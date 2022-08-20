ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

ems1.com

Pa. AED plan waiting for FDA approval

CARLISLE, Pa. — "This is singlehandedly the most important public health initiative that has come through emergency medical services that I've ever seen." Nathan Harig, assistant chief at Cumberland Goodwill EMS was talking about the 4-Minute City program, designed to strategically place 300 automatic external defibrillator units across Cumberland County to provide medical attention to sudden cardiac arrest patients within four minutes.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
lykensvalley.org

Lykens Woman Dies Following Abortion, 1933

Two well-known Pottsville men, W. H. Mortimer, and Robert Wessinger, were arrested in 1933 and charged with performing an illegal or criminal operation (abortion) on Anna Snyder of Lykens, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, which resulted in her death. Snyder had been employed as a domestic in the Mortimer household, and it was assumed that it was Mortimer who was responsible for her “delicate condition.” Although a coroner’s jury concluded that some kind of operation had been performed to terminate the pregnancy, and that “it cannot be proved that any crime was committed,” the men went to trial anyway, probably because Mortimer, at the time of his arrest, confessed to the abortion. After presentation of the evidence by the Commonwealth, the judge freed Wessinger on the grounds of insufficient evidence. The jury took the case on Mortimer and returned with a verdict of “not guilty.”
LYKENS, PA
PennLive.com

UPMC Carlisle president talks work in getting hospital back into community; what future holds for area

Jarrod Johnson has only been at UPMC Carlisle for about 18 months, but he’s aware of the community’s changing perspective on the hospital over the last decade. When then-PinnacleHealth, shortly ahead of its merger with UPMC in 2017, purchased the hospital from Community Health Systems, it was mired in complaints and questionable ER admission practices, stemming from when Health Management Associates had owned it as a for-profit business.
CARLISLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Youth Aid Panel looking for volunteers

Chambersburg’s youth needs you! The Franklin County Juvenile Probation Department is searching for volunteers to staff the borough’s Youth Aid Panel. The Youth Aid Panel serves as an alternative to juvenile court for first-time, non-violent juvenile offenders. The Panel meets on Thursday evenings to hear cases. Volunteers act as a team of informal judges who decide how a juvenile offender can repair the harm caused by their delinquent act.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Woman Gets 2 Years for $1.4 Million Nigerian Fraud

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 15, 2022, Robin Jean Seredych, age 65, of York, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to two years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner following her conviction for mail fraud as part of a Nigerian-based fraud scheme.
YORK, PA
WTAJ

Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WITF

OSHA finds workplace violations at a Mechanicsburg work site

The agency also released information about 21 recent workplace fatalities in southcentral Pennsylvania. VD Construction Services, a residential framing contractor from Hyattsville, Maryland, faces $87,429 in penalties for six workplace violations at a Mechanicsburg work site. After an inspection in February, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration alleged the company...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WGAL

Fire breaks out at business near Waynesboro, Franklin County

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A fire broke out at a business in Washington Township, Franklin County. The fire started around 12:45 p.m. Monday at Patterson's Diesel in the 6500 block of Buchanan Trail East, near Waynesboro. There is no word on the cause of the fire.
abc27.com

Cumberland County library opens to the public

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Simpson Public Libary in Mechanicsburg celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 20. It is in the former Agway building on West Allen Street. When Agway moved out, both the friends of the Simpson Library and the Library itself thought the space was a perfect spot for the new facility.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Tina L Woodring obituary 1958~2022

Tina L Woodring, age 63, of McConnellsburg, PA, formerly of Waynesboro, PA, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, PA. Tina was born on November 19, 1958, in Waynesboro, PA, the daughter of the late Theodore B. Woodring and E. Louise Stahley Woodring of McConnellsburg, PA.
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Commercial Observer

Frederick’s Westview Promenade Welcomes Four New Tenants

Four new tenants, including a trio of restaurants, have inked leases at Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor retail center in Frederick, Md. Hill Management Services owns and manages the center, which was developed in 2002. All four tenants are scheduled to open before year-end. “Frederick is Maryland’s second largest city...
FREDERICK, MD
