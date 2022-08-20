Read full article on original website
Meet The Cast Of “Leonardo”
If you’ve wanted to see the life of Leonardo da Vinci dramatized on screen, then you need to see Leonardo. The show is a fictionalized depiction of da Vinci’s extraordinary life as an inventor and artist, most popularly known as the creator of the masterpiece “Mona Lisa.” The show also portrays his humanity, indicating that despite his genius and exceptional creativity, he was also a human and experienced mortal pitfall.
Meet The Cast Of “The Midnight Club”
Netflix is set to drop a new horror mystery-thriller series. Titled The Midnight Club, the TV show is scheduled to premiere on October 7, 2022. Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong create the series. Flanagan has previously worked on other horror projects like Ouija: Origin of Evil, Dobaara: See Your Evil, Gerald’s Game, and Doctor Sleep. Fong, on the other hand, is best known for her work on another notable Netflix horror movie, The Haunting of Bly Manor.
Meet The Cast Of “Hocus Pocus 2”
Twenty-nine years after three iconic witches charmed moviegoers with their magic in Hocus Pocus, a sequel has officially been confirmed to premiere on Disney+ on September 30, 2022. Titled Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel will see Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker reprise their roles and reinvent the story for Gen Z audiences. According to IMDb, the plot of the sequel will be as follows: “Three young women accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.”
Movie Review: Orphan
Kids have a strange effect on horror movies, and in some cases, they become the type of villains that some people don’t see coming. Esther is one of those that brings up ideas of Damien and various other children that have been identified as holy terrors that are not to be trusted. Walking into this movie is rough, and for all soon-to-be mothers, it’s fair to say that it delivers a rough image that’s hard to shake. The image of a woman losing her child during childbirth is one that a lot of people might not be able to handle, and it gets fairly graphic but doesn’t go to a place that would scar people for life. Or maybe it does consider the era we’re living in. But the point is that the movie opens with Kate Coleman, played by Vera Farmiga, dreaming of a bloody mess that was meant to be her third child. Unfortunately, this child died in childbirth, and it’s been a noticeable scar that has affected her and her family. Of course, the movie’s point is to ensure that even a glimmer of hope can make things worse.
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Who is Charlie Sheen’s Daughter and Does the Troubled Star Have a Relationship with Them?
Charlie Sheen is one of the most recognized names in Hollywood. Despite his promising career as an actor – and his sheer talent – it’s often his personal life that causes his name to appear in the press. It’s rarely ever for anything good, either. His life has been a struggle for many years, and his addictions have often won out in the end. He’s infamous for being engaged to Kelly Preston, the late wife of actor John Travolta, and accidentally shooting her. He is a famous client of the notorious madame Heidi Fleiss. He is the man who married Denise Richards before having an absolutely public breakdown and marrying a much younger woman, Brooke Mueller, after. He’s also the man who has five kids. His three oldest are all girls, and the world wants to know: Who is Charlie Sheen’s Daughter – and how many are there?
“Velma” on HBO Max: What We Know
Velma has been a name most commonly associated with Scooby-Doo over anything else, so for another franchise to use the name would feel like thievery. So, as HBO Max parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has the rights for Scooby-Doo, it’s only proper that the character got a modern take in the form of an origin story set to premiere on the platform. Below, we’ve detailed the upcoming adult-animated show “Velma” from Mindy Kaling of “The Office,” headed to HBO Max, announced in February 2021.
Every Jurassic Park Movie
The “Jurassic Park” films have been popular since their first release in 1993. It wasn’t until the latest trilogy of films that characters from previous films started to have more continuously prominent roles. The first three “Jurassic Park” films were more independent stories that aligned with each other due to the happenings at the literal “Jurassic Park,” and the final three films released within the Jurassic Park franchise, “Jurassic World,” feature Chris Pratt as the leading man. Below, we’ve chronologically detailed all of the “Jurassic Park” movies.
Bill Maher And Guests Point The Finger At ‘Us’ In Friday’s ‘Real Time’ On HBO
The cartoon character Pogo by Walt Kelly is best remembered for his line, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.” That sentiment was the underlying theme of Bill Maher’s Real Time on Friday, as the comedian and his guests explored the various ways that America remains divided, often by our own hand. B.J. Novak of The Office was up first. His new film comedy, Vengeance, has undertones of the social struggles that divide America. Maher played up that angle, asking about the red state/blue state divide and how it’s possible to love those who don’t share your views. What’s separating us,...
Can Will Smith’s Reputation Ever Recover?
