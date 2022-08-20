Read full article on original website
Related
Shaquille O’Neal Weighs In On Vanessa Bryant’s Ongoing Trial Over Kobe Bryant Photos
Amid Vanessa Bryant's court case, her late husband's former teammate, Shaquille O'Neal, shared some thoughts on the matter.
Stephen A. Smith slams ‘blasphemous’ take that LeBron James is not a Top 3 NBA player all-time
Stephen A. Smith may be critical of LeBron James a lot of times, but he isn’t letting anyone disrespect the legacy of the Los Angeles Lakers star. In the latest episode of First Take, Chris Russo snubbed LeBron from his Top 3 … heck, the NBA great didn’t even make his Top 5 ranking of […] The post Stephen A. Smith slams ‘blasphemous’ take that LeBron James is not a Top 3 NBA player all-time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The last time two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant was on the Golden State Warriors, his exit was, to put it politely, acrimonious. After being told by Draymond Green that the team “didn’t need him,” would he really return to the team again? Absolutely. Believe it or...
Brandon Ingram looks almost unrecognizable in new viral photo
Brandon Ingram appears to have gone on sabbatical this NBA offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans forward looked nearly unrecognizable in a new photo of him that made the rounds online this week. Ingram had grown out both the hair on his head as well as his facial hair. Here is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
RUMOR: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny’s draft projection, revealed
Bronny James still has two more years to go before he’s eligible to enter the NBA. Next year, he’s expected to go to college, with a handful of schools already reported to have started their recruitment efforts on the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The 17-year-old is then widely expected to be a one-and-done in the NCAA before he takes his talents to the big leagues.
Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?
After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
Sports World Erupts Over Brittney Griner, Dennis Rodman News
The Brittney Griner situation got even more notable on Sunday morning. Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody since early 2022. She was arrested at the airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner has since been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.
NBA trade rumors: Surprise team is shaking up Kevin Durant landscape
A new team is now in the running for Brooklyn Nets star and trade piece Kevin Durant. Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and while things have been reportedly slow-moving thus far, a new team joining the sweepstakes could be the catalyst needed to move things along.
Horace Grant Selling Championship Rings: NBA World Reacts
One of Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls teammates is reportedly parting ways with his championship rings. According to a report, former Bulls star Horace Grant is selling his three NBA championship rings. "In search of more, rare Michael Jordan-era memorabilia? Horace Grant's got ya covered -- 'cause TMZ Sports has learned...
‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors
Jayson Tatum took a lot of heat during and in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ heartbreaking NBA Finals loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum virtually went invisible in that series as the Dubs took the title by force against a Celtics side that had very high hopes […] The post ‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving trade rumors: Nets have told interested teams they plan on keeping All-Star guard, per report
It's been a tumultuous offseason for the Brooklyn Nets, who are in the middle of dealing with a trade request from superstar forward Kevin Durant. While the Nets have said they want to keep the two-time champion, Durant hasn't changed his stance on wanting to leave the team, and even told team owner Joe Tsai that the franchise needs to choose between him and the pair of head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. No progress has been made toward a deal for Durant, but there's been no shortage of interested teams in the future Hall of Famer, and that now includes the Memphis Grizzlies.
Yardbarker
Larry Bird Revealed He Was Never Able To Read Magic Johnson In His 2009 Book, 'When The Game Was Ours': "I Never Had Any Idea What He Was Going To Do With That Ball."
There have been many players who have flaunted their talents in the NBA. While some have had very little impact on the league, there are a few who are considered the legends of the game. NBA Hall of Famers Magic Johnson and Larry Bird certainly fall in the second category....
New Air Jordan 3 Shoes Drop on 'Kobe Day'
The Air Jordan 3 'Dark Iris' hits shelves on August 24. The white and purple sneaker pays tribute to Kobe Bryant.
Yardbarker
Trae Young Opens Up On Playing Against Stephen Curry: "I Remember Being A Kid Watching Him Back Then, And Just Being A Fan Then, And Now.
In some ways, Trae Young and Stephen Curry have similar playstyles. They like to taunt their rivals with their plays, take long shots when they see the opportunity, and take advantage of their size and quickness to defeat their opponents. At the same time, they are different, but NBA fans surely enjoy watching them play.
Lakers: LeBron James' 15-Year Old Son Bryce Receives First D-I Scholarship Offer
The Bryce James hype continues to roll as the young prodigy receives his first division one offer
Candace Parker’s hilarious reason why she does not want Diana Taurasi to retire
After 18 fruitful years in the WNBA, time is now catching up with the great Diana Taurasi, who sat out the final few games of the regular season for the Phoenix Mercury due to injury. There’s recently been a lot of talk surrounding the 40-year-old’s looming retirement, which has brought about a rather hilarious message from Chicago Sky star Candace Parker.
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum Got A Reality Check Seeing LeBron James' Popularity: "I Think I’m A Big Deal. But When LeBron Walked Out There… The Kids Lost Their Mind When He Walked Out The Court."
There is still some time before the 2022-23 NBA season starts. In the meantime, NBA players have a chance to focus on various things. Be it rest and have some quality family time or simply improving their skill set before the season begins. Lastly, there are players such as LeBron...
Here's What LeBron James Tweeted On Saturday
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet on Saturday. Next season will be his 20th in the NBA, and he has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers in addition to the Lakers.
What The Brooklyn Nets Want In Trade For Kyrie Irving
As the start of the 2022-23 NBA season quickly approaches, the fate of superstar point guard Kyrie Irving is still up in the air. Will the Brooklyn Nets trade their All-Star PG, or hold onto him for dear life?. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Nets...
New Brooklyn Nets Star Sends Out A Tweet
On Monday, Brooklyn Nets star T.J. Warren sent out a tweet. He signed with the Nets this summer, and has also played for the Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
192K+
Followers
106K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0