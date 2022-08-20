Read full article on original website
T Ruth Carbaugh obituary 1925~2022
T Ruth Carbaugh, 97, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at SpiriTrust Gettysburg, PA. She was born January 22, 1925 in Mt. Joy Township, Adams County, PA the daughter of the late Charles and Sarah Schwartz Benner. Her husband, Edward H. Carbaugh died in 2019. Mrs. Carbaugh was...
Malachi John Martin obituary 1995~2022
Our beloved Malachi John Martin, of Mifflin, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Friday afternoon, August 19, 2022, at the age of 27. Malachi was born April 27, 1995 in Minerva, Ohio to Don and Mildred Martin, and spent most of his formative years in Juniata Co., Pennsylvania. Malachi loved nature,...
Linda P McDannell obituary 1951~2022
Linda P McDannell, 71, of Orrtanna, PA passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg. Born on February 22, 1951 in Gettysburg to the late Richard F. Plank and Virginia I. (White) Plank. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Daniel C. McDannell....
Tina L Woodring obituary 1958~2022
Tina L Woodring, age 63, of McConnellsburg, PA, formerly of Waynesboro, PA, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, PA. Tina was born on November 19, 1958, in Waynesboro, PA, the daughter of the late Theodore B. Woodring and E. Louise Stahley Woodring of McConnellsburg, PA.
lykensvalley.org
Lykens Woman Dies Following Abortion, 1933
Two well-known Pottsville men, W. H. Mortimer, and Robert Wessinger, were arrested in 1933 and charged with performing an illegal or criminal operation (abortion) on Anna Snyder of Lykens, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, which resulted in her death. Snyder had been employed as a domestic in the Mortimer household, and it was assumed that it was Mortimer who was responsible for her “delicate condition.” Although a coroner’s jury concluded that some kind of operation had been performed to terminate the pregnancy, and that “it cannot be proved that any crime was committed,” the men went to trial anyway, probably because Mortimer, at the time of his arrest, confessed to the abortion. After presentation of the evidence by the Commonwealth, the judge freed Wessinger on the grounds of insufficient evidence. The jury took the case on Mortimer and returned with a verdict of “not guilty.”
Judith Ann Unger obituary 1945~2022
Judith Ann Unger, 76, of Greencastle, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 in Chambersburg. Born September 29, 1945 in Williamson, PA, she was a daughter of the late Warren Noble and Beatrice Marie Stains Poper. Judith was raised in Williamson and attended high school. She worked as a seamstress...
Mildred Kathryn “Kathy” Mentzer 1937~2022
Mildred Kathryn “Kathy” Mentzer, 85, of Shippensburg, passed away Aug. 15, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Ronald L. Mentzer. Born April 7, 1937, in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Chester C. and Elsie H. (Cosey) Statler.
Joyce M Lindner obituary 1929~2022
Joyce M Lindner, 93, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away August 17, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 14, 1929 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, to Paul and Dorothy (Brandt) Martin. Following high school, Joyce worked for several years at the court house and The Chambersburg Trust...
Mary Hartman Coleman obituary 1921~2022
Mary Hartman Coleman, age 93, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Brookview Healthcare Center, Chambersburg. Mary was born July 19, 1921 in St. Thomas, PA, as the daughter of the late Paul Edmund Hartman and Emma Grace (Ricker) Hartman. Mary graduated in the Class of 1947...
Eugene T “Gene” Kauffman 1936~2022
Mr. Eugene T “Gene” Kauffman, 86, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday morning, August 15, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 16, 1936 in South Mountain, PA, he was the son of the late Harvey E. and Minnie V. (Galloway) Kauffman. He and his wife of over...
Shirley Mae Huntsberry obituary 1936~2022
Mrs. Shirley Mae Huntsberry (Stoops), 85, formerly of Harbaugh Church Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in Berwick Retirement Village, Berwick, PA. Born October 18, 1936 in the Roadside area of Washington Township, Franklin County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Percy M. and Ida B. (Bonar) Stoops.
Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos
Students in the Derry Township School District returned to school today. The Hershey area students were one of three Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining two Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today.
Robert E Bless obituary 1942~2022
Robert E Bless, 79, of Fayetteville, PA passed away Sunday, August 14 2022 in his home. Born September 11, 1942 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late Charles E. Bless, Sr. and Ruth (Foust) Bless. He was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School with the...
abc27.com
Can township change Cumberland County resident’s address for safety reasons?
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Jeannie Nally lives at the corner of Laurie Drive and Michael Court in the Shippensburg Village 55+ Community in South Hampton Township, Cumberland County. The house has been there since 2015. When she and her husband moved in a year ago, they noticed there was...
lebtown.com
Lebanon County real estate transfers (August 1 to August 15)
Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Town & Country Developers to Jeremiah Zimmerman for $489,000. Richard S. Snyder to Legacy Cash Offer LLC for $158,000. Bethel Township. 141 Elk Drive Lot 73. BP Real Estate Investment Group LP to Wilmer Lantz, Debra Enfield for $299,900.
local21news.com
Commercial fire in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A confirmed fire has been ongoing at Patterson's Diesel Inc. at 6557 Buchanan Trail East in Franklin County. The fire was reported as a third alarm fire by Washington Township Police Department at around 1:00PM. According to Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department, all of Buchanan...
abc27.com
Cumberland County library opens to the public
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Simpson Public Libary in Mechanicsburg celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 20. It is in the former Agway building on West Allen Street. When Agway moved out, both the friends of the Simpson Library and the Library itself thought the space was a perfect spot for the new facility.
Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
lebtown.com
Blotter: Fatal accident, harassment, commercial burglary, criminal mischief
Harassment – At approximately 7:03 p.m. Aug. 13, police responded to the 200 block of North Mechanic Street for a reported domestic. Police determined that a 38-year-old Fredericksburg man and the victim, a 32-year-old Fredericksburg woman, were engaged in a verbal argument. During the argument, the actor purposefully discharged bodily fluids onto the victim by way of forcibly propelling fluid from his nose onto her face. The victim, along with her children, were relocated. Charges were filed against the actor, who fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Want to Guess What the Top 5 Restaurants in Lancaster are, According to Yelp?
Hint - it reflects the incredible diversity Lancaster has when it comes to the food scene. Here are the top five, highest rated restaurants in Lancaster, PA, according to Yelp.