It’s a subject that’s been discussed rather heavily ever since it happened, but many people are still willing to bet that Will Smith might have done great damage to his reputation with one act of anger that can’t be taken back. Many people won’t remember the date, March 27th, but they’ll recall the act that set this line of discussion in motion since it’s not every award ceremony that sees one celebrity slap the hell out of the other. Whatever was going through Will Smith’s mind that night, it stands to reason that he’d been pushed to an extreme that caused a reaction that many others would have thought twice about. Normally, one wouldn’t expect this type of behavior from Smith since he’s been known as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood for a long time. No one expected this from Smith, especially since it’s usually understood that jokes told during an award show might be troubling or even controversial, but it’s usually understood that these are jokes and nothing else. Most people tend to let a joke go without reacting in this manner, which leaves the question of why Will didn’t think of the ramifications.
An Origin Story for Aragorn and Gandalf Would be Awesome
Some folks might be in the mind to finally let the Lord of the Rings die down since the movies came out years ago. Despite the Rings of Power coming to Amazon Prime soon, plenty of new, innovative movies and TV shows are coming out that demand a lot more attention. But plenty of people want to keep hearing about the world that Tolkien created. The story is filled with plenty of interesting characters, all of whom would do well with an origin story. While we’ve seen what amounts to an origin for some of them, there are those that many people feel haven’t been fully explored yet. One such character is Aragorn, aka Strider, who is one of the most prominent characters of the story and one of the most important. While much of his story is known to superfans that have read the books and everything else they could get their hands on, it does feel as though an origin movie would be great to see, just to make sure that everyone knows how he grew up and how he came to embrace the life of a ranger.
Cobra Kai: Is Hawk the Glue That Will Unite Robby and Miguel?
There are problems in Cobra Kai in all honesty since not only is the dojo still around, it’s getting worse and worse since Terry Silver was brought into the mix. Now that Silver is bringing in new senseis to teach the students, all of whom appear to be in sync with what Silver is teaching. But there are rogue elements in this story that were not available to Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence until the most recent season. There’s a good chance that these elements will make a huge difference in the next season. With Kreese in jail, Silver in charge, and Johnny off to find Miguel and bring him home, things are in an uproar at the moment, and solidarity is one of the elements that is needed the most. Unfortunately, there are still quite a few hard feelings between several individuals, and Robby and Miguel are two of those who have had issues with each other for a while. Obviously, there is a reason for this, and there’s more to it than the accidental kick that nearly paralyzed Miguel.
Movie Review: Escape Room: Tournament of Champions
As if the first movie wasn’t enough to keep a person’s pulse pounding, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions proved to be another trip into the twisted world of the strange but intricate world designed to torture a group of individuals into thinking outside the box. As far as sequels go, it didn’t feel as if there were a lot of expectations when it came to this movie, but it’s easy to be thankful that this movie did push the envelope again in terms of making people wonder who it is was going to go next. There were a few surprises in this movie, which could be why it’s easier not to relegate it directly to the dusty old shelves. It was enough to make people think and to make them wonder what was coming next, even if it wasn’t quite the thrill ride that the first movie was. Such a thing wasn’t bound to be expected, in all honesty, since sequels usually don’t live up to the original. Thankfully some sequels can stand on their own if they need to, with only a minor amount of help.
She-Hulk: A Normal Amount of Rage-Recap
Well, the wait is over, and She-Hulk is here. The hype and the anticipation that people have been dealing with for the last several months have paid off. Or have they? It’s straightforward to walk into this first episode thinking that Jennifer Walters was going to be a strong-willed and independent woman who could be capable of entering the MCU with both feet firmly on the ground, but how this has been done is enough to irritate a lot of people, or so it feels. The sexist backlash that’s been spoken of for a while might have left a sour taste in the mouths of many people since, in the comics, She-Hulk has been a popular character, but she’s also been someone that’s not exactly the perfect role model. Many heroes have tripped or shown that they’re given fundamental human instincts now and then. Still, while it’s true that women who are promiscuous in the comics tend to get looked at in a different light, the live-action show is already off playing defense by making Jennifer a tough as nails individual who’s simply better than many of her male counterparts in, well, in some things at least.
How Real is Bar Rescue?
It’s hard to figure out, but reality TV still confuses a lot of people when it comes to deciphering whether it’s real or not, or if it’s entirely staged. Bar Rescue is just one of many shows that people have found appealing over the years, and it’s not hard to figure out why since a lot of people enjoy a night out at the bar, and finding out more about a favorite pastime is sometimes interesting. The things that are seen in the failing bars that the host and entrepreneur, Jon Taffer, view in the show are authentic at times but are staged quite often for the audience. The sad part is that those who have worked in taverns and upscale bars know a little too well how bad things can get and how quickly they can get that way. Filth, poor service, and lack of effort can go a long way toward destroying a business, but what’s seen in the show is often scripted and not entirely real. The dramatization isn’t without basis thankfully since there are simply too many bars out there that aren’t run the way they should be. But as far as this program goes, the entertainment value is a big part of why it exists in the form it does.
