'Fire Incident' Shuts Down Three Major Roadways In Central PA (DEVELOPING)
Three major roadways in central Pennsylvania have been closed due to a '"fire incident," authorities say. The undisclosed "fire incident," was first announced by Waynesboro police around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022. The police asked the public to avoid "West Main Street in the area of Prices Church...
Tractor-trailer overturns on Lower Windsor Township road
LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer flipped over Monday afternoon in York County. It happened around 1:20 p.m. on the 5400 block of Mt. Pisgah Road in Lower Windsor Township. Police and fire crews are at the scene. Mt. Pisgah Road is shut down in the area. Southbound...
Stalled vehicle cleared on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A stalled vehicle caused problems on I-83 in Dauphin County Monday morning. The shoulder was closed in the northbound lanes of I-83 after Exit 44B/19th Street, causing significant delays. The scene has since been cleared. Remember, you can always get live traffic updates with our...
Can township change Cumberland County resident’s address for safety reasons?
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Jeannie Nally lives at the corner of Laurie Drive and Michael Court in the Shippensburg Village 55+ Community in South Hampton Township, Cumberland County. The house has been there since 2015. When she and her husband moved in a year ago, they noticed there was...
Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
Fatal Crash Investigation In York County
YORK COUNTY – A Saturday afternoon multi-vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. Authorities say a 37-year-old man hit a vehicle at the Route 30 and Trinity Road signal light in West Manchester Township while going westbound which set off a chain of events that impacted several vehicles. There were several vehicles and individuals involved. Their conditions were not known. It is not known what caused the man to lose control and cause the crash. An autopsy has been scheduled. West Manchester Township Police are investigating.
Fire breaks out at business near Waynesboro, Franklin County
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A fire broke out at a business in Washington Township, Franklin County. The fire started around 12:45 p.m. Monday at Patterson's Diesel in the 6500 block of Buchanan Trail East, near Waynesboro. There is no word on the cause of the fire.
Another deer-disease management expansion announced by Game Commission
A road-killed deer in Upper Mifflin Township in Cumberland County tested positive for chronic wasting disease, leading to an expansion of Disease Management Area 2 farther east to include more of Adams, Cumberland and York counties. The always-fatal CWD affects members of the deer family, including white-tailed deer and elk....
283 east reopened near Middletown after crash
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes of 283 eastbound near Middletown are now reopened after they were closed Friday morning, according to 511PA. The road was closed as of about 7 a.m., according to 511PA. The crash occurred between the exits for PA 230/PA 341 — Toll House Road and PA 743 — Hershey/Elizabethtown. As […]
One killed in York County Crash, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 37-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Saturday in York County. According to police, it happened around 4:15 PM at the corner of North Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Manchester Township. Officials say the 37-year-old was driving and for an...
Pa. AED plan waiting for FDA approval
CARLISLE, Pa. — "This is singlehandedly the most important public health initiative that has come through emergency medical services that I've ever seen." Nathan Harig, assistant chief at Cumberland Goodwill EMS was talking about the 4-Minute City program, designed to strategically place 300 automatic external defibrillator units across Cumberland County to provide medical attention to sudden cardiac arrest patients within four minutes.
Waynesboro police: Targeted enforcement waves have started
Several targeted enforcement waves have started in Waynesboro and will continue through through September 17. Waynesboro police officers will pay special attention to enforcing seat belt laws, pedestrian safety enforcement, and aggressive driving during the next few weeks. Seat belts save lives. Seat belts save lives every day. They can...
DUI stop sign hit-and-run leads to gas leak, police say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Chambersburg Police were called to Pleasant Street after receiving a report of a hit and run where a suspect ran over a stop sign. Police say that 37-year-old Frankie Nichols was identified as a suspect in the incident and an officer went to his residence to locate him and confirm.
York Coroner: ‘Shortcuts’ can kill; OSHA gives more details about Amazon and J&K Salvage deaths
Kevin Chambers says he never becomes jaded investigating workplace deaths, despite how many he investigates.
OSHA calling on employers to protect workers after alarming amount of workplace fatalities in south central Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Almost one month after a 53-year-old Harrisburg man was killed in a chicken barn collapse at Hillandale Farms in Tyrone Township, Adams County, the wreckage remains. It’s just one of the staggering 21 workplace fatalities that have occurred across south central Pennsylvania since October of last...
Pennsylvania State Trooper Drunk During Morning Patrol: PSP
A Pennsylvania state trooper is accused of driving intoxicated while on duty, the state police announced on Friday, August 19. Joshua Matthew Ravel, 26, of Harrisburg, was assigned to Troop J, York when he "was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of Monday, Aug. 15," state police say.
Pigs killed after getting loose on I-81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pigs got loose on I-81 northbound near exit 77 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning, PennDOT confirmed to abc27. Trooper Megan Frazer, public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police, said police were dispatched around 7:10 a.m. on Thursday for loose pigs on the roadway around mile marker 77. Frazer said […]
Waynesboro Police are conducting targeted seatbelt, pedestrian safety enforcement efforts through mid-September
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in a Franklin County borough will be conducting targeted seat belt and pedestrian safety enforcement efforts over the next month. The Waynesboro Police Department said its effort began August 14 and will continue through September 17. "Seat belts save lives every day," the department said....
Man killed in York County multi-vehicle crash Saturday
A 37-year-old man was killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle collision in West Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Coroner’s office staff were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. Saturday to the incident, which occurred around the intersection of North Baker and Trinity roads with Route 30. The...
1 dead, 2 arrested in Jefferson County shooting
One person is dead in Jefferson County after a shooting early Sunday morning. Toronto police say Skyler Miller was taken to Trinity with a gunshot wound but later died at the hospital. Police say two people were arrested in connection to the shooting. One of those arrested is a juvenile. The shooting happened on West […]
