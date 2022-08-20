It’s hard to figure out, but reality TV still confuses a lot of people when it comes to deciphering whether it’s real or not, or if it’s entirely staged. Bar Rescue is just one of many shows that people have found appealing over the years, and it’s not hard to figure out why since a lot of people enjoy a night out at the bar, and finding out more about a favorite pastime is sometimes interesting. The things that are seen in the failing bars that the host and entrepreneur, Jon Taffer, view in the show are authentic at times but are staged quite often for the audience. The sad part is that those who have worked in taverns and upscale bars know a little too well how bad things can get and how quickly they can get that way. Filth, poor service, and lack of effort can go a long way toward destroying a business, but what’s seen in the show is often scripted and not entirely real. The dramatization isn’t without basis thankfully since there are simply too many bars out there that aren’t run the way they should be. But as far as this program goes, the entertainment value is a big part of why it exists in the form it does.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 HOURS AGO