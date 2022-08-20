Florence Pugh & Zach Braff Split Linked To Marvel Star's Hollywood Success: 'She's On The Up, He's Kind Of Plateaued'

mega

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff may have called it quits on their May-December romance due to pressures connected with their Hollywood careers. Although the Scrubs alum was a household name in the early 2000s, sources spilled his career is at a stand-still, while Pugh has shot to stardom, working in some of Tinseltown's biggest blockbusters.

"I know that Flo was head over heels for Zach — they both were wrapped up in each other — but it’s a bit of a ‘Star is Born’ kind of thing," a movie insider shared. "She’s on the up and he’s kind of plateaued in the industry. She’s super hot right now and everyone loves her."

"From what I know, she's devastated that it's over," the insider added.

Another source dished the split came after Braff suffered a difficult few years. As Pugh hit a new peak in her booming career, the Garden State actor lost his father in 2018. Only two years later, one of his best friends, Nick Cordero , passed away after losing his battle with COVID-19.

"I believe that Zac has had a really tough time, especially last year, dealing with everything," the source explained.

The Black Widow actress announced her nearly 3-year relationship was over in a candid interview published earlier this week. As OK! previously reported, the pressures of public opinion also heavily weighed on the Midsommar actress throughout her romance with Braff, who is 21 years her senior.

"We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," she shared in a recent interview. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

"Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it's paparazzi taking private moments or moments that aren't even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it's incredibly wrong."

The former couple first sparked dating rumors in 2018 after they began "liking" each other's Instagram posts. Throughout 2019, they were spotted holding hands and regularly made appearances on each other's social media, but they did not confirm their relationship publicly until December of that year.

