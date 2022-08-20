Read full article on original website
Facing Drivers License Suspension? PennDOT Launches Second Chance Program
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that select drivers facing a suspension due to accumulation of points on their driving records or for a conviction of excessive speeding now have a chance at redemption through successfully completing the newly-instituted Driver Improvement School (DIS) offered by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Franklin County Schedules Mosquito Spraying In Mont Alto Borough, Quincy Township
Residential and recreational areas in and around several Franklin County townships and communities will be sprayed for adult mosquitoes beginning around sunset on Aug. 22. Areas include Mont Alto Borough as well as Anthony Highway and Quincy Village in Quincy Township. High populations of adult mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus – as well as nuisance mosquitoes – have been detected in these areas. These roads are listed for residents’ reference; other roads and areas in close proximity may also be sprayed.
Mariner Finance in Multi-State Lawsuit Led by Shapiro
Attorney General Shapiro announced today that he’s leading a multistate lawsuit against Mariner Finance for widespread violations of multiple consumer protection laws. The suit alleges that Mariner Finance charged consumers for hidden add-on products that consumers either didn’t know about or didn’t agree to buy. Consumers left Mariner Finance believing they had entered into an agreement to borrow and repay, over time, a certain amount of money. In reality, because of these hidden add-on products, Mariner added hundreds to thousands of dollars to the total amount a consumer owed. Mariner charged Pennsylvanians $19.5 million for add-ons from 2015 to 2018 and charged another $8 million in interest for these premiums in the same period.
Looking for Answers on Mail Delivery Delays
Members of Congress from Delaware and Pennsylvania want answers about service delays within the U.S. Postal Service. A team of both republicans and democrats joined forces in drafting a letter about the disruptions in mail, requesting answers by Tuesday. The letter asks what action plan and solutions have been enacted...
Vocational Rehabilitation Services Waitlist Eliminated
In a newsletter this week, Representative Rob Kauffman announced that The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) has terminated the waitlist for vocational rehabilitation services for significantly disabled (SD) and non-significantly disabled (NSD) individuals. Assisting Pennsylvanians with Disabilities. L&I’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) assists Pennsylvanians with disabilities in...
Recreational marijuana gets complicated
The Pennsylvania General Assembly has spent a lot of time in committee meetings discussing whether to legalize recreational marijuana, but federal holdups may matter more than state-level action. Even if state politicians strike a deal to approve recreational use, federal prohibition – and the risk that follows – causes trouble...
$4.9B in Unemployment Fraud still Unrecovered
There has been $6 billion in unemployment fraud in 2020 and 2021 in Pennsylvania from which about $1.1 billion of that money has been recouped by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department. The fraud is spread among the traditional unemployment program and the temporary federal aid that came during the pandemic from...
Pennsylvania: Recognizing Human Trafficking
Indicators of human trafficking is the first step in identifying victims and can help save a life. Here are some common indicators to help recognize human trafficking. You can also download or order the Blue Campaign indicator card, which is a small plastic card that lists common signs of trafficking and how to report the crime.
Pennsylvania: Immunization Part of Back-to-School Planning
The Pennsylvania departments of Education, Health, Human Services and Insurance are reminding families to ensure their children’s immunizations are up to date as part of back-to-school preparations. : Are You at Increased Risk of Getting Pneumococcal Pneumonia?. Preventable Diseases. Vaccine-preventable diseases, such as chicken pox, meningitis, measles, whooping cough,...
Julia Eileen Geyer obituary 1932~2022
Julia Eileen Geyer, 90, of St. Thomas, Pennsylvania passed away August 18, 2022. She was born on August 18, 1932 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Arthur and Fannie (Dice) Shatzer. Julia worked at The Stanley Company for 45 years. She was a member of Edenville United Methodist Church. In her younger...
Lawmakers Demand Education Secretary to Reverse Gender Theory or Resign
This week, Representative Rob Kauffman joined a group of House Republican lawmakers in calling for acting Pennsylvania Education Secretary Eric Hagarty’s resignation unless he takes immediate action to reverse Gender Theory Student Indoctrination from taking hold in K-12 public schools. For example, it was recently discovered the PA Department...
