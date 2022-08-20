Patriots 10, Panthers 3 Halftime: Mac Jones, Offense Finally Come To Life

After a sluggish start, Mac Jones and the New England offense got on the board in the second quarter.

For a couple days this week, it was bad blood .

And for a couple series Friday night, it was bad offense.

But quarterback Mac Jones shrugged off a slow start and hit receiver Nelson Agholor with a beautiful 45-yard pass to set up Ty Montgomery's second-quarter touchdown and help the New England Patriots lead the Carolina Panthers, 10-3, at halftime of their preseason game at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots and Panthers engaged in several fights over two days of joint practices in Foxboro this week. Friday's game featured clean - other than garden-variety late hits by Christian Barmore and James Ferentz - but otherwise bland football.

Despite playing against a Panthers' junior-varsity squad void of quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold and instead featuring backups P.J. Walker and rookie Matt Corral, the Patriots were sluggish out of the gate.

Trailing 3-0 early in the second quarter, Jones converted a third down with a swing pass to Montgomery before lofting the perfect strike to Agholor on the sideline inside Carolina's Red Zone. Three plays later Montgomery - who sat out the first two series in favor of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson - bulled his way up the middle for a 2-yard touchdown run and a 7-3 lead.

New England increased its lead after a forced fumble by cornerback Joshuah Bledsoe was recovered by Myles Bryant at Carolina's 26-yard line. Nick Folk booted a 38-yard field for a 10-3 margin.

After the touchdown drive, Jones - who started 0 for 3 - was done for the night after completing 4 of 8 for 61 yards. Veteran backup Brian Hoyer played one series before rookie Bailey Zappe took over in the second quarter as the Patriots began subbing in second- and third-teamers as well.

Carolina scored first on a field goal late in the first quarter after a drive aided by the obvious roughing-the-passer penalty on Barmore. The Panthers led, 3-0, after 15 minutes as the struggling Patriots' offense managed just 21 yards and one first down.



New England's first two offensive possessions with its starters this preseason were underwhelming three-and-outs.



After Harris ran for six yards behind rookie first-round left guard Cole Strange on first down, receiver DeVante Parker dropped a slant pass and then Jones was sacked by a Panthers' blitz. The Pats' second series stalled when Jones overthrew receiver Jakobi Meyers and Stevenson on consecutive passes.

The Patriots' first-team defense surrendered two first downs on a first-quarter drive by Carolina, but stiffened to force a punt behind a tackle-for-loss by linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley on an attempted screen pass and consecutive sacks by Deatrich Wise and Josh Uche.



New England lost its preseason opener a week to the New York Giants on a last-second field goal, 23-21 .

The Patriots finish their preseason schedule Aug. 26 against old friend Josh McDaniels and the Raiders in Las Vegas, before getting ready for their season opener Sept. 11 in Miami.