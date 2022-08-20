Read full article on original website
AZFamily
A break from storms to begin the workweek
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the upper 70′s; we will also get a break from storms Monday afternoon and evening. The rainfall totals were impressive the last three days, with over an inch of rain in places like Cave Creek, Carefree, and Queen Creek. In addition, we received close to a half inch at Sky Harbor over the last three days. So far, it has been a pretty active monsoon.
Rain hits parts of the Valley overnight, slight chances for thunderstorms Sunday
PHOENIX — Scattered storms hit parts of the West and East Valley overnight, while slight chances for more thunderstorms increase Sunday evening. A rain gauge next to Luke Air Force Base recorded the most rain, with just over three-quarters of an inch, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-21-22
Monsoon storms moved in from the north, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Sunday evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:28 p.m. Sunday):. See the full forecast or check...
AZFamily
Peoria Unified schools reopen following power outage from Thursday’s storms
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The extent of the destruction from Thursday’s storm in Peoria could be seen from a bird’s eye view. Heavy wind and rain knocked down trees and power lines across the city. Danielle Airey with the Peoria Unified School District says six schools closed after the storm knocked out their power, preventing them from using air conditioning. “We had a microburst occur right in the area of Peoria High School and in that surrounding community, we have neighborhood schools and a number that are close by,” she said.
AZFamily
Monsoon storms move through the Phoenix area; flights headed to Sky Harbor diverted
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon storms made their way through the Phoenix area, causing some flights heading to Sky Harbor to have to land elsewhere and so we declared a First Alert Weather Day on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of the Valley, including Phoenix, Chandler and Queen Creek. A dust advisory was issued for parts of the West Valley, including Buckeye, Goodyear and Tonopah. Both have since expired. Officials at Sky Habor said six flights bound for Phoenix were diverted to other airports, with five going to Tucson and one going to Las Vegas.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Another chance of storms possible for Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon activity will continue to develop along the rim Sunday afternoon and move southward into central Arizona. Outflows from the storms could move into the deserts this afternoon, bringing strong winds, the possibility of blowing dust, and rain. Though the flood watch issued by the National Weather Service has expired, some storms could still lead to localized flooding.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Dry start to the week in the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A calm morning in Phoenix for your Monday!. We will be dry as we start the week with temperatures in the 70s this morning in Phoenix. Planning on a high of around 98 degrees later on this afternoon in most valley locations. Our normal high for...
AZFamily
Highs near 100 in Phoenix as storm chances diminish for Monday
Residents began evacuating flood-prone areas of Duncan early Monday morning. RAW VIDEO: Fire breaks out at large Scottsdale home being used as short-term rental. Raw video shows flames shooting through the roof of a large Scottsdale home being used as a short-term rental. All fifteen people inside made it out safely.
AZFamily
Peoria students heading back to school Monday following power outages
A fugitive is in the hospital after being shot by police when he drove into a pizzeria in Mesa to try and escape law enforcement. Parts of the Valley saw rain on Sunday. Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise. Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at...
AZFamily
Monsoon storm hits parts of Phoenix and west Valley cities Saturday evening
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — While heavy rain fell earlier Saturday in isolated areas of Pinal and Coconino counties, several areas in the west Valley and parts of Phoenix were blanketed by a fast-moving monsoon storm Saturday evening. Saturday is a First Alert Weather day, as much of the state...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: More rain expected across the Valley for Sunday evening
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are tracking a warm and humid morning across the valley. There were some storms out east in Globe, but the rain chances for the valley will be in the late afternoon and evening. Central parts of the state face a 50% chance for storms this afternoon.
KTAR.com
Another monsoon storm rolls through Valley, brings rain, wind, some flooding
PHOENIX — A monsoon storm swept across metro Phoenix on Friday afternoon from east to west, dropping over an inch of rain in some places and leaving streets flooded in others. The southeast Valley, Queen Creek saw over an inch of rain, according to the Flood Control District of...
AZFamily
Queen Creek residents, power companies preparing for weekend storms
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More rain is expected to fall across the Valley on Saturday. People in Queen Creek are getting ready just in case the storms bring some severe weather. There is an area where you can fill up sandbags on Sossaman Road. Resident Jack Hatch was...
AZFamily
Weeks of rainy weather increase threat of mosquitoes in the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With how busy this monsoon season has been so far, the threat of mosquitoes remains high. They thrive in these wet conditions and have the potential to carry diseases like the West Nile, which can be deadly. Maricopa County reported its first death this year due...
Roughly 700 students evacuated from Santa Fe Elementary in Peoria due to air conditioning failure
PEORIA, Ariz. — Roughly 700 students have been evacuated from Santa Fe Elementary School in Peoria after problems with the HVAC unit caused the school to reach unsafe temperatures. Officials with the Peoria Unified School District announced the evacuation just after 9 a.m. Soon after, buses began to arrive...
KTAR.com
Utilities prepared for more outages as monsoon storms continue to roll through Valley
PHOENIX — The two public utilities in the Valley are gearing up for potentially more outages with monsoon storms in the forecast through the weekend. Arizona Public Service and Salt River Project saw a combined 23,000 outages due to Thursday night storms. APS, the largest utility in the state,...
KTAR.com
Valley storm knocks down utility poles, takes out power, closes schools
PHOENIX – Thousands of Valley residents were without power Friday morning and multiple schools were closed after a storm blew through and knocked down utility poles and lines the previous night. The Salt River Project reported about 4,700 customers had no electricity because of the storm, but by 5...
fox10phoenix.com
West Valley storm damage clean up continues following powerful monsoon
Peoria was one of the areas hit hardest by Aug. 18's storm. Some of those residents didn't have power for days. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak has the latest.
KTAR.com
City of Peoria offering free bulk trash cleanup due to monsoon storms
PHOENIX — The city of Peoria is offering a free bulk trash cleanup on Aug. 27 due to the ongoing monsoon storms that have hit the Valley. The service will be offered to those near the area of Cactus Road to Olive Avenue and 75th to 91st avenues, according to a press release.
KTAR.com
Heavy rain hits part of Valley on Thursday, many left without power
PHOENIX — Thursday started one of the strongest local weather systems of the season as rain pounded and residents around the Valley were left without power. Starting Thursday and lasting through Monday, some areas in Phoenix could see up to 3 inches of rain. The rain started around 4...
