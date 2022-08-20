ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Trade council wants to bring back manufacturing to El Paso

By Julian Resendiz
Border Report
Border Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idGV5_0hOAKjgt00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Historians and labor advocates remember how El Paso was once a major apparel manufacturing hub in the Southwest. Farah Inc., for instance, operated five factories in El Paso that employed at least 3,000 , according to the Texas Stated Historical Association.

But labor costs and other issues made manufacturers look across the border. Most major assembly plants in the region are in Juarez today, not El Paso. Now, a group of local entrepreneurs is trying to lure new industry – and new jobs – north of the border, and its leaders say this is the right time to do it.

“Unfortunately, there is a lot of violence in Mexico, so that makes manufacturing companies think twice before they can build in Mexico,” said Sergio Castaneda, president of the nonprofit El Paso Trade and Manufacturing Council . “In Juarez, they’re running out of space, so (companies) are looking not grow either in Southern Mexico or El Paso.”

Severed head in park, body next to school sow terror among Juarez residents

Leaders of the 2-year-old nonprofit are not plotting to take existing jobs from Juarez but rather to give manufacturers from the Midwestern United States to Europe another reason to come to the region.

“There is land in El Paso that we can (use) to provide opportunities for the manufacturing companies. That’s our main objective, to convince them that El Paso is in a great situation. We are on the border, we have 2.2 million people between Ciudad Juarez an El Paso,” Castaneda said. “If we convince them that the geography, the (availability of) land, the security – El Paso is a very safe city with a great environment to live in – so that creates tons of jobs, tons of growth” for the region.

El Paso already has a very active Borderplex Alliance trade promotion group that has worked with city and county leaders in recent years to lure companies like Amazon, TJ Maxx and Schneider Electric here. Just across the state line in Santa Teresa, the Border Industrial Association has had a hand in turning a piece of desert into one of New Mexico’s fastest-growing economic engines.

Mexico joining efforts to expand Santa Teresa Port of Entry

The El Paso Trade and Manufacturing Council is trying to carve a niche focusing on manufacturers.

“We are an organization formed by local stakeholders with 100 years of experience in industry. We got together with ideas, and we saw an opportunity because we have 10 to 20 manufacturing plants in El Paso; in Juarez they have around 400.”

The biggest obstacle for manufacturers to choose El Paso over Mexico is labor costs. The minimum wage in Texas is $7.25 an hour; in Juarez, it is $8.60 a day .

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Castaneda said he’s aware of the disparity but his two decades-plus of experience in transportation and logistics makes him confident the group’s goal is achievable. El Paso has some of the most efficient transportation companies in the country, and there’s the advantage of your merchandise not having to sit for hours on the Mexican side waiting for clearance at U.S. ports of entry.

“We have opportunities on transportation costs, it saves a lot of cash,” Castaneda said. The components assembled in Juarez “have to be sent back for (further) refurbishment. That means costs in transportation and costs in the supply chain. If a manufacturing plant establishes here in El Paso, they will supply to the maquiladoras just across the border. So now we’re manufacturing here, we are creating jobs here, we’re creating growth here and we’re helping the maquiladoras across the border. Together, we become a bigger region.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktoy1047.com

TxDOT Awarded Millions for Northeast Texas Trail

Texas is taking another step forward in providing safe, long-distance travel options for bicyclists and pedestrians after TxDOT received $25 million in federal funds to expand two trail corridors in Northeast Texas and El Paso. Both trails are components of the state’s envisioned Bicycle Tourism Trails network. The United...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
El Paso, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Industry, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Business
cbs4local.com

El Paso restaurant says goodbye after several years in operation

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A well-known restaurant in El Paso is saying goodbye to its patrons. Hiney's Sports Bar & Grill at 8220 Gateway Blvd E shared on social media that they were closing down on Sunday. "Thank you El Paso for a great 26 years," said Oscar.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

USO lounge to close at the El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas –The United Service Organization (USO) is now planning on closing their lounge at the El Paso International Airport. The lounge provided by USO, a nonprofit-charitable corporation, provides members of the United States Armed Forces and their families, a place to relax and included activities and like pool and video games, as well as snacks.
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

28-year-old Mexican Woman Arrested Smuggling 14 Pounds of Cocaine in the 'Safest City in America'

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta border crossing in El Paso, Texas intercepted 14 pounds of cocaine in a failed smuggling attempt. “CBP uses a layered enforcement approach to identify and stop drug smuggling at the border,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “CBP officer expertise, canines, and technology all are important elements in stemming the flow of contraband.”
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plants#Manufacturing Companies#Business Industry#Linus Business#Farah Inc
KTSM

Grant will help to build bicycle trail in Lower Valley connecting 2 missions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation has received a $25 million federal grant to expand two trail corridors, one of them in El Paso County. The money, from the Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, will be used to help build the 68-mile Paso Del Norte Trail. The […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?

If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KTSM

Expert at UTEP warns of potential danger to school zones

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With more crashes involving immigrant smugglers in the Borderland, one local expert warns of potential danger in school zones. Victor Manjarrez Jr., director of the Center of Law and Human Behavior at UTEP, says there is a growing concern that vehicles that are smuggling in undocumented immigrants could possibly start […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

State’s lead prosecutor no longer on Walmart shooting case

EL PASO, Texas -- District Attorney Yvonne Rosales's lead prosecutor on the Walmart shooting case was taken off the case Monday afternoon, a source close to the case confirmed. John Briggs was assigned to the case back in January 2020 and was one of the senior trial attorneys with the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Retired judge weighs in on 375 dismissed criminal cases in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A retired El Paso judge is weighing in following the dismissal of 375 criminal cases. Since Monday, the cases were released after the District Attorney's Office didn't indict them within a certain time frame. A Texas law allows cases to be dismissed if they aren't indicted within 180 days. A total The post Retired judge weighs in on 375 dismissed criminal cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
El Paso News

Vehicle falls into canal in Lower Valley; 1 transported with minor injuries

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A vehicle fell into a canal in the Lower Valley Saturday morning, prompting El Paso Fire crews to rescue one person. The incident happened at North Loop and Mauer near Bel Air High School. El Paso Fire reported that one person was rescued, checked at the scene and then transported to the hospital with what were called minor injuries.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

County provides sandbags to residents outside city limits

outside city limits EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Public Works department is offering sandbags at no cost or requirements to the public. The sandbags are outside of the facilities listed below and are available 24 hours a day. The location of the County facilities follows: Road & Bridge Fabens Warehouse, 1331 N. Fabens […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

EPPD looks for information on west El Paso traffic light shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is asking for the help of the public in the investigation of a shooting that happened earlier in August. On August 7, a 24-year-old man was shot at a traffic light on Sunland Park Drive near Interstate 10, police said.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Women arrested after hitting a police unit early Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a crash early Sunday. Officials say a DWI driver hit the back police unit. The police car was unoccupied as officers had lanes closed, according to officials. The crash happened at 11400 Gateway West in east El...
Border Report

Border Report

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
978K+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy