Linda P McDannell obituary 1951~2022
Linda P McDannell, 71, of Orrtanna, PA passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg. Born on February 22, 1951 in Gettysburg to the late Richard F. Plank and Virginia I. (White) Plank. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Daniel C. McDannell....
T Ruth Carbaugh obituary 1925~2022
T Ruth Carbaugh, 97, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at SpiriTrust Gettysburg, PA. She was born January 22, 1925 in Mt. Joy Township, Adams County, PA the daughter of the late Charles and Sarah Schwartz Benner. Her husband, Edward H. Carbaugh died in 2019. Mrs. Carbaugh was...
Tina L Woodring obituary 1958~2022
Tina L Woodring, age 63, of McConnellsburg, PA, formerly of Waynesboro, PA, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, PA. Tina was born on November 19, 1958, in Waynesboro, PA, the daughter of the late Theodore B. Woodring and E. Louise Stahley Woodring of McConnellsburg, PA.
Judith Ann Unger obituary 1945~2022
Judith Ann Unger, 76, of Greencastle, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 in Chambersburg. Born September 29, 1945 in Williamson, PA, she was a daughter of the late Warren Noble and Beatrice Marie Stains Poper. Judith was raised in Williamson and attended high school. She worked as a seamstress...
Joyce M Lindner obituary 1929~2022
Joyce M Lindner, 93, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away August 17, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 14, 1929 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, to Paul and Dorothy (Brandt) Martin. Following high school, Joyce worked for several years at the court house and The Chambersburg Trust...
Patsy A Hauk obituary 1946~2022
Mrs. Patsy A Hauk (Wise), 76, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, peacefully in her home after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma. Patsy was born on July 19, 1946 in Waynesboro, PA, to the late Paul and Marie (Miller) Wise and enjoyed growing up with her large family with three other siblings.
John Lawrence Reber 1936~2022
Col. John Lawrence Reber, US Army (Ret), 86, New Oxford, PA passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at home, surrounded by family and grateful to be home with his wife. He was born on Schofield Barracks, Oahu, Hawaii on April 25, 1936 the son of the late Col. Edward Cassel, US Army (Ret., USMA ‘28) and Betty Rose Reber.
Mary Hartman Coleman obituary 1921~2022
Mary Hartman Coleman, age 93, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Brookview Healthcare Center, Chambersburg. Mary was born July 19, 1921 in St. Thomas, PA, as the daughter of the late Paul Edmund Hartman and Emma Grace (Ricker) Hartman. Mary graduated in the Class of 1947...
Christina Diane Adams Booth 1964~2022
Christina Diane Adams Booth passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident. She was born on Thursday, May 21, 1964, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. At the time of her death, she was a resident of Portage, Indiana. She was 58. Christina was always the center...
Shirley Ann Morton obituary 1938~2022
Mrs. Shirley Ann Morton (Kling), 84, passed away at home and into God’s Paradise on Monday, August 15, 2022. Born April 14, 1938, she was the daughter of the late George L. and Helen (Kauffman) Kling. Mrs. Morton was from Spring Run, Pennsylvania and graduated from Fannett-Metal High School...
Shirley Mae Huntsberry obituary 1936~2022
Mrs. Shirley Mae Huntsberry (Stoops), 85, formerly of Harbaugh Church Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in Berwick Retirement Village, Berwick, PA. Born October 18, 1936 in the Roadside area of Washington Township, Franklin County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Percy M. and Ida B. (Bonar) Stoops.
Ok Nam Tritle obituary 1947~2022
Ok Nam Tritle, 75, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law. Born August 2, 1947 in Kyongpuk-do, South Korea, she was a daughter of the late Pak Sun Hak and Yi Um Chong. Mrs. Tritle was a homemaker...
Mary Ann Myers obituary 1941~2022
Mary Ann Myers, 81, of Pleasant Hall, departed this life on the morning of Monday, August 15, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. She was born in March 7, 1941, in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late John and Mary Lou (Kane) Petruska. Mary Ann married Ray S. Myers on August 25, 1962, in the Orrstown United Brethren Church.
Linda Ann Coe obituary 1952~2022
Linda Ann Coe (Stansbury), 70 of Fairfield, PA passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 09, 2022. Born in Gettysburg, PA on April 26, 1952, she was the daughter of the late William D. & Janet M. (Heyser) Stansbury. Linda was predeceased by her husband, D. Jason Coe (2003),...
Nancy Jean Heckman obituary 1951~2022
Nancy Jean Heckman (Hunt), 70, of Orrtanna, Pennsylvania passed away August 15, 2022 at home with her family by her side. She was born on October 11, 1951 in Bloomfield, New Jersey to the late J. Vernon and Phyllis (Barklay) Hunt. Nancy was a graduate of Parsippany High School in...
Russell N “Chippy” Truax 1962~2022
Russell N “Chippy” Truax, 60, of Everett, PA, passed away Thursday, August 11th, at his home. Chippy was born in McConnellsburg, PA on April 20, 1962, a son of the late Shirley A. (Matthews) Truax and John N. Truax, Sr.. He was a graduate of McConnellsburg High School....
Robert E Bless obituary 1942~2022
Robert E Bless, 79, of Fayetteville, PA passed away Sunday, August 14 2022 in his home. Born September 11, 1942 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late Charles E. Bless, Sr. and Ruth (Foust) Bless. He was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School with the...
Christopher Paul Maghee Sr 1938~2022
Christopher Paul Maghee Sr, 84, of Shippensburg, PA and formerly of Chambersburg and Philadelphia, passed away on August 4, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 28, 1938, he was the son of the late Charles C. Maghee and Cordelia Jenkins Avery. Through the years, Christopher received several awards. Some of...
Marvin E “Bus” Harr obituary 1950~2022
Marvin E “Bus” Harr, 71, of Big Cove Tannery, PA, passed away Monday, August 15th, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Marvin was born in Big Cove Tannery, PA on August 18, 1950, a son of the late Virginia M. (Gordon) and Ernest G. Harr. He served six years in...
Timothy E Wrynn obituary 1941~2022
Timothy E Wrynn, 81, formerly of Gettysburg, PA died Monday morning, August 15, 2022 at Paramount Senior Living, Fayetteville, PA. Born April 1, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan he was the son of the late Dennis and Helen (Kelly) Wrynn. While living in Detroit Tim worked for Mr. and Mrs. Walter...
