning of May 28 sparked criticism towards the responding officers. The video shows 34-year-old Bickings climbing over a...
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-21-22
Monsoon storms moved in from the north, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Sunday evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:28 p.m. Sunday):. See the full forecast or check...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 19-21
PHOENIX — The once-sizzling metro Phoenix housing market is cooling off, which is good news for shoppers but nothing for homeowners to worry about, Desert Ridge Marketplace is opening its doors to five new tenants this fall, and scattered storms hit parts of the West and East Valley overnight, while light chances for more thunderstorms increase Sunday evening.
Peoria homeowners continue monsoon cleanup with more storms on the way
As more storms are expected to roll into the Valley through the weekend, some communities are still trying to get the lights back on.
