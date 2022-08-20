Read full article on original website
Malachi John Martin obituary 1995~2022
Our beloved Malachi John Martin, of Mifflin, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Friday afternoon, August 19, 2022, at the age of 27. Malachi was born April 27, 1995 in Minerva, Ohio to Don and Mildred Martin, and spent most of his formative years in Juniata Co., Pennsylvania. Malachi loved nature,...
T Ruth Carbaugh obituary 1925~2022
T Ruth Carbaugh, 97, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at SpiriTrust Gettysburg, PA. She was born January 22, 1925 in Mt. Joy Township, Adams County, PA the daughter of the late Charles and Sarah Schwartz Benner. Her husband, Edward H. Carbaugh died in 2019. Mrs. Carbaugh was...
Tina L Woodring obituary 1958~2022
Tina L Woodring, age 63, of McConnellsburg, PA, formerly of Waynesboro, PA, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, PA. Tina was born on November 19, 1958, in Waynesboro, PA, the daughter of the late Theodore B. Woodring and E. Louise Stahley Woodring of McConnellsburg, PA.
Julia Eileen Geyer obituary 1932~2022
Julia Eileen Geyer, 90, of St. Thomas, Pennsylvania passed away August 18, 2022. She was born on August 18, 1932 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Arthur and Fannie (Dice) Shatzer. Julia worked at The Stanley Company for 45 years. She was a member of Edenville United Methodist Church. In her younger...
Gertrude E Greey obituary 1928~2022
Gertrude E Greey, 94, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Friday, August 19, 2022, at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center. She was born on April 18, 1928, in Marshfield, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Joseph and Gertrude (Felker) Pinion. Gertrude was a 1949 graduate...
Mary Alice Rice obituary 1941~2022
Mary Alice Rice, 80, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, formerly of Chambersburg, passed away August 18, 2022 at Gardens At Gettysburg. She was born on October 8, 1941 in Quincy, Pennsylvania to Clarence and Bessie (Bakner) DeHart. She had worked as a seamstress at Clothing Manufacturing factories. Mary is survived by her...
Patsy A Hauk obituary 1946~2022
Mrs. Patsy A Hauk (Wise), 76, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, peacefully in her home after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma. Patsy was born on July 19, 1946 in Waynesboro, PA, to the late Paul and Marie (Miller) Wise and enjoyed growing up with her large family with three other siblings.
Mildred Kathryn “Kathy” Mentzer 1937~2022
Mildred Kathryn “Kathy” Mentzer, 85, of Shippensburg, passed away Aug. 15, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Ronald L. Mentzer. Born April 7, 1937, in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Chester C. and Elsie H. (Cosey) Statler.
Bobby “Bob” Ray Pritt obituary 1936~2022
Bobby “Bob” Ray Pritt, age 86, of Orrtanna, passed away peacefully Friday, August 19, 2022 at Gettysburg Hospital. He was born June 30, 1936 in Sanger, West Virginia, as the son of the late Andrew J. and Gertrude (Payette) Pritt. Bobby attended Fayetteville High School in West Virginia....
Shirley Mae Huntsberry obituary 1936~2022
Mrs. Shirley Mae Huntsberry (Stoops), 85, formerly of Harbaugh Church Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in Berwick Retirement Village, Berwick, PA. Born October 18, 1936 in the Roadside area of Washington Township, Franklin County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Percy M. and Ida B. (Bonar) Stoops.
Mary Hartman Coleman obituary 1921~2022
Mary Hartman Coleman, age 93, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Brookview Healthcare Center, Chambersburg. Mary was born July 19, 1921 in St. Thomas, PA, as the daughter of the late Paul Edmund Hartman and Emma Grace (Ricker) Hartman. Mary graduated in the Class of 1947...
Christina Diane Adams Booth 1964~2022
Christina Diane Adams Booth passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident. She was born on Thursday, May 21, 1964, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. At the time of her death, she was a resident of Portage, Indiana. She was 58. Christina was always the center...
Shirley Ann Morton obituary 1938~2022
Mrs. Shirley Ann Morton (Kling), 84, passed away at home and into God’s Paradise on Monday, August 15, 2022. Born April 14, 1938, she was the daughter of the late George L. and Helen (Kauffman) Kling. Mrs. Morton was from Spring Run, Pennsylvania and graduated from Fannett-Metal High School...
Ok Nam Tritle obituary 1947~2022
Ok Nam Tritle, 75, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law. Born August 2, 1947 in Kyongpuk-do, South Korea, she was a daughter of the late Pak Sun Hak and Yi Um Chong. Mrs. Tritle was a homemaker...
Mary Ann Myers obituary 1941~2022
Mary Ann Myers, 81, of Pleasant Hall, departed this life on the morning of Monday, August 15, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. She was born in March 7, 1941, in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late John and Mary Lou (Kane) Petruska. Mary Ann married Ray S. Myers on August 25, 1962, in the Orrstown United Brethren Church.
Linda Ann Coe obituary 1952~2022
Linda Ann Coe (Stansbury), 70 of Fairfield, PA passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 09, 2022. Born in Gettysburg, PA on April 26, 1952, she was the daughter of the late William D. & Janet M. (Heyser) Stansbury. Linda was predeceased by her husband, D. Jason Coe (2003),...
Russell N “Chippy” Truax 1962~2022
Russell N “Chippy” Truax, 60, of Everett, PA, passed away Thursday, August 11th, at his home. Chippy was born in McConnellsburg, PA on April 20, 1962, a son of the late Shirley A. (Matthews) Truax and John N. Truax, Sr.. He was a graduate of McConnellsburg High School....
Nancy Jean Heckman obituary 1951~2022
Nancy Jean Heckman (Hunt), 70, of Orrtanna, Pennsylvania passed away August 15, 2022 at home with her family by her side. She was born on October 11, 1951 in Bloomfield, New Jersey to the late J. Vernon and Phyllis (Barklay) Hunt. Nancy was a graduate of Parsippany High School in...
Marvin E “Bus” Harr obituary 1950~2022
Marvin E “Bus” Harr, 71, of Big Cove Tannery, PA, passed away Monday, August 15th, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Marvin was born in Big Cove Tannery, PA on August 18, 1950, a son of the late Virginia M. (Gordon) and Ernest G. Harr. He served six years in...
Eugene T “Gene” Kauffman 1936~2022
Mr. Eugene T “Gene” Kauffman, 86, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday morning, August 15, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 16, 1936 in South Mountain, PA, he was the son of the late Harvey E. and Minnie V. (Galloway) Kauffman. He and his wife of over...
