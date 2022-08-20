Read full article on original website
Another Former WWE & NXT Superstar Makes AEW In-Ring Debut At Dark Taping (Spoiler Photo)
Not only one former WWE Superstar made their in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling over the weekend. As noted, former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake, a.k.a. Westin Blake, made his AEW in-ring debut in singles action at a match taped for AEW Dark that will air on the Tuesday, August 30, 2022 episode of the weekly AEW on YouTube digital series.
WWE Star Says He Will No Longer Be “Marketable”
When he returns to WWE TV, a RAW star promises that viewers will see more of his real side. “i’ve always found myself toning down who i am to be more “marketable”…and because of that i find myself trying to find myself. im pakistani. im indian. im american. im muslim. im mustafa ali. and im gonna embrace all that. screw being marketable. im gonna be a message.”
Trish Stratus Returning to WWE RAW
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been confirmed for Monday’s live RAW. RAW will be broadcast live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada’s Scotiabank Arena on Monday. This is Trish’s hometown, but it’s unclear what she will be doing specifically that evening. As previously mentioned, Stratus was...
Former WWE Star No Shows Event and Steals the Flight Credit
Promoter Graeme Keam of PrimosCollectibles.com took to Facebook to post a short video explaining that his show in Winnipeg, Canada, was a victim of a wrestler no-showing the event. This wrestler is former WWE and IMPACT wrestler Levy Valenz (fka No Way Jose). This happens in wrestling, travel situations occur,...
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
Another Change Expected for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament
WWE is changing the Women’s Tag Team Title tournament once again. It’s unclear what the change entails or who it will affect as of this writing, but Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com wrote, “Expect another change to the cursed bracket of the WWE women’s tag tournament.”. WWE...
Former WWE Star on Fans Possibly Turning Against Triple H Because They Are “Fickle”
Former WWE star Shane Thorne recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Thorne commented on Triple H’s creative direction in WWE and fans possibly turning against it. Thorne said:. “I don’t know, we’ll see [about changing...
Another Former WWE Star Returns on WWE SmackDown
If you weren’t paying close attention, you might have missed the apparent return of another former WWE star. Friday’s WWE SmackDown featured a “Viking Funeral” segment. The purpose of the segment was to make the point that The Viking Raiders are moving on because Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who were brutally attacked by Erik and Ivar, are now yesterday’s news.
Eric Bischoff Makes Prediction About AEW’s Future
All Elite Wrestling will be just fine. The former WCW and WWE executive spoke about the future of AEW and how the company will be received by a new television regime following the merger of Time Warner and Discovery back in April. “I’m probably more convinced than most anybody that’s...
Edge Reveals How He Came Up With His WWE Ring Name
WWE star Edge recently spoke with FOX News for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Hall Of Famer revealed how he came up with his ring name:. Edge said:. “I actually came up with Edge, I would have preferred Adam Copeland, but that...
Roman Reigns Sheds Heel Persona, Comes Out Of Character During Interaction With Fan
Roman Reigns may be the “Tribal Chief,” but he is a kind one. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion came out of character at a WWE live event this past weekend during a brief interaction with a young fan in the crowd. “The Head Of The Table” defeated Drew...
Ric Flair Looks Back At How Commonplace Steroids Were In WWE During Early 1990s
Steroids was simply part of the landscape during early-1990s WWE. On the latest episode of his official podcast, “To Be The Man,” Ric Flair reflected on how commonplace steroids were in WWE during the early portion of the decade of the 1990s. While talking about the topic on...
Updated WWE Clash at The Castle Card – New Title Match Revealed
The WWE Intercontinental Title match for WWE Clash at The Castle is now official. Sheamus won a Fatal 5 Way on Friday night’s 1200th episode of SmackDown from Montreal to move up to the position of the new #1 contender for the WWE Intercontinental Title. Along with Sami Zayn, other participants in the match included Happy Baron Corbin, Ricochet, Madcap Moss. Corbin attempted to finish Ricochet off, but Sheamus unexpectedly leveled him with a Brogue Kick to win and receive the title shot.
Several WWE RAW Spoilers: Another Return Set, Segment Revealed and More
The Road to Clash at The Castle continues tonight as WWE RAW airs live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will be attending RAW. The plan for Phoenix tonight is for her to confront The Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley. Bayley vs....
Tenille Dashwood and Madcap Moss Fuel Rumors About Her WWE Return
As PWMania.com previously reported, Tenille Dashwood is now a free agent and is currently available to sign with WWE, AEW, or any other significant wrestling company. Dashwood acknowledged that she is a free agent via Twitter. She recently let her Impact Wrestling contract expire, so she could technically appear anywhere in the upcoming days or weeks.
Ric Flair Believes The Ultimate Warrior Shouldn’t Be in the WWE Hall of Fame
In a recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair covered a wide range of topics. He discussed why The Ultimate Warrior shouldn’t have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Flair has been inducted into the Hall of Fame twice, first for his singles career and later as part of the Four Horsemen faction.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Ottawa, ON 8/20/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night Main Event live event at the Canadian Tire Center in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Liv Morgan and Aliyah. WWE Undisputed Championship Match. Roman Reigns defeated Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.
Edge Looks Back On Wrestling Advice Bret Hart Gave Him
Edge recently spoke with FOX News for an in-depth interview to promote his episode of the A&E Biography: WWE Legends documentary series. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on some early career advice he received from one of his pro wrestling idols — Bret “The Hitman” Hart.
Footage of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Reunion After WWE SmackDown in Montreal
This week’s edition of WWE Smackdown took place in Montreal, Canada, and after the show, Kevin Owens met up with Sami Zayn in the ring. In front of their home crowd, Owens and Zayn exchanged hugs after Riddle also showed up. The post-show segment was captured on video by Twitter user @AmandaCaliber. You can check out the footage below:
