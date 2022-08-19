Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Malachi John Martin obituary 1995~2022
Our beloved Malachi John Martin, of Mifflin, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Friday afternoon, August 19, 2022, at the age of 27. Malachi was born April 27, 1995 in Minerva, Ohio to Don and Mildred Martin, and spent most of his formative years in Juniata Co., Pennsylvania. Malachi loved nature,...
Gertrude E Greey obituary 1928~2022
Gertrude E Greey, 94, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Friday, August 19, 2022, at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center. She was born on April 18, 1928, in Marshfield, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Joseph and Gertrude (Felker) Pinion. Gertrude was a 1949 graduate...
Judith Ann Unger obituary 1945~2022
Judith Ann Unger, 76, of Greencastle, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 in Chambersburg. Born September 29, 1945 in Williamson, PA, she was a daughter of the late Warren Noble and Beatrice Marie Stains Poper. Judith was raised in Williamson and attended high school. She worked as a seamstress...
Eugene T “Gene” Kauffman 1936~2022
Mr. Eugene T “Gene” Kauffman, 86, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday morning, August 15, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 16, 1936 in South Mountain, PA, he was the son of the late Harvey E. and Minnie V. (Galloway) Kauffman. He and his wife of over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shirley Mae Huntsberry obituary 1936~2022
Mrs. Shirley Mae Huntsberry (Stoops), 85, formerly of Harbaugh Church Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in Berwick Retirement Village, Berwick, PA. Born October 18, 1936 in the Roadside area of Washington Township, Franklin County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Percy M. and Ida B. (Bonar) Stoops.
Mildred Kathryn “Kathy” Mentzer 1937~2022
Mildred Kathryn “Kathy” Mentzer, 85, of Shippensburg, passed away Aug. 15, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Ronald L. Mentzer. Born April 7, 1937, in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Chester C. and Elsie H. (Cosey) Statler.
Joyce M Lindner obituary 1929~2022
Joyce M Lindner, 93, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away August 17, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 14, 1929 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, to Paul and Dorothy (Brandt) Martin. Following high school, Joyce worked for several years at the court house and The Chambersburg Trust...
Julia Eileen Geyer obituary 1932~2022
Julia Eileen Geyer, 90, of St. Thomas, Pennsylvania passed away August 18, 2022. She was born on August 18, 1932 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Arthur and Fannie (Dice) Shatzer. Julia worked at The Stanley Company for 45 years. She was a member of Edenville United Methodist Church. In her younger...
RELATED PEOPLE
Marvin E “Bus” Harr obituary 1950~2022
Marvin E “Bus” Harr, 71, of Big Cove Tannery, PA, passed away Monday, August 15th, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Marvin was born in Big Cove Tannery, PA on August 18, 1950, a son of the late Virginia M. (Gordon) and Ernest G. Harr. He served six years in...
Robert E Bless obituary 1942~2022
Robert E Bless, 79, of Fayetteville, PA passed away Sunday, August 14 2022 in his home. Born September 11, 1942 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late Charles E. Bless, Sr. and Ruth (Foust) Bless. He was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School with the...
Shirley Ann Morton obituary 1938~2022
Mrs. Shirley Ann Morton (Kling), 84, passed away at home and into God’s Paradise on Monday, August 15, 2022. Born April 14, 1938, she was the daughter of the late George L. and Helen (Kauffman) Kling. Mrs. Morton was from Spring Run, Pennsylvania and graduated from Fannett-Metal High School...
Christopher Paul Maghee Sr 1938~2022
Christopher Paul Maghee Sr, 84, of Shippensburg, PA and formerly of Chambersburg and Philadelphia, passed away on August 4, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 28, 1938, he was the son of the late Charles C. Maghee and Cordelia Jenkins Avery. Through the years, Christopher received several awards. Some of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russell N “Chippy” Truax 1962~2022
Russell N “Chippy” Truax, 60, of Everett, PA, passed away Thursday, August 11th, at his home. Chippy was born in McConnellsburg, PA on April 20, 1962, a son of the late Shirley A. (Matthews) Truax and John N. Truax, Sr.. He was a graduate of McConnellsburg High School....
Ok Nam Tritle obituary 1947~2022
Ok Nam Tritle, 75, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law. Born August 2, 1947 in Kyongpuk-do, South Korea, she was a daughter of the late Pak Sun Hak and Yi Um Chong. Mrs. Tritle was a homemaker...
Russell E Brown obituary 1936~2022
Russell E Brown, age 86, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away at home on Friday, August 12, 2022. Born March 26, 1936, in Maddensville, PA, he was the son of the late Orris and Ruth (Cramer) Brown. Mr. Brown was a 1954 graduate of the former Saltillo High School. He went...
Friends of Legal Services Book Sale to Kick Off On September 16th
Over 70,000 books will go on sale at bargain prices when the 36th Annual Friends of Legal Services Book Sale opens its doors on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 9:00 AM. “We are thrilled to be able to invite the public to our book sale again, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic,” said Carolyn Carter, a volunteer with the organization. “We have far more books than ever before, on every topic imaginable—and we’re at the Chambersburg Mall, a much more spacious location than in the past, with acres of parking.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Franklin County Schedules Mosquito Spraying In Mont Alto Borough, Quincy Township
Residential and recreational areas in and around several Franklin County townships and communities will be sprayed for adult mosquitoes beginning around sunset on Aug. 22. Areas include Mont Alto Borough as well as Anthony Highway and Quincy Village in Quincy Township. High populations of adult mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus – as well as nuisance mosquitoes – have been detected in these areas. These roads are listed for residents’ reference; other roads and areas in close proximity may also be sprayed.
Douglas Emery Johnson obituary 1970~2022
Tears are falling from the Heavens today because on Saturday, August 13th, 2022, my little brother, Douglas Emery Johnson, born January 7, 1970, breathed his last breath on this earth. Doug was an amazing man, loved by all who knew him. He was wicked smart and famous for his incredibly...
Calvin “Glenn” Daugherty 1943~2022
Calvin “Glenn” Daugherty, age 79, of Greencastle, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday evening, August 11, 2022, at his home. Born February 15, 1943, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Edward and Mary Byers Daugherty. Glenn and his late wife owned and operated Darview...
Chambersburg: F&M Trust Hires New Financial Services Representative
F&M Trust is pleased to be able to announce the following new hires and promotions in the Chambersburg, Mechanicsburg, and surrounding area’s. Mckenzie Besecker has been hired as a Financial Services Representative for the Lincoln Way West Office. Besecker will perform a wide array of transactions for and provide excellent service to current and new customers of the bank. She previously worked at Starbucks. The Fayetteville resident enjoys spending time outdoors and with family.
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0