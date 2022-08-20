ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen A. Smith slams ‘blasphemous’ take that LeBron James is not a Top 3 NBA player all-time

Stephen A. Smith may be critical of LeBron James a lot of times, but he isn’t letting anyone disrespect the legacy of the Los Angeles Lakers star. In the latest episode of First Take, Chris Russo snubbed LeBron from his Top 3 … heck, the NBA great didn’t even make his Top 5 ranking of […] The post Stephen A. Smith slams ‘blasphemous’ take that LeBron James is not a Top 3 NBA player all-time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
#Brooklyn Nets#Nba#Basketball#Sports#Espn
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny’s draft projection, revealed

Bronny James still has two more years to go before he’s eligible to enter the NBA. Next year, he’s expected to go to college, with a handful of schools already reported to have started their recruitment efforts on the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The 17-year-old is then widely expected to be a one-and-done in the NCAA before he takes his talents to the big leagues.
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?

After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Sports World Erupts Over Brittney Griner, Dennis Rodman News

The Brittney Griner situation got even more notable on Sunday morning. Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody since early 2022. She was arrested at the airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner has since been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.
NBA
The Spun

Horace Grant Selling Championship Rings: NBA World Reacts

One of Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls teammates is reportedly parting ways with his championship rings. According to a report, former Bulls star Horace Grant is selling his three NBA championship rings. "In search of more, rare Michael Jordan-era memorabilia? Horace Grant's got ya covered -- 'cause TMZ Sports has learned...
ClutchPoints

‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors

Jayson Tatum took a lot of heat during and in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ heartbreaking NBA Finals loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum virtually went invisible in that series as the Dubs took the title by force against a Celtics side that had very high hopes […] The post ‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports

Kyrie Irving trade rumors: Nets have told interested teams they plan on keeping All-Star guard, per report

It's been a tumultuous offseason for the Brooklyn Nets, who are in the middle of dealing with a trade request from superstar forward Kevin Durant. While the Nets have said they want to keep the two-time champion, Durant hasn't changed his stance on wanting to leave the team, and even told team owner Joe Tsai that the franchise needs to choose between him and the pair of head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. No progress has been made toward a deal for Durant, but there's been no shortage of interested teams in the future Hall of Famer, and that now includes the Memphis Grizzlies.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Candace Parker’s hilarious reason why she does not want Diana Taurasi to retire

After 18 fruitful years in the WNBA, time is now catching up with the great Diana Taurasi, who sat out the final few games of the regular season for the Phoenix Mercury due to injury. There’s recently been a lot of talk surrounding the 40-year-old’s looming retirement, which has brought about a rather hilarious message from Chicago Sky star Candace Parker.
NBA
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum Got A Reality Check Seeing LeBron James' Popularity: "I Think I’m A Big Deal. But When LeBron Walked Out There… The Kids Lost Their Mind When He Walked Out The Court."

There is still some time before the 2022-23 NBA season starts. In the meantime, NBA players have a chance to focus on various things. Be it rest and have some quality family time or simply improving their skill set before the season begins. Lastly, there are players such as LeBron...
NBA
The Spun

What The Brooklyn Nets Want In Trade For Kyrie Irving

As the start of the 2022-23 NBA season quickly approaches, the fate of superstar point guard Kyrie Irving is still up in the air. Will the Brooklyn Nets trade their All-Star PG, or hold onto him for dear life?. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Nets...
BROOKLYN, NY
