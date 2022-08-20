ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Congson the hero in Boardman’s come-from-behind victory

By Justin Shilot
 3 days ago

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – What started out as a battle of two defenses unwilling to give an inch ended with a big moment on special teams Friday night as Boardman scored 10 points in the final six minutes to overcome Cardinal Mooney, 10-7.

Austin Congson played the part of hero late in the game, connecting on a 25-yard field goal with just over three minutes left to seal the win.

Both defenses were strong in the first half, leading to a scoreless tie going into intermission.

Mooney finally broke the tie in the third quarter when Ashton O’Brien rolled out to his left and found Robert Hardy for a touchdown to give the Cardinals the first lead of the game, 7-0.

With just over six minutes remaining in the game, Boardman’s Fernando Ortiz broke loose for a 34-yard touchdown run.

The Boardman defense held strong in the final minutes after Congson’s field goal gave them their first lead with just minutes to go.

Boardman (1-0) will host Chaney in week two. Cardinal Mooney (0-1) will host Lake Catholic.

