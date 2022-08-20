Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Caught in the act: Reno car dealership employees stop ID theft
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Police say a woman walked into a car dealership to buy an SUV. But employees had a gut feeling something was off. That feeling stopped a potential crime that could have had devastating consequences for a teenager. Here's how it...
mynews4.com
Missing Truckee teen believed to be pulled from Prosser Lake, family releases statement
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — UPDATE as of 3:30 p.m. on August 22:. Kiely Rodni's family releases a statement following a news conference with law enforcement agencies Monday morning:. Kindly excuse us as we retreat and dance privately to life's song while we celebrate our daughter's spirit and heal our...
mynews4.com
Car, body pulled from Prosser Reservoir believed to be 16-year-old Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. (News 4 and Fox 11) — A volunteer organization helping in the search to find missing teen Kiely Rodni says they have found her body inside her overturned car submerged in 14 feet of water. The Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has announced there will be a...
mynews4.com
Secret Witness offers reward after shots fired in Sparks neighborhood
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Following reports of shots being fired in a Sparks neighborhood Saturday night, Secret Witness is offering a reward for information. According to the organization's law enforcement liason, Sparks Police Officers responded to an emergency 911 call in the 1100 block of Palmwood Drive for a report of shots fired from a vehicle. Officers arrived on scene and determined no subjects had been struck by gunfire. At this time the investigation is still ongoing, and leads are being investigated.
mynews4.com
Douglas High School open after possible threats
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Officials from the Douglas County School District (DCSD) said that Douglas High School will be open for the first day of the school year on Aug. 22 as authorities investigate threats of a school shooting. DCSD was notified that the...
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
mynews4.com
Overturned truck halted northbound traffic on US-395 at Panther Valley for hours
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — A Saturday afternoon crash snarled traffic near the North Valleys area of Reno for hours. The driver of an overturned truck which has blocked traffic for about an hour and a half is an adult woman. Nevada State Police suspect the...
mynews4.com
Crews knock down brush fire in Verdi
VERDI, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) and the Reno Fire Department knocked down a small brush fire in Verdi on Monday. TMFR reported the fire around 1 p.m. on Aug. 22. The fire was east of Cabelas and the train tracks.
