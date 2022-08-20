Read full article on original website
Area Sports Scoreboard for Friday, August 19
HIGH SCHOOL Football Lake 41, Alliance 14 Lake - 0 - 13 - 14 - 14 — 41 ...
2022 Dover football preview
When you lose a talented group of players that went 12-1 and advanced to the 2021 Division III regional championship, one never knows what to expect when the 2022 season kicks off. Dover head coach Dan Ifft hopes the 2022 edition of the Crimson Tornadoes will fill in the spots left by the...
The Blade's High School Football Winning Drive game of the week candidates for Week 2
Which team do you think will "drive" home the victory for their school next weekend? Vote starting Sunday for The Blade's High School Football Winning Drive Game of the Week at: www.toledoblade.com/HSFBDrive. Here are the candidates for Week 2. ■ Cleveland Benedictine at Central Catholic
Hoban, Copley, Ellet, CVCA win in girls soccer
Natalie Shimmel scored two goals and Lauren Mahoney contributed one goal to lead the Knights to a win. Kennedy Boal and Katie Norris scored one goal apiece for the Panthers. Senior Ashley Kerekes scored three goals to lead visiting Copley (2-0) to a victory. Copley senior Emma Stransky netted two...
Columbiana County powers collide LIVE on Game of the Week
Salem's defense looks to play a key role in this week's game against the Beavers' high-powered offense.
