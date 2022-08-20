ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Patriots 10, Panthers 3 Halftime: Mac Jones, Offense Finally Come To Life

By Richie Whitt
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KnHL9_0hOALuBr00

After a sluggish start, Mac Jones and the New England offense got on the board in the second quarter.

For a couple days this week, it was bad blood .

And for a couple series Friday night, it was bad offense.

But quarterback Mac Jones shrugged off a slow start and hit receiver Nelson Agholor with a beautiful 45-yard pass to set up Ty Montgomery's second-quarter touchdown and help the New England Patriots lead the Carolina Panthers, 10-3, at halftime of their preseason game at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots and Panthers engaged in several fights over two days of joint practices in Foxboro this week. Friday's game featured clean - other than garden-variety late hits by Christian Barmore and James Ferentz - but otherwise bland football.

Despite playing against a Panthers' junior-varsity squad void of quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold and instead featuring backups P.J. Walker and rookie Matt Corral, the Patriots were sluggish out of the gate.

Trailing 3-0 early in the second quarter, Jones converted a third down with a swing pass to Montgomery before lofting the perfect strike to Agholor on the sideline inside Carolina's Red Zone. Three plays later Montgomery - who sat out the first two series in favor of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson - bulled his way up the middle for a 2-yard touchdown run and a 7-3 lead.

New England increased its lead after a forced fumble by cornerback Joshuah Bledsoe was recovered by Myles Bryant at Carolina's 26-yard line. Nick Folk booted a 38-yard field for a 10-3 margin.

After the touchdown drive, Jones - who started 0 for 3 - was done for the night after completing 4 of 8 for 61 yards. Veteran backup Brian Hoyer played one series before rookie Bailey Zappe took over in the second quarter as the Patriots began subbing in second- and third-teamers as well.

Carolina scored first on a field goal late in the first quarter after a drive aided by the obvious roughing-the-passer penalty on Barmore. The Panthers led, 3-0, after 15 minutes as the struggling Patriots' offense managed just 21 yards and one first down.

New England's first two offensive possessions with its starters this preseason were underwhelming three-and-outs.

After Harris ran for six yards behind rookie first-round left guard Cole Strange on first down, receiver DeVante Parker dropped a slant pass and then Jones was sacked by a Panthers' blitz. The Pats' second series stalled when Jones overthrew receiver Jakobi Meyers and Stevenson on consecutive passes.

The Patriots' first-team defense surrendered two first downs on a first-quarter drive by Carolina, but stiffened to force a punt behind a tackle-for-loss by linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley on an attempted screen pass and consecutive sacks by Deatrich Wise and Josh Uche.

New England lost its preseason opener a week to the New York Giants on a last-second field goal, 23-21 .

The Patriots finish their preseason schedule Aug. 26 against old friend Josh McDaniels and the Raiders in Las Vegas, before getting ready for their season opener Sept. 11 in Miami.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission

Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message About Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett

FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd already seems to be over the Mitch Trubisky era in Pittsburgh. During Saturday's preseason action, The Volume Sports founder tweeted: "Ok, seen enough of magnificent Mitch. Let’s get to Kenny Pickett already." Pickett dazzled in his preseason debut, both statistically and from...
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick Names Best NFL Facility He's Ever Seen

Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders are hosting Bill Belichick and the Patriots for joint practices this week, and the usually tight-lipped seven-time Super Bowl champ couldn't stop gushing about Vegas' facilities. Per Patriots reporter Mike Reiss via Bob Socci, Belichick was incredibly impressed with the Raiders' new digs:
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Outsider.com

Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement

When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deatrich Wise
Person
Devante Parker
Person
James Ferentz
Person
Mac Jones
Akron Beacon Journal

Jimmy Garoppolo trade is Cleveland Browns' last best hope of saving the season

BEREA — Quarterback Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension makes 2022 virtually a lost season for the Cleveland Browns, but that doesn't have to be the case. General Manager Andrew Berry doesn't have to cling to his remaining salary cap space so he can roll it over to 2023 and watch another prime year for home-grown stars Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward and Joel Bitonio slip away.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Dana White claims Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Raiders was “almost a done deal” in 2020

No, the Dolphins and the Buccaneers weren’t the only teams tampering with Tom Brady in 2020. The Raiders apparently were, too. Along with Rob Gronkowski. In the first-ever “GronkCast” conducted in connection with a UFC event, UFC president Dana White boasted that he’d brokered a deal for Brady and Gronk to go to the Raiders — but that former Raiders coach Jon Gruden put the kibosh on it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Boston

Report: Pats talking Isaiah Wynn trade with teams

BOSTON -- Thus far in the summer, most of the trade reports surrounding the Patriots have involved wide receivers. A new report has thrown Isaiah Wynn into the mix.Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Monday that the Patriots have talked with teams about potential trades for tackle Isaiah Wynn."The one guy I know definitively that they've talked with other teams on is Isaiah Wynn, their first-round pick from 2018," Breer wrote. "Wynn, though, is on a $10.4 million fifth-year option, which has made it tough to move a guy who, four years after he was drafted, is still seen as a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers rookie QB likely out for season with significant injury

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral’s first professional season is likely over practically before it even began. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Saturday that Corral suffered a “significant” Lisfranc injury during Friday’s preseason game against the New England Patriots. The injury could sideline Corral for the entire 2022 season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Carolina Panthers#Gillette Stadium
brownsnation.com

Vegas Adjusts Browns Win Projection

Fans finally know how long they’ll wait to see Deshaun Watson play a real game for the Cleveland Browns. So now it is time to get on to other serious matters. And the oddsmakers in Las Vegas were quick to do their part by adjusting odds and parlays involving the team.
CLEVELAND, OH
UPI News

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt tests positive for COVID-19, out for 2 preseason games

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Veteran defensive end J.J. Watt tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Arizona Cardinals' final preseason game, the team announced. The Cardinals said Sunday that Watt tested positive and was ruled out for that night's game against the Baltimore Ravens in Phoenix. They said Watt will not travel with the team for their preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in Nashville.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Report: Ravens have offered Lamar Jackson more than Kyler Murray received

The 2019 MVP could, if he wants, make more more than the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported during Sunday night’s Ravens-Cardinals pregame show that Baltimore has offered quarterback Lamar Jackson more money than the Cardinals have agreed to pay to quarterback Kyler Murray. Glazer adds that the five-year, fully-guaranteed contract given by the Browns to quarterback Deshaun Watson complicates matters.
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy