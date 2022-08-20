Read full article on original website
Cedar Creek Fire continues to grow out of control
The Cedar Creek Fire continues burning out of control in the Willamette National Forest, consuming more than 7,000 acres as of Monday morning, officials said.
Hiker dies after falling 100 meters from popular waterfall hiking trail
The woman was walking with a group of friends on a mountain route in Oregon known for its spectacular views
A hiker fell and died near Multnomah Falls in Oregon on Friday, officials said. Corbett Fire Chief Rick Wunsch said in a written statement that firefighters were sent to a call of a fallen hiker at about 1:20 p.m. Friday. Four firefighters hiked about 1.3 miles up the trail and...
Hwy 26 car fire spreads up hill near Oregon Zoo
Flames from a car fire along Hwy 26 raced up the steep terrain on the side of the road Sunday, closing a section of the roadway near the Oregon Zoo for a while.
CORBETT Ore. (KPTV) – A hiker has died after falling about 100 feet at Multnomah Falls on Friday, according to Corbett Fire. Multnomah County Sherriff’s Office said she was hiking with a group of friends on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail, #441 when the fall occurred near Wisendanger Falls.
Wildfire closes Highway 26 westbound for a short time Sunday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire responded to a wildfire that closed down the westbound side of Sunset Highway for a short time Sunday afternoon. Fire officials say the fire started from a disabled vehicle on the shoulder and quickly spread up the hill in dry grass. Officials said firefighters...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The westbound lanes of Highway 26 were shut down on Sunday afternoon after flames from a disabled vehicle spread to vegetation on the shoulder, prompting a response from Portland Fire & Rescue. Fire officials said that they were called out for reports of a car fire...
Arson ruled out in Roseway Theater fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators have determined that a three-alarm fire that heavily damaged the historic Roseway Theater earlier this month was triggered by an electrical accident, ruling out the possibility of arson. Portland Fire & Rescue has completed its investigation and turned the scene over to private fire investigators,...
Kiely Rodni Search: New Details, Photos Emerge After SUV Pulled From California Reservoir
Authorities believe they may have located the body of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni after they pulled a SUV from a California reservoir on Sunday. The discovery comes after a private dive team claimed that they found Rodni’s body. While authorities have not yet confirmed that Rodni has been found, they...
Pilot, 78, dies in crash near Scio; wife critical
The 78-year-old pilot of an experimental aircraft died in a crash that critically injured his wife Sunday afternoon near Scio, the Linn County Sheriff's Office said.
Rider critically injured in motorcycle crash in Clark Co.
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A motorcycle rider was critically injured after being thrown from their motorcycle in a crash on Saturday night in Clark County. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Northeast Risto Road and Northeat Pietila Road. When they arrived, they found a person who hit a guardrail and was thrown from their motorcycle. The rider was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.
1 dead, 1 injured in 2-car crash near Hwy 22 on-ramp
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Aumsville woman died in a crash near the on-ramp to Highway 22E in Marion County on Saturday morning, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said at about 11 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Golf Club Road Southeast and the westbound Highway 22E on-ramp. They learned a minivan was going west across Golf Club Rd. when it was hit by a Ford Custom Roadster going south that was unable to stop. The car that hit the minivan rolled onto its side.
Man found shot to death in Southeast Portland identified
The man who was recently shot dead in Portland's Hazelwood Neighborhood has been identified.
Totally tagged: What's being done about Portland's graffiti problem
PORTLAND, Ore. — The amount of graffiti in Portland has risen to become quite literally a million-dollar problem. Earlier this year, the Oregon Department of Transportation awarded $2 million to a contractor in order to clean up graffiti and litter. But for a long time, it has seemed like clean-up after the fact is the best that anyone in Portland can hope for — and even that is hit or miss.
Hwy. 22E Fatal, Marion Co., Aug. 22
On August 20, 2022, at about 11:00 AM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash near the Highway 22E WB On-Ramp and Golf Club Rd SE. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Caravan, operated by, Kaylie Kinsey, age (42), of, Sublimity, was westbound across Golf Club Rd SE going towards the Highway 22E WB On-Ramp. A Ford Custom Roadster, operated by Thomas Schmid, age (70), of Aumsville, was southbound on Golf Club Rd SE and was unable to stop crashing into the Dodge Caravan. After the crash the Ford Custom Roadster rolled on to its side. Thomas Schmid received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. A passenger in the Ford Custom Roadster Arminta Schmid, age (70), of Aumsville, was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Kaylie Kinsey was not injured. OSP was assisted by Aumsville Fire Department, Santiam Medics, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
Out-of control-vehicle collides into RV park trailer
A man sitting at this dinette table in an RV park suddenly found himself thrown from his seat after an out-of-control vehicle left Highway 70 and crashed into his trailer. According to a report by the California Highway Patrol, Barry Waters, 61, of Reno, was driving his Honda CRV westbound on Highway 70 approaching the Golden RV Park in Cromberg.
Prolific Vandalism Suspect In Portland Turns Himself In
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who police say is responsible for graffiti that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage over the past four years across the city is behind bars. 22-year-old Emile Laurent turned himself into police on Monday morning. He was wanted on a felony warrant after a search warrant in late spring turned up a bag of evidence at his residence.
Bus Tour in Sept Digs Into Oregon Coast Black Pioneer History
(Astoria, Oregon) – Sometimes the phrase a “fascinating ride” along the Oregon coast is quite literal. In this case, a tour bus is set for September 18 along the north coast that digs into black pioneer history of this part of northwest Oregon, a subject largely unknown to regional residents. Like Native American history here, it's left untouched by culture and school systems alike. (Above: Seaside. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Beau Blixseth’s Tire Pile Along the Willamette River Is Legal
Piling up tons of shredded tires along the Willamette River where they can be loaded onto a cargo ship is allowed, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Inspectors showed up unannounced at the old Louis Dreyfus grain terminal just north of the Steel Bridge on Aug. 4 but found no violations, DEQ spokeswoman Lauren Wirtis says.
‘Just nasty’: Lents residents oppose Safe Rest Village
On Saturday, the Lents Neighborhood Livability Association held a rally in protest of the Reedway Safe Rest Village, scheduled to be up and running by the end of this year.
