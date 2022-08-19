Over 70,000 books will go on sale at bargain prices when the 36th Annual Friends of Legal Services Book Sale opens its doors on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 9:00 AM. “We are thrilled to be able to invite the public to our book sale again, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic,” said Carolyn Carter, a volunteer with the organization. “We have far more books than ever before, on every topic imaginable—and we’re at the Chambersburg Mall, a much more spacious location than in the past, with acres of parking.”

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO