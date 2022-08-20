YORK COUNTY – A Saturday afternoon multi-vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. Authorities say a 37-year-old man hit a vehicle at the Route 30 and Trinity Road signal light in West Manchester Township while going westbound which set off a chain of events that impacted several vehicles. There were several vehicles and individuals involved. Their conditions were not known. It is not known what caused the man to lose control and cause the crash. An autopsy has been scheduled. West Manchester Township Police are investigating.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO