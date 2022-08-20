ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

KTAR.com

Queen Creek shopping center to house Ashley Furniture, Hobby Lobby and more

PHOENIX — Queen Creek Crossing will move forward with phase two of its development, adding Ashley Furniture, Hobby Lobby, as well as restaurants and shops. The 145,000-square-foot space built by Vestar, will be on Queen Creek and Ellsworth roads. When all phases are finished, it will total 400,000-square-feet and include a Costco.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
ABC 15 News

Trash mess angers renter who pays mandatory removal fee

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — When you force renters to pay extra monthly fees, they should expect those services to be carried out or they should get an explanation as to why not. One Valley renter held her landlord accountable over a smelly problem. "See, animals have gotten into this," Raelene...
KTAR.com

Desert Ridge Marketplace to add 5 new tenants this fall

PHOENIX — Desert Ridge Marketplace is opening its doors to five new tenants this fall, offering food, coffee, shopping and more. Nordstrom Rack, Dakota London, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, Cartel Roasting Co. and Spitz Mediterranean will be the five new tenants that total the over 50,000 square feet and 98%-leased shopping center, according to a release.
Peoria, AZ
Business
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Industry
KTAR.com

City of Peoria offering free bulk trash cleanup due to monsoon storms

PHOENIX — The city of Peoria is offering a free bulk trash cleanup on Aug. 27 due to the ongoing monsoon storms that have hit the Valley. The service will be offered to those near the area of Cactus Road to Olive Avenue and 75th to 91st avenues, according to a press release.
KTAR.com

Dutch Bros opening newest Phoenix drive-thru on Tuesday

PHOENIX — Dutch Bros Coffee is expanding in the Valley with a new location set to open in Phoenix on Tuesday. The shop is located near 7th Avenue and Bell Road. The location will also donate $1 from every drink sold on opening day to Ryan House, a center that offers children dealing with a pediatric illness palliative and respite care, the coffee shop said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tree topples over into Surprise woman's pool during powerful monsoon

SURPRISE, Ariz. - Heavy storms across the Valley leave behind plenty of damage, and a woman is seeing that very destruction in her pool after a tree that was imposing on her backyard for a year finally toppled over. In Surprise, a woman found a tree from her next-door neighbor's...
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Highs near 100 in Phoenix as storm chances diminish for Monday

Residents began evacuating flood-prone areas of Duncan early Monday morning. RAW VIDEO: Fire breaks out at large Scottsdale home being used as short-term rental. Raw video shows flames shooting through the roof of a large Scottsdale home being used as a short-term rental. All fifteen people inside made it out safely.
PHOENIX, AZ
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
ABC 15 News

Surprise family dealing with devastating aftermath following storm

SURPRISE, AZ — One family in Surprise is dealing with more than just damages brought by the monsoon storm after a tree, taller than their two-story home, came crashing down on their property. It’s especially devastating for the Fernandez family because they recently remodeled their house and put it...
SURPRISE, AZ
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale Airpark eyed for $1 billion project

An estimated $1 billion multi-use development is slated for Scottsdale Airpark, bringing a five-star 223-room hotel, 1,236 condos and apartments and 100,000 square feet of retail space to 32.3 acres. The Parque, unveiled at an open house Aug. 11, calls for 13 buildings that also will include 40,000 square feet...
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-21-22

Monsoon storms moved in from the north, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Sunday evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:28 p.m. Sunday):. See the full forecast or check...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 19-21

PHOENIX — The once-sizzling metro Phoenix housing market is cooling off, which is good news for shoppers but nothing for homeowners to worry about, Desert Ridge Marketplace is opening its doors to five new tenants this fall, and scattered storms hit parts of the West and East Valley overnight, while light chances for more thunderstorms increase Sunday evening.
PHOENIX, AZ

