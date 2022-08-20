Read full article on original website
Related
Area Sports Scoreboard for Friday, August 19
FOOTBALL FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES Kent Roosevelt 35, Akron Firestone 6 Lorain 16, Ravenna 8 ...
Licking Heights football strikes early, often against Johnstown
PATASKALA — Going into Friday night’s season opener, it was obvious the Licking Heights football team had decided edges over visiting Johnstown in size and depth. So it was no surprise the Hornets churned out 284 yards rushing and cruised to a 42-21 win over the Johnnies in a matchup of Licking County League neighbors. Heights led 21-0 after one quarter and 42-7 early in the third quarter before coasting to the win.
2022 Dover football preview
When you lose a talented group of players that went 12-1 and advanced to the 2021 Division III regional championship, one never knows what to expect when the 2022 season kicks off. Dover head coach Dan Ifft hopes the 2022 edition of the Crimson Tornadoes will fill in the spots left by the...
Hoban, Copley, Ellet, CVCA win in girls soccer
Natalie Shimmel scored two goals and Lauren Mahoney contributed one goal to lead the Knights to a win. Kennedy Boal and Katie Norris scored one goal apiece for the Panthers. Senior Ashley Kerekes scored three goals to lead visiting Copley (2-0) to a victory. Copley senior Emma Stransky netted two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
No. 4 Chardon proves to be beasts of the east vs. No. 8 Olmsted Falls: By the numbers, highlights
CHARDON, Ohio — After four hard-hitting quarters of football, Chardon coach Mitch Hewitt delivered some praise to his players after their 14-7 win against Olmsted Falls. “That’s a really good football team,” he told them. “They’re the tough guys of the west side. We’re the tough guys of the east side.”
Pearland shut out against Hawaii in tough 2nd Little League matchup
The kiddos from Pearland aren't out, but they must win to stay alive in Williamsport.
Comments / 0