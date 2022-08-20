ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mynews4.com

Caught in the act: Reno car dealership employees stop ID theft

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Police say a woman walked into a car dealership to buy an SUV. But employees had a gut feeling something was off. That feeling stopped a potential crime that could have had devastating consequences for a teenager. Here's how it...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Car, body pulled from Prosser Reservoir believed to be 16-year-old Kiely Rodni

TRUCKEE, Calif. (News 4 and Fox 11) — A volunteer organization helping in the search to find missing teen Kiely Rodni says they have found her body inside her overturned car submerged in 14 feet of water. The Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has announced there will be a...
mynews4.com

Secret Witness offers reward after shots fired in Sparks neighborhood

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Following reports of shots being fired in a Sparks neighborhood Saturday night, Secret Witness is offering a reward for information. According to the organization's law enforcement liason, Sparks Police Officers responded to an emergency 911 call in the 1100 block of Palmwood Drive for a report of shots fired from a vehicle. Officers arrived on scene and determined no subjects had been struck by gunfire. At this time the investigation is still ongoing, and leads are being investigated.
SPARKS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Prison#The Nevada Highway Patrol
mynews4.com

Douglas High School open after possible threats

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Officials from the Douglas County School District (DCSD) said that Douglas High School will be open for the first day of the school year on Aug. 22 as authorities investigate threats of a school shooting. DCSD was notified that the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Crews knock down brush fire in Verdi

VERDI, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) and the Reno Fire Department knocked down a small brush fire in Verdi on Monday. TMFR reported the fire around 1 p.m. on Aug. 22. The fire was east of Cabelas and the train tracks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy