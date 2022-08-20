ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newark Advocate

Licking Heights football strikes early, often against Johnstown

PATASKALA — Going into Friday night’s season opener, it was obvious the Licking Heights football team had decided edges over visiting Johnstown in size and depth. So it was no surprise the Hornets churned out 284 yards rushing and cruised to a 42-21 win over the Johnnies in a matchup of Licking County League neighbors. Heights led 21-0 after one quarter and 42-7 early in the third quarter before coasting to the win.
PATASKALA, OH
The Times-Reporter

2022 Dover football preview

When you lose a talented group of players that went 12-1 and advanced to the 2021 Division III regional championship, one never knows what to expect when the 2022 season kicks off. Dover head coach Dan Ifft hopes the 2022 edition of the Crimson Tornadoes will fill in the spots left by the...
DOVER, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Hoban, Copley, Ellet, CVCA win in girls soccer

Natalie Shimmel scored two goals and Lauren Mahoney contributed one goal to lead the Knights to a win. Kennedy Boal and Katie Norris scored one goal apiece for the Panthers. Senior Ashley Kerekes scored three goals to lead visiting Copley (2-0) to a victory. Copley senior Emma Stransky netted two...
AKRON, OH
