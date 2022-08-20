ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

Commercial fire in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A confirmed fire has been ongoing at Patterson's Diesel Inc. at 6557 Buchanan Trail East in Franklin County. The fire was reported as a third alarm fire by Washington Township Police Department at around 1:00PM. According to Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department, all of Buchanan...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chambersburg, PA
Government
City
Chambersburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
ems1.com

Pa. AED plan waiting for FDA approval

CARLISLE, Pa. — "This is singlehandedly the most important public health initiative that has come through emergency medical services that I've ever seen." Nathan Harig, assistant chief at Cumberland Goodwill EMS was talking about the 4-Minute City program, designed to strategically place 300 automatic external defibrillator units across Cumberland County to provide medical attention to sudden cardiac arrest patients within four minutes.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Center Street#Urban Construction#Ada#Town Council
abc27.com

Cumberland County library opens to the public

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Simpson Public Libary in Mechanicsburg celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 20. It is in the former Agway building on West Allen Street. When Agway moved out, both the friends of the Simpson Library and the Library itself thought the space was a perfect spot for the new facility.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Waynesboro police: Targeted enforcement waves have started

Several targeted enforcement waves have started in Waynesboro and will continue through through September 17. Waynesboro police officers will pay special attention to enforcing seat belt laws, pedestrian safety enforcement, and aggressive driving during the next few weeks. Seat belts save lives. Seat belts save lives every day. They can...
WAYNESBORO, PA
wdac.com

Fatal Crash Investigation In York County

YORK COUNTY – A Saturday afternoon multi-vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. Authorities say a 37-year-old man hit a vehicle at the Route 30 and Trinity Road signal light in West Manchester Township while going westbound which set off a chain of events that impacted several vehicles. There were several vehicles and individuals involved. Their conditions were not known. It is not known what caused the man to lose control and cause the crash. An autopsy has been scheduled. West Manchester Township Police are investigating.
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
tinyhousetalk.com

10-acre Tiny House Retreat Center in West Virginia

Tiny Haven is a tiny home and glamping retreat center outside of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. The 10-acre property features two modern-farmhouse tiny homes, two renovated vintage airstreams, a stargazing glamping dome, and two glamping tents. Guests can enjoy hiking and biking trails, wineries, breweries, and river activities nearby. Learn more below!
Franklin County Free Press

Youth Aid Panel looking for volunteers

Chambersburg’s youth needs you! The Franklin County Juvenile Probation Department is searching for volunteers to staff the borough’s Youth Aid Panel. The Youth Aid Panel serves as an alternative to juvenile court for first-time, non-violent juvenile offenders. The Panel meets on Thursday evenings to hear cases. Volunteers act as a team of informal judges who decide how a juvenile offender can repair the harm caused by their delinquent act.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Middletown Area School District students involved hazing removed from team pending investigation

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown School District has removed the students involved in the hazing incident from mid-August from the football team and considered canceling the football season entirely. Releasing new details on Monday, the school describes an incident involving Middletown football players happening during a practice. “Middletown Area School District will not tolerate hazing, […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
local21news.com

DUI stop sign hit-and-run leads to gas leak, police say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Chambersburg Police were called to Pleasant Street after receiving a report of a hit and run where a suspect ran over a stop sign. Police say that 37-year-old Frankie Nichols was identified as a suspect in the incident and an officer went to his residence to locate him and confirm.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy