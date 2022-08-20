The WWE Intercontinental Title match for WWE Clash at The Castle is now official. Sheamus won a Fatal 5 Way on Friday night’s 1200th episode of SmackDown from Montreal to move up to the position of the new #1 contender for the WWE Intercontinental Title. Along with Sami Zayn, other participants in the match included Happy Baron Corbin, Ricochet, Madcap Moss. Corbin attempted to finish Ricochet off, but Sheamus unexpectedly leveled him with a Brogue Kick to win and receive the title shot.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO