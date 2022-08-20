Congson the hero in Boardman’s come-from-behind victory
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – What started out as a battle of two defenses unwilling to give an inch ended with a big moment on special teams Friday night as Boardman scored 10 points in the final six minutes to overcome Cardinal Mooney, 10-7.
Austin Congson played the part of hero late in the game, connecting on a 25-yard field goal with just over three minutes left to seal the win.Boardman High School football preview
Both defenses were strong in the first half, leading to a scoreless tie going into intermission.
Mooney finally broke the tie in the third quarter when Ashton O’Brien rolled out to his left and found Robert Hardy for a touchdown to give the Cardinals the first lead of the game, 7-0.
With just over six minutes remaining in the game, Boardman’s Fernando Ortiz broke loose for a 34-yard touchdown run.Cardinal Mooney High School football preview
The Boardman defense held strong in the final minutes after Congson’s field goal gave them their first lead with just minutes to go.
Boardman (1-0) will host Chaney in week two. Cardinal Mooney (0-1) will host Lake Catholic.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
