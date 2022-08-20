ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Stalled vehicle cleared on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A stalled vehicle caused problems on I-83 in Dauphin County Monday morning. The shoulder was closed in the northbound lanes of I-83 after Exit 44B/19th Street, causing significant delays. The scene has since been cleared. Remember, you can always get live traffic updates with our...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, PA
Government
County
Franklin County, PA
City
Dauphin, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Lancaster, PA
WTAJ

Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Fatal Crash Investigation In York County

YORK COUNTY – A Saturday afternoon multi-vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. Authorities say a 37-year-old man hit a vehicle at the Route 30 and Trinity Road signal light in West Manchester Township while going westbound which set off a chain of events that impacted several vehicles. There were several vehicles and individuals involved. Their conditions were not known. It is not known what caused the man to lose control and cause the crash. An autopsy has been scheduled. West Manchester Township Police are investigating.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire breaks out at business near Waynesboro, Franklin County

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A fire broke out at a business in Washington Township, Franklin County. The fire started around 12:45 p.m. Monday at Patterson's Diesel in the 6500 block of Buchanan Trail East, near Waynesboro. There is no word on the cause of the fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Infrastructure#Traffic Cameras#Traffic Condition#Android#Penndot News#Penndot District 8#Penndot Projects
abc27 News

283 east reopened near Middletown after crash

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes of 283 eastbound near Middletown are now reopened after they were closed Friday morning, according to 511PA. The road was closed as of about 7 a.m., according to 511PA. The crash occurred between the exits for PA 230/PA 341 — Toll House Road and PA 743 — Hershey/Elizabethtown. As […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
local21news.com

One killed in York County Crash, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 37-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Saturday in York County. According to police, it happened around 4:15 PM at the corner of North Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Manchester Township. Officials say the 37-year-old was driving and for an...
YORK COUNTY, PA
ems1.com

Pa. AED plan waiting for FDA approval

CARLISLE, Pa. — "This is singlehandedly the most important public health initiative that has come through emergency medical services that I've ever seen." Nathan Harig, assistant chief at Cumberland Goodwill EMS was talking about the 4-Minute City program, designed to strategically place 300 automatic external defibrillator units across Cumberland County to provide medical attention to sudden cardiac arrest patients within four minutes.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Waynesboro police: Targeted enforcement waves have started

Several targeted enforcement waves have started in Waynesboro and will continue through through September 17. Waynesboro police officers will pay special attention to enforcing seat belt laws, pedestrian safety enforcement, and aggressive driving during the next few weeks. Seat belts save lives. Seat belts save lives every day. They can...
WAYNESBORO, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Iphone
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
local21news.com

DUI stop sign hit-and-run leads to gas leak, police say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Chambersburg Police were called to Pleasant Street after receiving a report of a hit and run where a suspect ran over a stop sign. Police say that 37-year-old Frankie Nichols was identified as a suspect in the incident and an officer went to his residence to locate him and confirm.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania State Trooper Drunk During Morning Patrol: PSP

A Pennsylvania state trooper is accused of driving intoxicated while on duty, the state police announced on Friday, August 19. Joshua Matthew Ravel, 26, of Harrisburg, was assigned to Troop J, York when he "was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of Monday, Aug. 15," state police say.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Pigs killed after getting loose on I-81 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pigs got loose on I-81 northbound near exit 77 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning, PennDOT confirmed to abc27. Trooper Megan Frazer, public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police, said police were dispatched around 7:10 a.m. on Thursday for loose pigs on the roadway around mile marker 77. Frazer said […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man killed in York County multi-vehicle crash Saturday

A 37-year-old man was killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle collision in West Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Coroner’s office staff were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. Saturday to the incident, which occurred around the intersection of North Baker and Trinity roads with Route 30. The...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

1 dead, 2 arrested in Jefferson County shooting

One person is dead in Jefferson County after a shooting early Sunday morning. Toronto police say Skyler Miller was taken to Trinity with a gunshot wound but later died at the hospital. Police say two people were arrested in connection to the shooting. One of those arrested is a juvenile. The shooting happened on West […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy