PATASKALA — Going into Friday night’s season opener, it was obvious the Licking Heights football team had decided edges over visiting Johnstown in size and depth. So it was no surprise the Hornets churned out 284 yards rushing and cruised to a 42-21 win over the Johnnies in a matchup of Licking County League neighbors. Heights led 21-0 after one quarter and 42-7 early in the third quarter before coasting to the win.

PATASKALA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO